Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Daniel O'Day: Thank you, Jacquie, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm pleased to share that Gilead teams have delivered another strong quarter that rounds out two years of continuous growth for our base business. Our track record of commercial execution continued in the third quarter with our base business up 5% compared to the third quarter of 2022 and up 10% year-over-year for the first nine months of 2023. In the third quarter, our growth was driven by our leading therapies across virology and oncology. Biktarvy had another very strong quarter, up 12% from the same quarter in 2022 and contributing to 9% growth overall in HIV in the first nine months of 2023. Oncology is also driving growth and was up 33% in the third quarter compared to last year. Revenue is now annualizing at more than $3 billion with growing adoption of Trodelvy, the only approved Trop-2 directed ADC and our industry leading cell therapies.

OAKTREE: Veklury remains an important therapeutic options for hospitalized patients with COVID-19. We recently received approvals from both the FDA and the European Commission to extend use of Veklury in patients with mild- to-severe hepatic impairment. Looking at our pipeline overall, our aggregate progress in 2023 is such that we have already completed most of the milestone events as shown on Slide 6. Our clinical pipeline now includes 27 programs in Phase 2 and 19 in Phase 3. We are looking forward to a busy period of updates from many of these studies in 2024, including those evaluating lenacapavir, Trodelvy and obeldesivir. In summary, it's been another strong quarter of commercial and clinical execution, resulting in important progress for Gilead and the people and communities we aim to serve. With that, I'll hand the call over to Johanna to cover our commercial results. Johanna?

Johanna Mercier: Thanks, Dan, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm pleased to share the details of another strong quarter for Gilead and would like to thank the teams that have delivered 10% growth in our base business in the first nine months of 2023. Our third quarter results represent the eight consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in our base business, illustrated strong commercial execution and revenue growth as our virology and oncology products impact more patient lives. In the third quarter of 2023, total product sales excluding Veklury were up 5% to $6.4 billion as shown on Slide 8, with notable growth in our oncology and HIV businesses partially offset our lower HCV sales. Total product sales including Veklury were $7 billion with a solid base business performance contributing $305 million of growth, offset as we expected by lower Veklury sales compared to the same quarter last year.

Moving to HIV on Slide 9, the treatment market continued to grow in line with our expectations of 2% to 3% annually. And as we've discussed previously, a favorable pricing dynamics in recent quarters have begun to normalize with HIV sales growth more closely mirroring market and demand growth. This was evident in the third quarter where HIV sales were up 4% year-over-year to $4.7 billion, driven by higher treatment and prevention demand and higher channel inventory, partially offset by lower average realized price due to a shift in channel mix. Sequentially, sales were up 1%. Looking to the full year, we continue to expect HIV product sales to grow slightly more than the 5% reported in 2022. Turning to Slide 10, third quarter Biktarvy sales were $3.1 billion, up 12% year-over-year, driven by higher demand as well as higher channel inventory.

Sequentially, sales were up 4%. Once again, Biktarvy gained market share up over 2% year-over-year in the U.S. to over 47% share in the third quarter. Thanks to its robust clinical profile, Biktarvy remains the number one prescribed regimen for new starts and number one in treatment switches across most major markets, including the U.S. Descovy sales in the third quarter were $511 million, up 2% year-over-year with strong year-over-year growth in demand for Descovy for PrEP offset by less favorable pricing dynamics to ensure broad access ahead of the potential launch of lenacapavir as early as late 2025. The U.S. PrEP market grew about 15% year-over-year and Descovy for PrEP continued to maintain more than 40% market share due to its strong clinical profile and despite the availability of other regimens including generics.

Moving to the liver disease portfolio on Slide 11, sales were down 10% year-over-year to $706 million, primarily due to the resolution of a rebate claim in HCV recognized in the third quarter of 2022, as well as other pricing dynamics. From a demand perspective, HCV new starts increased compared to the third quarter of 2022 in both the U.S. and Europe, driven by our continued efforts to link HCV patients to care. Given the curative nature of our treatment, we expect HCV new starts to trend down overtime, but are pleased that we are maintaining 50% to 60% market shares in the U.S. and Europe and that our labor portfolio more broadly has stabilized from a revenue perspective. On to Slide 12, Veklury sales continued to be highly variable and declined 31% year-over-year in the third quarter to $636 million.

