Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Gilat Satellite Networks:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.084 = US$22m ÷ (US$372m - US$107m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Gilat Satellite Networks has an ROCE of 8.4%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.9% average generated by the Communications industry.

In the above chart we have measured Gilat Satellite Networks' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Gilat Satellite Networks here for free.

What Can We Tell From Gilat Satellite Networks' ROCE Trend?

Gilat Satellite Networks' ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 20% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

In Conclusion...

As discussed above, Gilat Satellite Networks appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Given the stock has declined 11% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

