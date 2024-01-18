Gilbert finally completes new Wayne Co. jail, courthouse

Following months of delays, Dan Gilbert's organization has met a key milestone for finishing Wayne County's new $616 million jail and courthouse complex and could hand it over to the county in less than two weeks.

County Commissioner Glenn Anderson said Thursday that Gilbert's real estate firm, Bedrock, finally achieved "substantial completion" of the Wayne County Criminal Justice Center at the end of December, meaning that at least 98% of the construction work was accomplished.

The next step is the official handover of the finished complex, which the county expects to happen by the end of the month.

The new Wayne County Criminal Justice Center under construction on the Chrysler Service Drive and East Ferry Street in Detroit on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Credit: Eric Seals, Detroit Free Press)

County officials once expected Bedrock to hand over the facility last March, although that deadline came and went with hundreds of various work items not completed, such as fixing wall cracks and adding ceiling reinforcements to prevent jail escapes.

Whether or not the facility was substantially complete was a subject of contention last fall, with Bedrock claiming it had already met the milestone and county officials disagreeing.

Once handover occurs, the county will have six months to vacate the existing adult and juvenile jails and Frank Murphy Hall of Justice, which are to be transferred to Bedrock. Bedrock has not said what it ultimately wants to do with the sites, although its chief executive has told Crain's Detroit that it intends to demolish the empty buildings.

Should the county take longer than six months to complete its move, it could be charged penalties of $500,000 per month. County officials have said they are unaware of similar financial penalties for Bedrock's delays.

A Bedrock representative did not respond Thursday to a message seeking comment.

The new complex, off Interstate 75 near East Ferry Street in Detroit, will house the county's 2,280-bed jail, juvenile detention facility, criminal courthouse and sheriff and prosecutor staff and administrative offices.

The county has hired consultant Tamara Knapp to help organize the move from the old buildings to the new complex, and Romulus-based Oneida Solutions Group to handle the physical moving.

Story continues

“Our goal is to make the move and transition of services as easy as possible for the transition teams and stakeholders," said Knapp, who was previously chief operations officer for Bedrock before starting Tamara Knapp Advisory in 2020.

Knapp on Thursday told members of a county commission committee that they plan to begin moving inmates and staff into the new complex at four months after the turnover date, or June 1 should turnover happen Jan. 31. The moving process then would occur over four weeks.

The first week would involve moving the adult jail inmates. The second week would be the juvenile jail. The third week would be the courts, clerk and prosecutor's office, followed by the sheriff's office in the fourth and final week.

Many of the items to be moved are tech-related, Knapp said, such as computers and printers, although some filing cabinets and office supplies will also move.

The complex is furnished with a lot of new office furniture, she said, so a lot of old desks, tables and chairs will stay put.

The county is looking to have a public auction for the old items that won't make the move.

Commissioner Anderson said he believes the county can complete the move within the six-month time window.

“It seems like they have a well-thought-out plan to do the move in, so we’ll see how it goes," he said.

County commissioners last month approved a three-year, $24.4 million contract with Farmington Hills-based Friedman Real Estate Services for property management of the new criminal justice complex.

The county doesn't currently contract with any outside firm for management of its existing jail and courthouse facilities, according to Anderson.

"They are doing something a little different," he said. "It is such a large addition to the footprint of the county, so they felt as though they needed that.”

Jared Friedman, executive managing director of Friedman Real Estate Services, said in a statement Thursday that the firm is "thrilled to collaborate with Wayne County on the development of this state-of-the-art facility."

Bedrock built the new justice complex for the county as part of a 2018 land-swap deal that involved providing Gilbert's organization a site along Gratiot in downtown, where the county had abandoned plans to build on its own a $300 million jail in response to spiraling costs.

The new complex was originally expected to cost $533 million to build. As of November, total anticipated costs had jumped to $616 million, according to Bedrock budget documents for the project.

Under the 2018 deal, the county's financial contributions are to be capped at $380 million — with Bedrock responsible for remaining costs and cost overruns.

However, the county is on the hook for additional costs related to change orders (about $2.2 million), parking lot cleanup and utility station construction ($7.5 million). The county also paid about $28 million to buy out Gilbert's organization from a future parking fees collection deal.

Parking for county employees at the new complex will now be free. The county has yet to decide whether parking will also be free for the public and for jurors, according to Wayne County Corporation Counsel James Heath.

Contact JC Reindl: 313-222-6631 or jcreindl@freepress.com. Follow him on X @jcreindl

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Gilbert finally completes new Wayne Co. jail, courthouse