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, sales were up 149%, driven by an uptick in hospitalizations during the third quarter. And over the last few weeks, we have seen a slowdown in COVID related hospitalization. Veklury's strong clinical profile continues to be recognized most recently by the FDA and the European Commission for use in patients with mild-to-severe hepatic impairment. While the COVID environment remains ever changing, Veklury's performance in the third quarter further reinforces its established role as a key part of the standard of care for patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Moving to Slide 13, our oncology business achieved another strong quarter with sales up 33% year-over-year to $769 million, representing an annual run rate that now exceeds $3 billion.

With clear momentum and a solid infrastructure in place, in addition to our compelling clinical pipeline, we look forward to providing more patients with potentially new and effective options. Looking at Trodelvy on Slide 14, sales were up 58% year-over-year and 9% sequentially to $283 million. As a reminder, Trodelvy is the only approved TROP2-directed antibody drug conjugate and to date, we have delivered this therapy to more than 20,000 patients, reinforcing the clinically meaningful benefit Trodelvy can provide across multiple tumor types.

IHC 0: Turning to Slide 15 and on behalf of Cindy and the Kite team, cell therapy sales in the third quarter were $486 million, up 22% year-over-year and 4% quarter-over-quarter, reflecting strong demand with particular strength outside the U.S. in the third quarter. Yescarta sales grew 23% year-over-year to $391 million primarily driven by strong growth ex-U.S. in second and third line relapsed or refractory large B cell lymphoma. Tecartus sales were $96 million, up 18% year-over-year, reflecting increased demand in both the U.S. and Europe for relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma as well as adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Given the strong clinical data, it's surprising that only about 10% of eligible second line large B cell lymphoma patients in the U.S. are treated with cell therapy and it is clear that there is still a significant opportunity to drive adoption.

As cell therapies are offered and delivered to more and more patients, we are confident that Kite remains well positioned to benefit from this expansion with its differentiated overall survival data for Yescarta and industry-leading manufacturing capabilities. We understand the importance of delivering these potentially curative medicines as quickly as possible to patients with severe and challenging diseases. And to that end, we continue to identify opportunities to bring our therapies to patients faster and are actively working on initiatives to shorten even further our industry-leading 16-day medium turnaround time in the US. Wrapping up the third quarter, I'd like to recognize the strong execution of commercial teams and our cross functional partners across Gilead and Kite.

Thanks to their efforts, our therapies are positively impacting more and more people, driven by growing market share and expanding reach, as we bring our therapies to new geographies around the world. And with that, I'll hand the call over to Merdad for an update on our pipeline.

Merdad Parsey: Thank you, Johanna. The clinical highlight of our third quarter was the release of our promising Phase 2 data for Trodelvy in combination with pembrolizumab in first line metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, highlighting Trodelvy's potential to bring a much needed treatment alternative for patients. More broadly, we continue to progress our increasingly diverse pipeline of 60 ongoing clinical programs spanning virology, oncology and inflammation. Starting with our virology programs on Slide 17, we have 10 clinical programs with our long-acting capsid inhibitor lenacapavir including two Phase 3 studies underway in PrEP. I'm pleased to share that we have completed enrollment earlier than anticipated for our Phase 3 PURPOSE-1 trial evaluating lenacapavir for prevention in adolescent girls and young women.

Our Phase 3 PURPOSE-2 trial insists [ph] men and trans women and men and non-binary people continues to enroll well and we could have an opportunity to share data from one or both PURPOSE trials in late 2024 ahead of schedule. We are targeting our first approval for lenacapavir in production in late 2025, potentially making lenacapavir the first six-monthly dosing regimen available for PrEP. Turning to treatment, we continue to make strong progress on evaluating nine candidate partners for lenacapavir. Of the remaining candidates, six are already in Phase 1 or 2. We expect to share updates on at least four of these in 2024, including data from our Phase 1 trial of GS-1720, our once weekly long-acting oral integration inhibitor to be combined with lenacapavir and from our Phase 2 ARTISTRY-1 trial evaluating once daily oral combination of lenacapavir and bictegravir for virologically suppressed treatment experienced people living with HIV.

