U.S. markets close in 4 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,149.59
    -5.58 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,750.83
    -61.67 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,648.88
    -19.28 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,905.19
    -3.73 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.77
    -1.89 (-2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.60
    +26.20 (+1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    20.06
    +0.17 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0235
    +0.0064 (+0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6740
    -0.0740 (-2.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2141
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2400
    -0.5910 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,911.79
    -424.17 (-1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.23
    -7.41 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,446.91
    +1.23 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Gilead Sciences to acquire Oxford University biotech spinout MiroBio for $405M

Paul Sawers
·1 min read

U.S. pharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences has announced plans to acquire Oxford University biotech spinout company MiroBio in an all-cash deal worth $405 million.

MiroBio is a clinical-stage company focused on developing treatments to "restore immune balance" in autoimmune patients, which is when a person's immune system attacks their own body tissues. Spearheaded by Professor Simon Davis and Professor Richard Cornall, the company spun out of Oxford University in 2019, and has gone on to raise $130 million in venture funding, including a $97 million tranche back in June from a slew of backers including Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE), an investment firm that has backed more than 100 Oxford University spinouts since its inception in 2015.

The Oxbridge factor

Oxford University and nearby Cambridge University have long been centers of gravity for both VC and M&A activity. Back in 2014, Google snapped up AI-focused Cambridge spinout DeepMind, which in turn acqui-hired two AI-focused teams from Oxford later that year.

More recently, another Oxford University spinout called DeepReason.AI was snapped up by Meltwater in a $7.3 million deal back in November.

Founded initially as Oligogen back in 1987, Gilead develops antiviral drugs used in the treatment of Hepatitis B, HIV/AIDS, influenza, and -- more recently -- Covid-19. The company this week raised its sales forecast off the back of anticipated demand for its Covid-19 drug Veklury, which was given FDA approval earlier this year.

By taking MiroBio in-house, this will serve Gilead with MiroBio's proprietary technology and "portfolio of immune inhibitory receptor agonists," according to a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • Paramount+ grows to 43 million subscribers as other streaming services fall short

    Paramount Global reported this morning that its streaming service Paramount+ had a net add of 3.7 million subscribers to bring its global total to 43.3 million, up from 39.6 million last quarter. The total would have been 4.9 million subs if it had not been for the removal of 1.2 million Russian subscribers due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. CEO Bob Bakish has said that the company aims to reach 100 million Paramount+ subscribers by 2024.

  • Moderna aiming to deliver updated Covid-19 vaccine boosters next month

    Moderna Inc. said Wednesday morning that it will have new, updated booster shots for its Covid-19 vaccine ready for delivery in September. Earlier this year, Moderna decided to pursue the development of bivalent vaccines, with each shot comprising 50% the original formula and 50% a new formula. The focus of Moderna's booster efforts over the last eight months has largely been BA.1, the original subvariant of the omicron strain.

  • Rigel Pharma Expands Blood Cancer Portfolio With Forma Therapeutics Licensing Pact

    Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RIGL) and Forma Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FMTX) entered into an exclusive, worldwide license agreement to develop, manufacture and commercialize olutasidenib. Olutasidenib is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of mIDH1 being investigated for relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML) and other malignancies. The FDA has accepted Forma's marketing application for olutasidenib with the Prescription Drug User Fee Act target date of February 15, 2023. Relat

  • Why Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Vaulting Higher Today

    Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) are poised to post a new all-time high upon market open Wednesday. The RNA interference (RNAi) drug specialist's stock price rose by as much as 53% in premarket action this morning. Ahead of the opening bell, Alnylam announced that its closely watched phase 3 Apollo-B study of the RNAi therapy, patisiran, in patients with transthyretin-mediated (ATTR) amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy met its primary endpoint of change in baseline in the 6-minute walk test at 12 months compared to placebo.

  • The Petri Dish: Axcella advances long Covid drug

    Flagship Pioneering spinout Axcella Therapeutics Inc. has promising results from a small Phase 2a study investigating a drug for long Covid.

  • Alnylam Shares Soar as Drug Trial for Heart Disease Delivers Positive Results

    The biotech said one of its drugs helped improve heart-disease patients’ capacity for physical exertion in a study, opening the door to an expanded regulatory approval that could add billions of dollars in sales.

