Gilead Sciences Announces Support for the Robert A. Winn Diversity in Clinical Trials Award Program

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Gilead Sciences

Today we announced our support of the Robert A. Winn Diversity in Clinical Trials Award Program, a five-year initiative launched by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation to increase diversity in clinical trials.

Read more about the program and its goal of helping enhance the development of therapeutics for all populations.

View original content here.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Gilead Website

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/gilead-sciences-announces-support-for-the-robert-a-winn-diversity-in-clinical-trials-award-program-120212159

