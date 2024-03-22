Gigantic hex nut and all, Packer Fastener moves to new, bigger space in Ashwaubenon amid strong growth

ASHWAUBENON — The Green Bay area’s renowned, “original world’s largest hex nut” has moved to a new, improved location in Ashwaubenon.

It's been a decade since Packer Fastener CEO Terry Albrecht asked Robinson Metals to fabricate a hex nut big enough for him to stand in. The resulting, 12-foot, 3.5-ton hex nut was the world’s largest in 2015 when crews installed it outside Packer Fastener’s then-new headquarters at 728 Lombardi Ave., within eyesight of Ashland Avenue.

The oversized hex nut disappeared this winter, though, as crews relocated it to Packer Fastener's new, larger headquarters, nestled farther south on Ashland Avenue but still highly visible and accessible.

A 12-feet-tall hex nut on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Packer Fastener in Ashwaubenon, Wis.

“We thought we should give it the surroundings and environment it deserves,” Albrecht said of the monument.

But in the shadow of the roadside attraction and its new, hexagon-shaped concrete display site — complete with benches and informational plaque — lies an even bigger story of business growth and expansion.

1.2 million pounds of nuts and bolts moved in 48 hours

Packer Fastener is actually one of three companies all operating under the umbrella of PFS Companies.

Packer Fastener sells and supplies the nuts and bolts. Packer Freight, founded in 2019, distributes inventory and orders to PFS' regional centers. And Albolt Manufacturing, founded in 2022, produces specialty fasteners to meet specific industry or project needs.

A hex nut checkerboard on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Packer Fastener in Ashwaubenon, Wis.

The trio of companies have grown so much PFS just completed a move into a new warehouse and office space at 500 Pilgrim Way, in Ashwaubenon, that is space five times the size of its prior headquarters.

Not including the gigantic hex nut out front, employees moved 1.2 million pounds of nuts, bolts, fasteners, duct tape and industrial supplies into the new space on March 16 and 17 so the retail store and all operations could start back up at 6 a.m. March 18 in the new location without skipping a beat.

“We’re rocking and rolling,” Albrecht said. “I’m proud of the team effort to move in 48 hours and be up and running the next day.”

Story continues

Albrecht said the workforce’s two-day move reflects a larger commitment that garnered Packer Fastener and Packer Freight spots among the 10 Fastest Growing Companies in the New North region, presented by Insight on Business magazine. Packer Freight, launched in 2019, ranked fourth; Packer Fastener ninth.

“Our growth would not be possible without good people being really good at what they do,” Albrecht said. “We have such a great group of people driving that growth.”

Packer Fastener on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.

Fast-growing company's sales now top $100 million annually

Albrecht founded Packer Fastener in 1998 on South Broadway with 10 employees and one location.

The company moved in 2015 to its second location, at Ashland and Lombardi, with 30 employees, $6 million in sales and four locations, in Green Bay, Appleton, Milwaukee and Wausau.

Now, PFS Companies employs 200 people, sales have increased to more than $100 million each year, and Packer Fastener will open its 12th location, in Kansas City, on April 1.

The move to Pilgrim Way gives the producer, retailer and distributor of nuts, bolts, threaded fasteners, anchors, screws, washers, fittings and industrial supplies almost 130,000 square feet of space for current and future growth. It’s also expanded product lines to include other industrial supplies like caulk, safety gear, cleaning products, welding supplies and the ultimate, non-nut-and-bolt fastener, duct tape.

Albrecht said PFS Companies’ operations have enjoyed the extra room the new space provides the various businesses, both for operations and some fun additions to the workplace. The area dedicated to shipping and receiving alone is larger than the old building. The freight team’s work space includes a basketball hoop and putting greens. The national sales team’s desks are located next to a ping-pong table.

Bolts are warehoused on at Packer Fastener in Ashwaubenon.

‘Nuts and bolts may be as dull as you can get, but it comes back to culture’

Albrecht said PFS Companies’ new space offers workers an environment that matches their “swagger,” what PFS calls its keys to success. They include principles you might expect like “create leaders,” “work hard,” “deliver results.” But the list also includes “practice generosity,” “we are a family,” and “keep it fun and positive.”

“This is an environment people want to be a part of,” he said. “Growing is fun. Winning is fun. Nuts and bolts may be as dull as you can get, but it comes back to culture.”

Albrecht said he takes time to meet with each new employee to discuss the principles, their role with the company, the company’s past and its future goals, saying that a company’s culture “starts at the top,” with him.

“You take care of your team,” Albrecht explained. “The team takes care of your customers. The customers take care of the business.”

He said continued sales growth and expansion means plenty of opportunities for employees to advance to new jobs. He said, for example, workers who started in the warehouse are now open and manage new distribution centers and retail sites. He said there’s a deeper impact to this approach that goes beyond the business.

“If we can create a leader out of our organization, they’ll be strong leaders in their families, in their communities, in their churches,” Albrecht said.

Terry Albrecht, president and owner of Packer Fastener & Supply, stands on his giant hex nut on May 21, 2015, after it was mounted outside their location at 728 Lombardi Ave.

'BEHOLD! You are standing in the presence of greatness'

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, Packer Fastener’s gigantic hex nut has drawn not one but two larger homages in the last five years, one of which now holds the title Largest Hex Nut.

Yes, Albrecht’s idea was replicated by a company in Slovenia in 2020 and then, last year by another company in Texas. But Albrecht embraced the company’s “swagger” and kept it fun.

Though it may no longer be the world’s largest, it’s still the biggest nut in town and is now "the original world's largest hex nut."

Albrecht continues to embrace the novelty and attention the company’s six-sided monument brings to Green Bay area residents and visitors. The hex nut is included on travel websites like Roadside America and travel blogs.

“BEHOLD! You are standing in the presence of greatness,” reads a plaque in front of the hex nut when you look west, toward Ashland Avenue. “When built in 2015, this hex nut became the 8th modern wonder of the world.”

Albrecht takes joy in seeing people get out to get pictures of themselves smiling with the hex nut, which is now rebranded as “the original world’s largest hex nut.”

“I’m so glad it’s become a landmark in the community and for visitors,” Albrecht said.

Contact Jeff Bollier at (920) 431-8387 or jbollier@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JeffBollier.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay's gigantic hex nut scoots over to Packer Fasterner's new HQ