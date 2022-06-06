GILEAD SCIENCES APPOINTS DUSTIN HAINES AS NEW LEADER FOR ASIA 5 REGION

-- Mr Haines Brings a Strong Track Record of Global Commercial Successes and Corporate Leadership with a Career that Spans 20 Years in Pharmaceuticals --

-- He Joins Gilead's Asia 5 Team as the Company Celebrates 10 Years of Presence in Asia --

HONG KONG, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilead Sciences, Inc. today announced that Dustin Haines will be joining the company as Vice President, General Manager, Asia 5, effective 6 June 2022. He is responsible for driving the business development of HIV, viral hepatitis including hepatitis B, C and D, as well as Gilead's commitment to enhance public health and community impact in the Asia 5 markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Malaysia.

Mr Haines brings to his role decades of experience in corporate leadership and an extensive track record of global commercial experience over a 20-year career in pharmaceuticals. He joins Gilead from Next Science, a medical technology company, where he served as Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to Next Science, Mr Haines spent over a decade with ViiV Healthcare and GSK, last serving as President and General Manager for Japan at ViiV Healthcare. Mr Haines joins Gilead as the company celebrates its tenth-year anniversary in Asia.

"It is my honor to join Gilead and work with the exceptional team in Asia 5," Mr Haines said. "Gilead is well positioned to drive innovation and better health for people. I have always been a firm believer in patient engagement and I look forward to working with the team to deliver better care solutions for the communities we serve."

With this appointment, Mr Haines will become a member of the Intercontinental Leadership Team and Gilead's Operating Group, reporting to Senior Vice President, Intercontinental Region & Global Patient Solutions, Jacopo Andreose, PhD.

"I am thrilled that Dustin will be joining the Gilead Asia team during this exciting time," said Dr Andreose. "Dustin shares our values and focus on innovation. He has built global teams and shown himself to be an inclusive, versatile leader. I am confident that he will lead the dynamic Asia 5 team to greater heights and help strengthen our presence further in the region."

Mr Haines graduated from Washington State University with a BA in Education and Psychology. He and his wife will be relocating from the United States to Hong Kong, the regional headquarters for Gilead Asia 5 offices.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-30.

