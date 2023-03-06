U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

Gilat to Participate in the 35th Annual Roth Conference on March 13, 2023

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.
·2 min read
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions, and services, announced today management's participation in the 35th Annual Roth Conference, which is taking place at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.

Gil Benyamini, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact a Roth representative or send a request to the Gilat investor relations team at gilat@ekgir.com.

About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications.

With over 30 years of experience, we create and deliver deep technology solutions for satellite, ground and new space connectivity and provide comprehensive end-to-end solutions and services, powered by our innovative technology. We believe in the right of all people to be connected and are united in our resolution to provide communication solutions to all reaches of the world.

Delivering high value solutions, our portfolio is comprised of a cloud-based platform and high performance satellite terminals designed to work in harmony with satellite constellations, including Very High Throughput Satellites (VHTS) and Software-Defined Satellites (SDS) in multiple orbits; high performance Satellite On-the-Move (SOTM) antennas; and highly efficient, high-power Solid State Power Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, mobility, cellular backhaul, military, government, and enterprise, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com

Contact:
Gilat Satellite Networks
Doreet Oren, Senior Director Corporate Communications
DoreetO@gilat.com

Mayrav Sher, Head of Finance and Investor Relations
MayravS@gilat.com

EK Global IR
Ehud Helft, Managing Partner
ehud@ekgir.com


