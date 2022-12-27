U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,829.25
    -15.57 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,241.56
    +37.63 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,353.23
    -144.64 (-1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.52
    -11.42 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.87
    +0.31 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.80
    +17.60 (+0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.32 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0645
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8600
    +0.1090 (+2.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2029
    -0.0036 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4040
    +0.5440 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,714.06
    -134.50 (-0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.60
    -5.08 (-1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

Gilead To Acquire All Remaining Rights To Potential First-In-Class Immunotherapy GS-1811 From Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
·7 min read
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.

-- Agreement Covers Buyout of Remaining Financial Obligations for Anti-CCR8 Antibody in Development as a Potential Treatment for Solid Tumors --

FOSTER CITY, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JNCE) amended their existing license agreement for GS-1811 (formerly JTX-1811), enabling Gilead to buyout remaining contingent payments potentially due under the license agreement executed in August 2020.  As part of the transaction, certain operational obligations of the parties related to GS-1811, an anti-CCR8 antibody, set forth in the license agreement have also been terminated. Gilead will acquire certain related intellectual property, including all outstanding rights of Jounce to GS-1811, pursuant to the transaction agreement. GS-1811, a potentially first-in-class immunotherapy, is designed to selectively deplete immunosuppressive tumor-infiltrating T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment and is currently in Phase 1 clinical development as a possible treatment for patients with solid tumors.  

“We are pleased to announce the signing of this transaction with Gilead who have a strong track record of developing and successfully commercializing leading brands in biotechnology,” said Richard Murray, Ph.D., chief executive officer and president of Jounce. “This transaction allows us to extend our runway and remain focused on delivering meaningful and long-lasting benefits to cancer patients. It was important for Jounce at this time to bolster our cash resources given challenges in capital markets for biotech companies.”

Jounce will receive proceeds of $67 million for this transaction and Gilead will be solely responsible for all further research, development, and commercialization of GS-1811 globally.

“Today’s news about GS-1811 further demonstrates our commitment to our rapidly evolving oncology franchise and mission of pioneering next-generation medicines for people with cancer,” said Bill Grossman, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Therapeutic Area Head, Gilead Oncology. “GS-1811, with its potential new pathway of activating the immune system, gives us the opportunity to potentially change the standard of care with a treatment that works from inside cancerous cells to shrink solid tumors.”

Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, consistent with recent industry communications from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gilead no longer excludes acquired IPR&D expenses from its non-GAAP financial measures. We expect the transaction with Jounce to reduce Gilead’s GAAP and non-GAAP 2022 EPS by approximately $0.04.

Jounce will no longer be entitled to receive the remaining contingent payments of up to $645 million in milestones and high single digit to mid-teens royalties based upon worldwide sales under the original license agreement. Additional details of the transaction, including related agreements and matters, will be contained in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by Jounce.

About Jounce Therapeutics  
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company dedicated to transforming the treatment of cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients through a biomarker-driven approach. Jounce currently has multiple development stage programs ongoing while simultaneously advancing additional early-stage assets from its robust discovery engine based on its Translational Science Platform. Jounce’s highest priority program, JTX-8064, is a LILRB2 (ILT4) receptor antagonist shown to reprogram immune-suppressive tumor associated macrophages to an anti-tumor state in preclinical studies. JTX-8064 is being investigated alone and in combination with pimivalimab (formerly JTX-4014), Jounce’s internal PD-1 inhibitor, in one monotherapy and seven indication-specific combination therapy cohorts in the Phase 1/2 INNATE trial and is currently enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors in the Phase 2 portion of the study. Jounce’s most advanced product candidate, vopratelimab, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, and is currently being studied in the SELECT Phase 2 trial. Pimivalimab is a PD-1 inhibitor intended for combination use with Jounce’s broader pipeline. For more information, please visit www.jouncetx.com.

About Gilead Sciences 
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Jounce Forward-Looking Statements 
Various statements in this release concerning Jounce’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, Jounce’s expectations regarding its ability to extend its cash runway may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although Jounce believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, Jounce cannot guarantee such outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, Jounce’s ability to manage operating expenses and capital expenditures; Jounce’s ability to successfully demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its product candidates and future product candidates; Jounce’s ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; and those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Jounce’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Jounce’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and Jounce undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Gilead Forward-Looking Statements 
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the ability of the parties to complete or implement the transaction in a timely manner or at all; the possibility that various closing conditions for the transaction may not be satisfied or waived; the risk that Gilead may not realize the potential benefits of the transaction, including the possibility of difficulties or unanticipated expenses in connection with the transaction and the potential effects on Gilead’s revenues and earnings; Gilead’s ability to advance and successfully commercialize GS-1811; Gilead’s ability to initiate, progress or complete clinical trials within currently anticipated timelines or at all, and the possibility of unfavorable results from ongoing or additional trials, including those involving GS-1811; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These and other risks, uncertainties and other factors are described in detail in Gilead’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation and disclaims any intent to update any such forward-looking statements.

