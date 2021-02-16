Gilat Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Fourth Quarter GAAP Net Profit of $62.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million
Net Profit includes termination fees, net of costs
Dov Baharav, Chairman of the Board, Announced His Plans to Step Down During 2021
PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, today reported its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
Revenues of $42.6 million versus $78.3 million in Q4 2019 and improved from $37.3 million in the previous quarter;
GAAP operating income of $62.7 million versus $9.2 million in Q4 2019 and an operating loss of $10.9 million in Q3 2020; GAAP operating income includes income related to the settlement with Comtech, net of related expenses, of $64.8 million;
Non-GAAP operating loss of $1.6 million, compared with operating income of $9.9 million in Q4 2019, improved compared with an operating loss of $1.9 million in the previous quarter;
GAAP net income of $62.4 million, or income of $1.12 per diluted share, compared with net income of $24.0 million, or income of $0.43 per diluted share in Q4 2019 and net loss in the previous quarter of $11.6 million, or loss of $0.21 per share; GAAP net income includes $64.8 million income related to the settlement with Comtech, net of related expenses, while GAAP net income in Q4 2019 includes a $15.5 million tax benefit;
Non-GAAP net loss of $1.9 million, or loss of $0.03 per diluted share, compared with net income of $9.1 million, or income of $0.16 per diluted share in Q4 2019, and an improvement compared with a net loss of $2.6 million, or loss of $0.05 per share, as reported in the previous quarter;
Adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million compared with adjusted EBITDA of $13.1 million in Q4 2019; and improved compared with adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million in the previous quarter;
Received $70 million in merger cancellation fees from Comtech;
Cash dividend of $20 million paid to shareholders during the quarter; additional cash dividend of $35 million declared in the quarter and paid in January 2021;
Full year 2020 Financial Highlights
Revenue of $165.9 million, compared with $263.5 million in 2019;
GAAP operating income of $37.6 million compared to $25.6 million in 2019; GAAP operating income includes income of $53.6 million related to the settlement with Comtech, net of related expenses;
Non-GAAP operating loss of $13.7 million compared with non-GAAP operating income of $29.2 million in 2019;
GAAP net income of $34.9 million or $0.63 per diluted share compared with $36.5 million in 2019 or $0.65 per diluted share; GAAP net income includes income of $53.6 million related to the settlement with Comtech, net of related expenses, while GAAP net income in 2019 includes a $15.5 million tax benefit;
Non-GAAP net loss of $16.4 million or loss of $0.30 per diluted share compared to non-GAAP net income of $24.7 million or income of $0.44 per diluted share in 2019;
Adjusted EBITDA was $3.3 million loss compared with adjusted EBITDA of $40.2 million in 2019;
Management Commentary
Adi Sfadia, Gilat's CEO, commented: “During 2020, and specifically during the second half of the year, we made major technological achievements and closed some very significant deals, all of which position us very well for 2021 and onward. In particular, we saw wins in most of our growth areas, mainly Cellular Backhaul and NGSO.
"We won multiple managed service deals providing us with significant recurring revenue. In 5G backhaul - another growth engine for us, we are making solid headway and during the year, we successfully demonstrated the transport of 5G traffic with outstanding performance over Thaicom's GEO HTS satellite. We also solidified our position, as a front-runner in providing the ground-segment for NGSO constellations, with an award in the fourth quarter with a potential of over $50M in support of a LEO constellation.
“In addition, given that IFC is and will continue to play a major role in attracting air travelling customers, I am confident that as air travel resumes its recovery, we will see a significant rise in demand for our IFC products and solutions.”
Mr. Sfadia concluded, “I am very encouraged by our strong bookings in the second half of 2020 which have continued into 2021, as well as the enormous investments targeting our industry. Despite my belief that the pandemic may still effect our 2021 operation to some extent, I am confident that our 2021 operating results will be materially better than those of 2020.”
Dov Baharav stated: “Today I announced my plan to step down from my position as chairman of Gilat's Board of Directors during 2021 and retire, following a seven year tenure. I will retain my position until a new Chariman is appointed. I conclude my period with great pride and with a feeling of satisfaction. In the last seven years the company reached extraordinary technological and business achievements, and is extremely well positioned to take advantage of the robust opportunities we are currently seeing in the market."
