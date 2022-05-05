U.S. markets closed

Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results

Gildan Activewear, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • GIL
Gildan Activewear, Inc.
Gildan Activewear, Inc.

MONTRÉAL, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL; TSX and NYSE) today announced that the eleven nominees proposed as directors in its management proxy circular dated March 8, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders or represented by proxy at its virtual annual meeting of shareholders held on May 5, 2022 in Montréal. Gildan also notes that a majority of shareholders voted for the non-binding advisory vote on Executive Compensation (“Say on Pay”), and the reappointment of its auditors.

The voting results are detailed below:

FOR

WITHHELD/AGAINST

Number

%

Number

%

Resolution 1

Election of Directors

Donald C. Berg

160,877,944

99.85%

237,274

0.15%

Maryse Bertrand

147,809,518

91.74%

13,305,701

8.26%

Dhaval Buch

158,785,600

98.55%

2,329,617

1.45%

Marc Caira

156,150,357

96.92%

4,964,860

3.08%

Glenn J. Chamandy

160,017,966

99.32%

1,097,252

0.68%

Shirley E. Cunningham

157,727,624

97.90%

3,387,594

2.10%

Russell Goodman

158,068,626

98.11%

3,046,591

1.89%

Charles M. Herington

155,527,074

96.53%

5,588,143

3.47%

Luc Jobin

156,642,129

97.22%

4,473,089

2.78%

Craig A. Leavitt

159,357,557

98.91%

1,757,660

1.09%

Anne Martin-Vachon

157,411,310

97.70%

3,703,908

2.30%

Resolution 2

Say on Pay

148,753,541

92.33%

12,361,673

7.67%

Resolution 3

Appointment of Auditors

144,985,209

88.78%

18,319,805

11.22%

About Gildan
Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. The Company’s product offerings include activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.

Investor inquiries:

Media inquiries:

Sophie Argiriou

Genevieve Gosselin

Vice President, Investor Communications

Director, Global Communications and Corporate Marketing

(514) 343-8815

(514) 343-8814

sargiriou@gildan.com

ggosselin@gildan.com