Gilead and the Gilead logo are trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies. 
For more information about Gilead, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

Gilead Contacts:

Jacquie Ross, Investors
investor_relations@gilead.com

Meaghan Smith, Media
public_affairs@gilead.com

Jounce Contact:

Eric Laub, Media and Investors
elaub@jouncetx.com, (857) 259-3853 






Recommended Stories

  • Jounce stock bounces more than 70% after Gilead acquires immunotherapy drug

    Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE) shares jumped more than 70% in after-hours trading Tuesday, following an announcement that Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) would completely acquire rights to an immunotherapy drug from Jounce. Gilead said it would buy out its remaining obligations under a licensing agreement executed in 2020 between the two companies and acquire intellectual property and rights to the cancer treatment, known as GS-1811. “It was important for Jounce at this time to bolster our cash resources, given challenges in capital markets for biotech companies,” Jounce Chief Executive Richard Murray said in a statement.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and ChargePoint All Hit Record Lows Today

    Several popular names in the electric vehicle (EV) sector saw their stocks hit new all-time lows this morning. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) dropped about 7%, while shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) were down by 5.5% at its lows. Over the past year, investors had driven shares of these stocks to lofty valuations based on just potential.

  • What the Latest Updates Mean for AMD and Nvidia Stock Investors

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and recent updates that semiconductor investors should be aware of for the next few weeks. Unfortunately, the consumer market continues to bring numerous headwinds for these chip giants.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Borrowed From Alameda to Buy Robinhood Shares

    Sam Bankman-Fried said in an affidavit he bought Robinhood shares with funds borrowed from Alameda. The admission throws a wrinkle into a lawsuit from crypto lender BlockFi, which says it was promised the shares as collateral against a loan taken out by Alameda.

  • 4 Unstoppable Multibaggers to Buy in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Three-year revenue growth rates between 39% and 54% are projected, making these stocks prime multibagger candidates.

  • Tesla stock slides amid production slowdown in China, surging COVID cases

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Pras Subramanian and Seana Smith examine Tesla shares after EV production concerns arise from China.

  • Why Big Data Stocks Palantir, MongoDB, and C3.ai Fell Hard on Tuesday

    Shares of big data-oriented software stocks Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) fell much more than the market today, down 4.4%, 4.5%, and 4.6%, respectively, as of 1:56 p.m. ET. This is especially true as interest rates were rising again today. In addition, year-end tax-loss selling may also be playing a part in declines for stocks with large year-to-date losses, which these three have in spades.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks I'd Sell Right Now

    The bond market may end up logging its worst year ever, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all entered bear markets at one point or another in 2022. Although bear markets have historically represented the ideal time for opportunistic investors to do some shopping, it's important to recognize that not every perceived discount will prove to be a bargain. The first stock I believe investors would be wise to pare down or outright sell right now is electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Jim Cramer Is Bearish On These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is bearish on. Stocks plummeted for a fourth consistent trading week on December 19, crushed by rising recession fears. However, CNBC’s Jim Cramer noted that there could be a buying opportunity in the equity markets ahead of a potential rally. On December 19, Cramer told investors: […]

  • 10 Undervalued Chip Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 undervalued chip stocks to buy today. You can skip our industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Undervalued Chip Stocks to Buy. The semiconductor market is essential to the advancement in technologies as the chips produced by the industry are used ubiquitously in a wide range […]

  • Why Tesla Stock Keeps Going Down

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) -- the world's biggest electric vehicle (EV) company -- fell for a seventh straight trading day on Tuesday as markets reopened. Through 10:40 a.m. ET, shares of the EV kingpin tumbled 6.8% from Friday's close, marking Tesla's 15th down day this month. On Dec. 26, Reuters and The Wall Street Journal reported that Tesla will suspend for an eighth day its production at its Shanghai electric car plant, the largest in the world.

  • 2 Stocks Down 80% That Could Soar in 2023

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) have fallen 84% and 80% from their respective all-time highs and may never return to those highs. What do Palantir and DigitalOcean do? Both companies focus on the direction the business world is moving in, with Palantir having a robust artificial-intelligence-fueled data analysis platform and DigitalOcean providing cloud computing infrastructure to small businesses and individuals.

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • AMC stock extends losses after reverse stock split announcement

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at AMC shares following comments from CEO Adam Aron and the theater chain's stock outlook.

  • 3 Top Dividend Growth Stocks I'm Buying to Close Out 2022

    As stock prices have fallen, quality tech company stock dividend yields have been pushed higher. Despite the bear market, computing technology is still growing, offering a potent combination of current dividend income with the potential for growth and higher dividend income payments in the future. As 2022 comes to a close, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) top my list of dividend growth stocks I'm buying right now.

  • Could CRISPR Therapeutics Help You Become a Millionaire?

    There's a short answer to whether CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) could help you become a millionaire: Yes. Here are five reasons why the company, which just went public in 2016, could make you a millionaire. CRISPR and Vertex Pharmaceuticals say they expect to complete their biologics license application early next year for exa-cel, to treat blood disorders beta-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

  • Shale Oil Powerhouse Sues Its Own Investors After 4,000% Stock Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the biggest landowners in Texas oil country doubled returns to investors in 2022. It’s starting the new year by suing some of them as a dispute over the future direction of the company spills into a Delaware court.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 8

  • NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price In Tune With Earnings

    NVIDIA Corporation's ( NASDAQ:NVDA ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 62.8x might make it look like a strong sell...