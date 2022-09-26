U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

Gilbarco Veeder-Root Names Karthik Ganapathi President to Lead Retail Solutions Business

Gilbarco Veeder-Root
Sept. 26, 2022

Greensboro, N.C., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilbarco Veeder-Root (GVR), a Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) business and the global leader in fueling and convenience store technologies, has named Karthik Ganapathi as President, GVR Retail Solutions with responsibility for GVR’s global retail solutions strategy, point-of-sale (POS) & payment solutions and cloud platforms to expand the company’s convenience retail offering.

A former Honeywell executive with almost 25 years of strategy, technology and operations experience, Ganapathi has a strong track record of developing new approaches to capture critical market transitions and leading software portfolio transformations.

“I am pleased to welcome Karthik to the GVR team leading our retail solutions business,” said Aaron Saak, President Gilbarco Veeder-Root. “Karthik is a proven global leader with deep expertise in leading businesses in the retail, software, and industrial technology markets with a proven track record of modernizing and transforming businesses with best-in-class technology solutions.

At Honeywell, Ganapathi helped create Honeywell’s industrial software business, Honeywell Connected Enterprise (HCE). He held multiple leadership roles at HCE spanning product and technology. Most recently, as the Chief Transformation Officer for HCE, he led the effort to shift the portfolio to SaaS, build innovation pipeline, and accelerate new product introductions. Prior to Honeywell, Ganapathi held various operator roles in public companies and private equity, including as Vice President and General Manager at Diebold Nixdorf, an end-to-end provider of services, software, hardware and security for the retail and banking sectors. While there, he grew the business significantly by introducing software and services-led business models and modernizing its operating platform.

Ganapathi holds a bachelor's degree from the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, India in Engineering, a master’s from Missouri University of Science and Technology, and an MBA from The University of Chicago.

ABOUT GILBARCO VEEDER-ROOT 

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco Veeder-Root has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, point-of-sale systems, consumer facing technologies, payment solutions, tank gauges, retail software development and integration and fleet management systems.

CONTACT: Ryan Edelman Vice President, Investor Relations, Vontier 984-275-6000 ryan.edelman@vontier.com