Key Recent Announcements
Gilat Shipped Initial Aero Modems Out of a Multi-Million-Dollar Potential in China
CORPAC Awards Gilat Multi-Million-Dollar Contract to Provide Mission Critical Telecom Systems for Peru's Airports
Gilat Awarded Contract with a Potential of Over $50 Million to Supply Wavestream’s Gateway Solid State Power Amplifiers for Low Earth Orbit Constellation
Gilat’s Proven ESA Technology Successfully Demonstrated over Inmarsat's Global Xpress
AXESS Awards Gilat Multi-Million Dollars to Expand Cellular Coverage for Two Key Mobile Operators in Mexico
Globe Awards Gilat Multi-Million US Dollar Managed Service Contract for Significant Expansion of Cellular Backhaul Project
Gilat Declares $35 Million Cash Dividend to Shareholders
Hispasat Awards Gilat a Multi-Million Dollar Order for Cellular Backhaul over Satellite to Extend Altan La Red Compartida Service to Rural Mexico
Gilat Equips Hundreds of Boats, Vessels and Cruise Ships with Satellite Communication
Gilat Receives Multi-Million-Dollar Order for a US Department of Defense Tactical Communications Program
United States Government Awards Gilat Additional Multi-Million-Dollar Contract for Military Communications Program
Non-GAAP Measures
The attached summary unaudited financial statements were prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share. The adjustments to the Company’s GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s underlying operational results, trends and performance. Non-GAAP financial measures mainly exclude the effect of stock based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, lease incentive amortization, trade secrets and other litigation expenses, restructuring and reorganization costs, merger, acquisition and related litigation expense (income), net and initial recognition of deferred tax asset with respect to carry-forward losses.
Adjusted EBITDA is presented to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods and evaluate the Company’s financial and operating results on a consistent basis from period to period. The Company also believes this measure, when viewed in combination with the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or net income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Reconciliation between the Company's Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the attached summary financial statements.
Non-GAAP presentations of net income, operating income, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Gilat’s operating performance or liquidity.
About Gilat
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid-State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).
Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
Twelve months ended
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Revenues
$
165,885
$
263,492
$
42,627
$
78,314
Cost of revenues
124,670
167,615
29,329
51,246
Gross profit
41,215
95,877
13,298
27,068
Research and development expenses
27,689
32,208
7,474
8,120
Less - grants
1,386
2,024
454
414
Research and development expenses, net
26,303
30,184
7,020
7,706
Selling and marketing expenses
16,871
21,488
4,534
5,156
General and administrative expenses
14,063
18,515
3,794
4,849
Merger, acquisition and related litigation expenses (income), net
(53,633
)
118
(64,782
)
118
Total operating expenses (income)
3,604
70,305
(49,434
)
17,829
Operating income
37,611
25,572
62,732
9,239
Financial expenses, net
1,907
2,617
192
677
Income before taxes on income
35,704
22,955
62,540
8,562
Taxes on income (tax benefit)
793
(13,583
)
98
(15,459
)
Net income
$
34,911
$
36,538
$
62,442
$
24,021
Basic earnings per share
$
0.63
$
0.66
$
1.12
$
0.43
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.63
$
0.65
$
1.12
$
0.43
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing earnings per share
Basic
55,516,113
55,368,703
55,545,654
55,485,961
Diluted
55,583,474
56,030,976
55,815,099
56,034,744
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
Three months ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Unaudited
Unaudited
Gross profit
$
13,298
42
$
13,340
$
27,068
70
$
27,138
Operating expenses (income)
(49,434
)
64,389
14,955
17,829
(550
)
17,279
Operating income (loss)
62,732
(64,347
)
(1,615
)
9,239
620
9,859
Income (loss) before taxes on income
62,540
(64,347
)
(1,807
)
8,562
620
9,182
Net income (loss)
62,442
(64,347
)
(1,905
)
24,021
(14,908
)
9,113
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
1.12
$
(1.15
)
$
(0.03
)
$
0.43
$
(0.27
)
$
0.16
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
1.12
$
(1.15
)
$
(0.03
)
$
0.43
$
(0.27
)
$
0.16
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing earnings per share
Basic
55,545,654
55,545,654
55,485,961
55,485,961
Diluted
55,815,099
55,545,654
56,034,744
56,122,960
Three months ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Unaudited
Unaudited
GAAP net income
$
62,442
$
24,021
Gross profit
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses
39
58
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions
3
12
42
70
Operating expenses (income)
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses
254
347
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions
54
49
Trade secrets and other litigation expenses
85
36
Merger, acquisition and related litigation expenses (income), net
(64,782
)
118
(64,389
)
550
Tax benefit
-
(15,528
)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
(1,905
)
$
9,113
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR COMPARATIVE PURPOSES
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
Twelve months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Gross profit
$
41,215
186
$
41,401
$
95,877
776
$
96,653
Operating expenses
3,604
51,502
55,106
70,305
(2,890
)
67,415
Operating income (loss)
37,611
(51,316
)
(13,705
)
25,572
3,666
29,238
Income (loss) before taxes on income
35,704
(51,316
)
(15,612
)
22,955
3,666
26,621
Net income (loss)
34,911
(51,316
)
(16,405
)
36,538
(11,862
)
24,676
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.63
$
(0.93
)
$
(0.30
)
$
0.66
$
(0.21
)
$
0.45
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.63
$
(0.93
)
$
(0.30
)
$
0.65
$
(0.21
)
$
0.44
Weighted average number of shares used in
