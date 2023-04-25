Gigawatts of Solar and Wind Power: Hear from Doral Renewables CFO, Live From NYSE

IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange with Evan Speece, CFO of Doral Renewables. Mr. Speece was joined by IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone to discuss the company’s $2 billion in funding from Apollo and others, its multi-gigawatt project pipeline, the state of the U.S. energy market, navigating credit cycles, public vs. private capital and much more. Watch the full recording below:

About Doral Renewable

Doral Renewables a developer and operator of renewable energy projects intended to create jobs, invest in communities and promote a cleaner planet. The company develops and will eventually operates multiple solar, wind, and energy storage projects by focusing on land, grid location and community, providing sustainable renewable energy that generates significant cost savings for households across the world.

Doral Renewables is a U.S. company owned by Doral Renewable Energy Resources Group (TASE:DORL, “Doral Group”), a publicly traded Israeli renewable energy company, Migdal Group, Israel’s largest insurance company and pension manager, and U.S. members.

About Evan Speece

Evan has deep energy finance and transactional experience, having most recently served as VP of Finance & Head of Capital Markets at Clearway Energy, Inc. Over his 7 years at Clearway, Evan led or co-led over $20 billion of financing and M&A efforts, including work across various corporate, tax equity and project finance capital markets, and covering the solar, wind, natural gas, and district energy sectors. Mr. Speece earned a BS in Finance and Accounting from Boston College and an MBA in Energy Finance from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