  • Alnylam Stock Rockets 50% as Trial Results Raise Hope for a Blockbuster

    The data seem likely to open a far larger market for a drug called Onpattro, which was responsible for $475 million of revenue last year.

  • South Africa reports first death causally linked to COVID vaccine

    South Africa's health regulator reported on Thursday a causal link between the death of an individual and Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine, the first time such a direct link has been made in the country. The person presented with rare neurological disorder Guillain-Barre Syndrome soon after being given J&J's vaccine, after which the person was put on a ventilator and later died, senior scientists told a news conference. "At the time of illness no other cause for the Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) could be identified," Professor Hannelie Meyer said.

  • COVID-19 vaccine sales push Moderna past expectations in Q2

    Better-than-expected COVID-19 vaccine sales pushed Moderna past Wall Street’s second-quarter forecasts

  • Moderna (MRNA) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Starts $3B Buyback Program

    Moderna's (MRNA) earnings and sales beat expectations. The company also announces another $3-billion buyback program. Stock gains in pre-market.

  • Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Lavina Talukdar, head of investor relations at Moderna. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call to discuss Moderna's second quarter 2022 financial results and business update. On today's call are Stéphane Bancel, our chief executive officer; David Meline, our chief financial officer; Stephen Hoge, our president; Paul Burton, our chief medical officer; and Arpa Garay, our chief commercial officer.

  • Generic Prostate-Cancer Drug Backed by Hospital Group Goes on Sale

    Hospital-drugmaking venture Civica says it recommends that pharmacies sell a generic form of Zytiga to patients for no more than $171, a 6.9% markup.

  • Amgen adds potential blockbuster drug with $3.7 billion ChemoCentryx deal

    (Reuters) -U.S. drugmaker Amgen Inc is buying ChemoCentryx Inc for $3.7 billion to gain access to a potential blockbuster treatment for inflammatory disorders. The buyout will also hand Amgen control of at least two experimental therapies for immune disorders, a field that has come into the spotlight after AstraZeneca's 2020 purchase of Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $39 billion. Amgen has been facing stiff competition for its top-selling arthritis drug, Enbrel, from newer branded rivals and patents for the therapy are expected to expire in 2029.

  • Drug pricing plan a 'colossal disappointment, will reduce your access to medicine |Opinion

    Federal lawmakers need to swinging wildly and missing when it comes to drug pricing reform, Luke Russell says.

  • Regeneron allays competition fears for 'gold standard' eye drug, shares rise

    (Reuters) -Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Wednesday it expects demand for blockbuster eye drug Eylea to remain strong in the third quarter even in the face of emerging competition from rival drugs, sending the company's shares up nearly 8%. Analysts earlier this year flagged competition concerns for Eylea from newly launched Roche Holding AG's Vabysmo, as both belong to the same class of drugs, called anti-VEGF. "Despite new competition, Eylea's share was approximately half of the anti-VEGF category, affirming its status as the gold standard," Regeneron Chief Executive Officer Leonard Schleifer said.

  • Intercept (ICPT) Earnings and Sales Miss Estimates in Q2

    Intercept (ICPT) posts a wider Q2 loss and sales miss estimates. The company reissues guidance.

  • GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good morning, and thank you for joining the GlycoMimetics Q2 2022 earnings call. Brian will then provide detail on the company's financial position, and we'll open the call for Q&A. I would like to remind you that today's call will include forward-looking statements based on current expectations.

  • IDRx Emerges From Stealth With $122M To Tackle Cancer

    Massachusetts-based IDRx emerged from stealth on Tuesday armed with $122 million in Series A funding to bring combination therapies to the forefront of cancer treatment.

  • Moderna is closely watching monkeypox, but says Covid is a 'larger public health threat'

    Moderna Inc. executives said on an earnings call Wednesday that they were closely monitoring the spread of monkeypox, but while the company has a vaccine in preclinical development, it has not yet decided whether to move forward with it.

  • EU says Novavax COVID shot must carry heart side-effect warning

    LONDON (Reuters) -The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is recommending Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine carry a warning of the possibility of two types of heart inflammation, an added burden for a shot that has so far failed to win wide uptake. The heart conditions - myocarditis and pericarditis - should be listed as new side effects in the product information for the vaccine, Nuvaxovid, based on a small number of reported cases, the EMA said on Wednesday.