computing earnings per share
Basic
55,516,113
55,516,113
55,368,703
55,368,703
Diluted
55,583,474
55,516,113
56,030,976
56,165,945
Twelve months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Unaudited
Unaudited
GAAP net income
$
34,911
$
36,538
Gross profit
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses
166
257
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions
20
490
Restructuring and re-organization costs
-
29
186
776
Operating expenses (income)
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses
1,114
1,878
Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisition transactions
204
203
Trade secrets and other litigation expenses
96
136
Merger, acquisition and related litigation expenses (income), net
(53,633
)
118
Restructuring and re-organization costs
717
555
(51,502
)
2,890
Tax benefit
-
(15,528
)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
(16,405
)
$
24,676
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
U.S. dollars in thousands
ADJUSTED EBITDA:
Twelve months ended
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Unaudited
Unaudited
GAAP operating income
$
37,611
$
25,572
$
62,732
$
9,239
Add (deduct):
Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses
1,280
2,135
293
405
Trade secrets and other litigation expenses
96
136
85
36
Restructuring and re-organization costs
717
584
-
-
Merger, acquisition and related litigation expenses (income), net
(53,633
)
118
(64,782
)
118
Depreciation and amortization (*)
10,653
11,676
2,729
3,263
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(3,276
)
$
40,221
$
1,057
$
13,061
(*) Including amortization of lease incentive
SEGMENT REVENUE:
Twelve months ended
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Fixed Networks
$
92,671
$
127,265
$
25,085
$
33,161
Mobility Solutions
54,169
104,665
11,751
34,050
Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects
19,045
31,562
5,791
11,103
Total revenue
$
165,885
$
263,492
$
42,627
$
78,314
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. dollars in thousands
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
Unaudited
Audited
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
88,754
$
74,778
Restricted cash
27,162
27,067
Trade receivables, net
27,976
47,731
Contract assets
41,573
23,698
Inventories
31,304
27,203
Other current assets
16,637
23,007
Total current assets
233,406
223,484
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Long-term restricted cash
42
124
Severance pay funds
6,665
6,831
Deferred taxes
19,295
18,455
Operating lease right-of-use assets
4,879
5,211
Other long term receivables
7,797
10,156
Total long-term assets
38,678
40,777
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
77,172
82,584
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
1,082
1,523
GOODWILL
43,468
43,468
TOTAL ASSETS
$
393,806
$
391,836
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Cont.)
U.S. dollars in thousands
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
Unaudited
Audited
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current maturities of long-term loans
$
4,000
$
4,096
Trade payables
20,487
20,725
Accrued expenses
46,387
54,676
Advances from customers and deferred revenues
26,244
27,220
Operating lease liabilities
1,911
1,977
Dividend payable
35,003
-
Other current liabilities
13,322
12,261
Total current liabilities
147,354
120,955
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Long-term loans, net of current maturities
-
4,000
Accrued severance pay
7,136
7,061
Long-term advances from customers
1,890
2,866
Operating lease liabilities
2,985
3,258
Other long-term liabilities
631
108
Total long-term liabilities
12,642
17,293
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.2 par value
2,647
2,643
Additional paid-in capital
928,627
927,348
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(6,017
)
(5,048
)
Accumulated deficit
(691,447
)
(671,355
)
Total shareholders' equity
233,810
253,588
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
393,806
$
391,836
GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Twelve months ended
Three months ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Unaudited
Unaudited
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
34,911
$
36,538
$
62,442
$
24,021
Adjustments required to reconcile net income
to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
10,291
10,978
2,534
2,730
Capital loss from disposal of property and equipment
181
461
147
461
Stock-based compensation of options
1,280
2,135
293
405
Accrued severance pay, net
242
361
205
16
Exchange rate differences on long-term loans
-
(12
)
-
(12
)
Deferred income taxes, net
(865
)
(12,555
)
(966
)
(13,636
)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net
19,332
(1,323
)
(1,520
)
(1,464
)
Decrease (increase) in contract assets
(17,875
)
24,062
(3,471
)
(1,346
)
Decrease (increase) in other assets (including short-term, long-term
and deferred charges)
8,940
(817
)
1,021
603
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(5,050
)
(8,076
)
100
(391
)
Decrease (increase) in trade payables
(157
)
(3,884
)
3,178
631
Decrease in accrued expenses
(7,549
)
(11,671
)
(7,356
)
(2,767
)
Increase (decrease) in advance from customers
(1,898
)
1,112
2,218
10,019
Increase (decrease) in current and non current liabilities
1,377
(2,527
)
1,596
765
Net cash provided by operating activities
43,160
34,782
60,421
20,035
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(4,716
)
(7,982
)
(1,976
)
(2,333
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(4,716
)
(7,982
)
(1,976
)
(2,333
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Exercise of stock options
-
375
-
-
Dividend payment
(19,999
)
(24,864
)
(19,999
)
-
Repayment of long-term loans
(4,096
)
(4,447
)
-
(94
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(24,095
)
(28,936
)
(19,999
)
(94
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(360
)
(99
)
270
136
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
13,989
(2,235
)
38,716
17,744
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
101,969
104,204
77,242
84,225
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
$
115,958
$
101,969
$
115,958
$
101,969