Gilbert man faces indecent exposure charge from a incident at two Aiken businesses

Aug. 3—A Lexington County man is facing an indecent exposure charge stemming from incidents near several Aiken businesses.

Alphonzo Carter, 35, of Gilbert, was arrested and charged Aug. 1 with indecent exposure, according to jail records.

Police responded around 6:23 p.m. Aug. 1 to the 1600 Block of Richland Avenue in reference to an indecent exposure, according to an incident report from Aiken Department of Public Safety.

A complainant told police, that a Black male had been walking up and down the sidewalk in front of the store for the past couple of days, the report said.

The complainant also stated that the suspect would stop and look into the windows and never made contact, the report said.

The complainant told police that when she was leaving, the male suspect began to do inappropriate things with himself.

The complainant began to contacted law enforcement, but before the arrival of police, the suspect went to a business located on Richland Avenue and he began to look through the windows, the report said.

The complainant at the second business said upon exiting the business, she confronted the male subject and he asked her what time the business closed and when she was leaving, the report said.

Upon arrival, police began to look for the suspect and located Carter the shopping center of the two businesses, the report said.

Police took Carter into custody and was placed on trespass for both businesses, the report said.

Carter is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has a $5,000 bond.