Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results
MONTRÉAL, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL; TSX and NYSE) today announced that the eleven nominees proposed as directors in its management proxy circular dated March 8, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders or represented by proxy at its virtual annual meeting of shareholders held on May 5, 2022 in Montréal. Gildan also notes that a majority of shareholders voted for the non-binding advisory vote on Executive Compensation (“Say on Pay”), and the reappointment of its auditors.
The voting results are detailed below:
FOR
WITHHELD/AGAINST
Number
%
Number
%
Resolution 1
Election of Directors
Donald C. Berg
160,877,944
99.85%
237,274
0.15%
Maryse Bertrand
147,809,518
91.74%
13,305,701
8.26%
Dhaval Buch
158,785,600
98.55%
2,329,617
1.45%
Marc Caira
156,150,357
96.92%
4,964,860
3.08%
Glenn J. Chamandy
160,017,966
99.32%
1,097,252
0.68%
Shirley E. Cunningham
157,727,624
97.90%
3,387,594
2.10%
Russell Goodman
158,068,626
98.11%
3,046,591
1.89%
Charles M. Herington
155,527,074
96.53%
5,588,143
3.47%
Luc Jobin
156,642,129
97.22%
4,473,089
2.78%
Craig A. Leavitt
159,357,557
98.91%
1,757,660
1.09%
Anne Martin-Vachon
157,411,310
97.70%
3,703,908
2.30%
Resolution 2
Say on Pay
148,753,541
92.33%
12,361,673
7.67%
Resolution 3
Appointment of Auditors
144,985,209
88.78%
18,319,805
11.22%
About Gildan
Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. The Company’s product offerings include activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.
Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.
Investor inquiries:
Media inquiries:
Sophie Argiriou
Genevieve Gosselin
Vice President, Investor Communications
Director, Global Communications and Corporate Marketing
(514) 343-8815
(514) 343-8814