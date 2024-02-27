Is Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Worth US$6.0 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Gilat Satellite Networks fair value estimate is US$4.56

Current share price of US$6.00 suggests Gilat Satellite Networks is potentially 32% overvalued

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$20.6m US$18.1m US$16.7m US$15.9m US$15.5m US$15.3m US$15.3m US$15.4m US$15.5m US$15.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ -12.10% Est @ -7.78% Est @ -4.76% Est @ -2.65% Est @ -1.17% Est @ -0.13% Est @ 0.60% Est @ 1.10% Est @ 1.46% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.6% US$19.1 US$15.6 US$13.4 US$11.8 US$10.7 US$9.8 US$9.1 US$8.5 US$8.0 US$7.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$114m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.3%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$16m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (7.6%– 2.3%) = US$301m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$301m÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10= US$144m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$258m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$6.0, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Gilat Satellite Networks as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.951. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Gilat Satellite Networks

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for GILT.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For Gilat Satellite Networks, we've compiled three fundamental aspects you should look at:

Financial Health: Does GILT have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does GILT's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

