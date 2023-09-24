GIIB Holdings Berhad (KLSE:GIIB) Not Flying Under The Radar

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Auto Components industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.5x, GIIB Holdings Berhad (KLSE:GIIB) looks to be giving off some sell signals with its 1x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does GIIB Holdings Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times have been quite advantageous for GIIB Holdings Berhad as its revenue has been rising very briskly. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to outperform the wider market, which has seemingly got people interested in the stock. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is GIIB Holdings Berhad's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the industry for P/S ratios like GIIB Holdings Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 59% gain to the company's top line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 185% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Comparing that recent medium-term revenue trajectory with the industry's one-year growth forecast of 16% shows it's noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we can see why GIIB Holdings Berhad is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. Presumably shareholders aren't keen to offload something they believe will continue to outmanoeuvre the wider industry.

What We Can Learn From GIIB Holdings Berhad's P/S?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of GIIB Holdings Berhad revealed its three-year revenue trends are contributing to its high P/S, given they look better than current industry expectations. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident revenue aren't under threat. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

