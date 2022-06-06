U.S. markets open in 9 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,129.00
    +22.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,027.00
    +139.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,636.50
    +85.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.30
    +10.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.73
    +0.86 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.40
    +8.20 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.29
    +0.38 (+1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0728
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    -2.9130 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.79
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2498
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6400
    -0.2200 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,179.09
    +1,480.50 (+4.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.05
    +16.25 (+2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,921.78
    +160.21 (+0.58%)
     

GILEAD SCIENCES APPOINTS DUSTIN HAINES AS NEW LEADER FOR ASIA 5 REGION

·2 min read

-- Mr Haines Brings a Strong Track Record of Global Commercial Successes and Corporate Leadership with a Career that Spans 20 Years in Pharmaceuticals --

-- He Joins Gilead's Asia 5 Team as the Company Celebrates 10 Years of Presence in Asia --

HONG KONG, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilead Sciences, Inc. today announced that Dustin Haines will be joining the company as Vice President, General Manager, Asia 5, effective 6 June 2022. He is responsible for driving the business development of HIV, viral hepatitis including hepatitis B, C and D, as well as Gilead's commitment to enhance public health and community impact in the Asia 5 markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia.

(PRNewsfoto/Gilead Sciences, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Gilead Sciences, Inc.)

Mr Haines brings to his role decades of experience in corporate leadership and an extensive track record of global commercial experience over a 20-year career in pharmaceuticals. He joins Gilead from Next Science, a medical technology company, where he served as Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to Next Science, Mr Haines spent over a decade with ViiV Healthcare and GSK, last serving as President and General Manager for Japan at ViiV Healthcare. Mr Haines joins Gilead as the company celebrates its tenth-year anniversary in Asia.

"It is my honor to join Gilead and work with the exceptional team in Asia 5," Mr Haines said. "Gilead is well positioned to drive innovation and better health for people. I have always been a firm believer in patient engagement and I look forward to working with the team to deliver better care solutions for the communities we serve."

With this appointment, Mr Haines will become a member of the Intercontinental Leadership Team and Gilead's Operating Group, reporting to Senior Vice President, Intercontinental Region & Global Patient Solutions, Jacopo Andreose, PhD.

"I am thrilled that Dustin will be joining the Gilead Asia team during this exciting time," said Dr Andreose. "Dustin shares our values and focus on innovation. He has built global teams and shown himself to be an inclusive, versatile leader. I am confident that he will lead the dynamic Asia 5 team to greater heights and help strengthen our presence further in the region."

Mr Haines graduated from Washington State University with a BA in Education and Psychology. He and his wife will be relocating from the United States to Hong Kong, the regional headquarters for Gilead Asia 5 offices.

 

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-30.

SOURCE Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Trina Solar ranks 'AAA' in latest PV Tech Bankability Report

    Trina Solar, the leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, has been ranked 'AAA', the highest category, in the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability report published by PV-Tech.

  • Forced Labor Dispute Is Redefining US-China Relations

    Forced labor is becoming the key divisive point in US-China relations. Beijing is now moving to rebrand "Xinjiang," which has become synonymous with human-rights abuses after China's push to assimilate mostly Muslim ethnic minority Uyghurs sparked an international outcry. Colum Murphy reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • What Is McMillan Shakespeare Limited's (ASX:MMS) Share Price Doing?

    McMillan Shakespeare Limited ( ASX:MMS ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a...

  • GST slips as STEPN’s update tripped by DDOS attacks

    STEPN, the move-to-earn blockchain game, suffered a distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attack during an “anti-cheating” update over the weekend, leading to network issues and user frustrations. See related article: Move-to-earn app STEPN to limit service in China Fast facts During the update, an attack of 25 million messages led to hours of server shutdowns, with some […]

  • US, South Korea Fire Missiles in Response to Kim Jong Un Barrage

    (Bloomberg) -- The US and South Korea fired eight missiles Monday after North Korea launched a similar number the day before, setting an annual record under Kim Jong Un as he ramps up provocations to some of the highest levels of his leadership.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyOil Sands Crude Prices Nosedive as Russian Bans Upend

  • Biden Plans Solar Manufacturing Push to End Project Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- The White House is preparing executive action to blunt the impact of a trade dispute that has paralyzed US renewable power projects by boosting domestic manufacturing of solar panels, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound‘No Longer Sure Bets’: Tech Giants Are Dropping Bad News DailyUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal,

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar After Its Split

    It's certainly understandable; getting more shares of your favorite company can bring a smile to the faces of even the most stoic among us. It's also true that companies that announce their intentions to split their stock tend to see their share prices run up as the split date approaches. All this buying can drive share prices up, bringing in more momentum traders and adding fuel to the fire.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices shooting past $100

    Energy prices are soaring. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, , we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Snap Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Under $10 That Analysts Like

    Over the past year and a half, the Biden Administration has shown a consistent policy bent toward the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs). This has given EV manufacturers openings for new contracts with Federal, state, and local level government agencies. More importantly, the Administration has publicly backed Federal funding for a massive build-out of EV charging infrastructure. This provides a real opening for investors. The modern EV industry is young, and provides investors with an array o

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Rally Holds Key Levels; Apple News On Tap

    Stocks fell last week, but was it constructive? Tesla tumbled on Elon Musk's "super bad" warning. Apple WWDC is due.

  • OPEC to Boost Oil Production: Buy These 2 Oil Stocks If They Drop

    If higher oil production pushes crude prices and oil stocks lower, you'll want to pick up shares of these two energy companies.

  • My Top Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Right Now

    When investors think of stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) owns, they probably think of value-focused investing. Berkshire's top holdings are Apple (39%, a value play in 2016 when he first bought the stock), Bank of America (11%), Chevron (8%), and American Express (7%). Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is a fast-growing tech company that Berkshire Hathaway purchased as pre-IPO shares.

  • 60-40 investors 'punched in the gut' so far in 2022, but strategist sees hope

    The 60-40 stock-bond portfolio has been a bedrock of traditional investing, but it's also been a loser thus far in 2022.

  • Why Shopify Declined by 12.1% in May

    The e-commerce platform just inked a deal to purchase a fulfilment technology provider to further grow its business.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • 4 Ultra-Cheap, Time-Tested Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the curtain opened on 2022, the storied Dow Jones Industrial Average and benchmark S&P 500 have dipped into correction territory (a decline of more than 10%), while the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite has fallen into a bear market, with a peak-to-trough decline of 31% since November. Although big drops in the stock market can be unnerving and tug on investors' emotions, they're also, historically, an excellent time to put your money to work. Corrections and bear markets tend to run their course relatively quickly, and all notable declines throughout history have eventually been erased by a bull market rally.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?