Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results
MONTRÉAL, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL; TSX and NYSE) today announced that the ten nominees proposed as directors in its management proxy circular dated March 6, 2023 were elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders or represented by proxy at its virtual annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 4, 2023 in Montréal. Gildan also notes that a majority of shareholders voted for the non-binding advisory vote on Executive Compensation (“Say on Pay”), the reappointment of its auditors, the ratification and renewal of the Shareholder Rights Plan, and the approval of the two amendments to the Long Term Incentive Plan (each a separate voting item). The majority of shareholders voted against the shareholder proposal.
The voting results are detailed below:
FOR
WITHHELD/AGAINST
Number
%
Number
%
Resolution 1
Appointment of Auditors
142,621,232
90.81%
14,429,663
9.19%
Resolution 2
Election of Directors
Donald C. Berg
150,038,684
96.93%
4,755,753
3.07%
Maryse Bertrand
152,992,037
98.84%
1,802,398
1.16%
Dhaval Buch
153,107,886
98.91%
1,686,549
1.09%
Marc Caira
153,101,747
98.91%
1,692,688
1.09%
Glenn J. Chamandy
154,162,414
99.59%
632,023
0.41%
Shirley E. Cunningham
150,410,559
97.17%
4,383,877
2.83%
Charles M. Herington
150,818,760
97.43%
3,975,675
2.57%
Luc Jobin
151,481,080
97.86%
3,313,358
2.14%
Craig A. Leavitt
151,520,464
97.88%
3,273,973
2.12%
Anne Martin-Vachon
151,098,413
97.61%
3,696,022
2.39%
Resolution 3
Shareholder Rights Plan
146,143,419
94.41%
8,651,019
5.59%
Resolution 4
Long Term Incentive Plan (1st Amendment)
150,373,340
97.14%
4,421,097
2.86%
Resolution 5
Long Term Incentive Plan (2nd Amendment)
149,440,922
96.54%
5,353,513
3.46%
Resolution 6
Executive Compensation
146,177,931
94.43%
8,616,502
5.57%
Resolution 7
Shareholder Proposal
17,215,117
11.12%
137,579,319
88.88%
About Gildan
Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. The Company’s product offerings include activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.
Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.
Investor inquiries:
Media inquiries: