Gildan Publishes First Stand-Alone Climate Change Disclosure Report

Gildan Activewear, Inc.
·2 min read
Gildan Activewear, Inc.
Gildan Activewear, Inc.

MONTREAL, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) is pleased to announce that it has published its first stand-alone Climate Change Disclosure Report structured in accordance with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations. The report highlights how Gildan assesses, prepares, and integrates climate-related matters into its business processes and represents a significant step towards fully aligning with the TCFD framework by 2025, as part of Gildan’s commitments under its Next Generation ESG strategy.

“Gildan has been monitoring and addressing climate-related risks and opportunities for over 15 years and the TCFD framework allows us to better understand our physical and transitional risks, as well as opportunities to enhance our resiliency over the long-run,” said Peter Iliopoulos, Senior Vice-President, Taxation, Sustainability, and Governmental Affairs at Gildan.

Gildan’s 2022 Climate Change Disclosure Report is part of the Company’s 2022 reporting suite, which includes the 2021 Annual Report and 2021 ESG Report that were published earlier this year.

To read the full 2022 Climate Change Disclosure Report, click here.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a strong portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. The Company’s product offerings include activewear, underwear, and socks sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry leading Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.


Investor inquiries: 
Sophie Argiriou 
Vice President, Investor Communications 
(514) 343-8815  
sargiriou@gildan.com

Media inquiries: 
Genevieve Gosselin 
Director, Global Communications and Corporate Marketing 
(514) 343-8814 
ggosselin@gildan.com


