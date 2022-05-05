Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results

Gildan Activewear, Inc.

MONTRÉAL, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL; TSX and NYSE) today announced that the eleven nominees proposed as directors in its management proxy circular dated March 8, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders or represented by proxy at its virtual annual meeting of shareholders held on May 5, 2022 in Montréal. Gildan also notes that a majority of shareholders voted for the non-binding advisory vote on Executive Compensation (“Say on Pay”), and the reappointment of its auditors.



The voting results are detailed below:

FOR WITHHELD/AGAINST Number % Number % Resolution 1 Election of Directors Donald C. Berg 160,877,944 99.85% 237,274 0.15% Maryse Bertrand 147,809,518 91.74% 13,305,701 8.26% Dhaval Buch 158,785,600 98.55% 2,329,617 1.45% Marc Caira 156,150,357 96.92% 4,964,860 3.08% Glenn J. Chamandy 160,017,966 99.32% 1,097,252 0.68% Shirley E. Cunningham 157,727,624 97.90% 3,387,594 2.10% Russell Goodman 158,068,626 98.11% 3,046,591 1.89% Charles M. Herington 155,527,074 96.53% 5,588,143 3.47% Luc Jobin 156,642,129 97.22% 4,473,089 2.78% Craig A. Leavitt 159,357,557 98.91% 1,757,660 1.09% Anne Martin-Vachon 157,411,310 97.70% 3,703,908 2.30% Resolution 2 Say on Pay 148,753,541 92.33% 12,361,673 7.67% Resolution 3 Appointment of Auditors 144,985,209 88.78% 18,319,805 11.22%

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. The Company’s product offerings include activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.

Investor inquiries:

Media inquiries:

Sophie Argiriou Genevieve Gosselin Vice President, Investor Communications Director, Global Communications and Corporate Marketing (514) 343-8815 (514) 343-8814 sargiriou@gildan.com ggosselin@gildan.com



