Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results

·3 min read
Gildan Activewear, Inc.

MONTRÉAL, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL; TSX and NYSE) today announced that the ten nominees proposed as directors in its management proxy circular dated March 6, 2023 were elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders or represented by proxy at its virtual annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 4, 2023 in Montréal. Gildan also notes that a majority of shareholders voted for the non-binding advisory vote on Executive Compensation (“Say on Pay”), the reappointment of its auditors, the ratification and renewal of the Shareholder Rights Plan, and the approval of the two amendments to the Long Term Incentive Plan (each a separate voting item). The majority of shareholders voted against the shareholder proposal.

The voting results are detailed below:

 

FOR

WITHHELD/AGAINST

Number

%

Number

%

Resolution 1

 

 

 

 

Appointment of Auditors

142,621,232

90.81%

14,429,663

9.19%

Resolution 2

 

 

 

 

Election of Directors

 

 

 

 

Donald C. Berg

150,038,684

96.93%

4,755,753

3.07%

Maryse Bertrand

152,992,037

98.84%

1,802,398

1.16%

Dhaval Buch

153,107,886

98.91%

1,686,549

1.09%

Marc Caira

153,101,747

98.91%

1,692,688

1.09%

Glenn J. Chamandy

154,162,414

99.59%

632,023

0.41%

Shirley E. Cunningham

150,410,559

97.17%

4,383,877

2.83%

Charles M. Herington

150,818,760

97.43%

3,975,675

2.57%

Luc Jobin

151,481,080

97.86%

3,313,358

2.14%

Craig A. Leavitt

151,520,464

97.88%

3,273,973

2.12%

Anne Martin-Vachon

151,098,413

97.61%

3,696,022

2.39%

Resolution 3

 

 

 

 

Shareholder Rights Plan

146,143,419

94.41%

8,651,019

5.59%

Resolution 4

Long Term Incentive Plan (1st Amendment)

150,373,340

97.14%

4,421,097

2.86%

Resolution 5

Long Term Incentive Plan (2nd Amendment)

149,440,922

96.54%

5,353,513

3.46%

Resolution 6

Executive Compensation

146,177,931

94.43%

8,616,502

5.57%

Resolution 7

Shareholder Proposal

17,215,117

11.12%

137,579,319

88.88%


About Gildan
Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. The Company’s product offerings include activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.

Investor inquiries: 
Elisabeth Hamaoui
Director, Investors Relations
514-475-4125
ehamaoui@gilan.com

Media inquiries: 
Genevieve Gosselin 
Director, Global Communications and Corporate Marketing 
514-343-8814 
ggosselin@gildan.com