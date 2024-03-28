New Gilbert community with home interiors designed by Netflix's Queer Eye star Bobby Berk

A new Gilbert community that will sprout 464 houses and already has model homes designed by TV personality Bobby Berk is open for sales.

The Tri Pointe Homes development called Waterston Central is located near East Ocotillo Road and South Val Vista Drive. Prices for houses in the 137-acre community range from the mid-$500s to mid-$800s.

Celebrity designer Berk, who starred in the Netflix series Queer Eye, oversaw the interior designs for five model homes in the development that potential buyers can tour.

Tri Pointe Homes Arizona's division President James Attwood said Waterston Central homes are a blend of quality, sustainability and leading-edge design.

Waterston Central is the last community within the Waterston master-planned development that will have more than 1,400 houses when it's completed.

Gilbert's median home price climbed to $574,000 in February, up 10.6% from a year ago, according to real estate brokerage Redfin.

Last month, 238 houses sold in Gilbert, an increase of 11 sales from February 2023.

New Valley home sales are expected to climb to more than 1,500 during this year's first quarter, according to The Cromford Report.

That's up from 1,324 during the first quarter of 2023. The pace is also higher than the 1,431 new home sales recorded during the first quarter of 2022 — before mortgage rates climbed.

Houses in Waterston Central will range from 1,836 square feet to 4,454 square feet and have garages with as many as four parking spaces.

Home features can include large pantries and laundry rooms, gourmet kitchens, frameless walk-in showers, central game rooms, private courtyards and suites for multigenerational living.

Waterston is Tri Pointe's fourth Arizona community where Berk has designed home interiors.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New Gilbert community with homes designed by Netflix star Bobby Berk