We plan to share results from both trials at a conference in early 2024 and we look forward to advancing these programs into the next phase of development. We're also pleased to share that enrollment for our Phase 2 program evaluating our lenacapavir plus bNAbs combination dosed every six months is progressing very well and is another program we expect to update you on next year. Putting this all together, our data continues to support our confidence that lenacapavir has the potential to transform HIV treatment and prevention globally. Turning to oncology on Slide 18. To date, Trodelvy has been delivered to more than 20,000 patients across three approved indications since our launch three years ago. Trodelvy remains the first and only marketed TROP2-directed antibody drug conjugate to achieve meaningful overall survival benefit in two of its indications.

With that said, we're seeing both growing real world evidence and clinical trial data supporting not only the approach we're taking for Trodelvy's clinical development across tumor types, but also Trodelvy's unique ADC construct. In particular, trodelvy is the only ADC to have a high 7 to 8 drug to antibody ratio that's able to deliver a highly potent SN-38 payload directly into the tumor microenvironment through its hydrolyzable linker. As a result, in our studies to date, Trodelvy has shown a potentially differentiated safety profile with regards to ILD and stomatitis. We look forward to sharing more emerging Trodelvy data in 2024 as we continue to expand Trodelvy across tumor types and lines of therapy.

A physician and a patient having a discussion in a hospital about biopharmaceutical medicines.

CART: Finally, and before I hand over to Andy, the teams progress on key 2023 clinical milestones is shown on Slide 22. As is expected with the diverse and large clinical portfolio, not all our programs will benefit patients the way we hope they will and the ENHANCE and ENHANCE-2 programs evaluating magrolimab have both been discontinued based on futility analyses. The ENHANCE-3 study remains under partial clinical hold in frontline unfit AML and we continue to evaluate the progress of this and other Phase 2 solid tumor trials for magrolimab. With regards to some of the remaining milestones for 2023 as referenced previously, we look forward to sharing data from ARTISTRY-1 at a medical conference in 2024. For our HIV prevention studies, we continue to expect to have our first patient in for the PURPOSE-3 and PURPOSE-4 clinical trials by the end of this year.

Additionally, we remain on track to initiate our Phase 2 PALEKONA trial evaluating our potential first in class 222 inhibitor for ulcerative colitis later this year. Our 222 inhibitor represents one of our many oral agents for inflammation. Looking beyond 2023, we will share our target 2024 milestones in due course, but it's already clear that it will be a rich year for data updates for Gilead, including potential updates or regulatory filings for Obeldesivir, lenacapavir, Trodelvy and CAR-T ddBCMA. With that, I'll hand the call over to Andy. Andy?

Andrew Dickinson: Thank you, Merdad, and good afternoon, everyone. We had another solid quarter as shown on Slide 24, with total product sales excluding Veklury up 5% year-over-year, driven by growth across oncology and HIV, partially offset by lower HCV sales. Total product sales were $7 billion, flat year-over-year, with lower Veklury sales offsetting more than $300 million of growth in our base business. Our non-GAAP results are shown on Slide 25. Product gross margin was 86%, down 85 basis points from last year. R&D was $1.5 billion, up 24% year-over-year, reflecting ongoing clinical trial activities. Third quarter R&D expenses also reflected some sizable wind down costs related to the discontinuation of two Phase 3 magrolimab ENHANCE studies and faster than anticipated enrollment in our Phase 3 PURPOSE-1 and OAKTREE studies, both of which have recently completed enrollment and could accelerate timelines for data readouts in due course.

Acquired IPR&D was $91 million, reflecting the Tentarix collaboration announced in August, in addition to other payments associated with ongoing partnerships. SG&A was $1.3 billion, up 7% year-over-year, primarily driven by increased commercial investments, namely in oncology. Moving to tax, our effective tax rate in the third quarter was 7% primarily reflecting a decrease in tax reserves as a result of reaching an agreement with a tax authority on certain tax position. Excluding the settlement, our non-GAAP effective tax rate would have been approximately 16%. Our non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $2.29 compared to $1.90 for the same period last year. This was primarily driven by growth in our base business, lower tax and lower acquired IP R&D expenses compared to the third quarter of 2022 partially offset by lower Veklury sales and higher R&D and commercial investments.

Moving to Slide 26, year-to-date base business revenue has grown 10% year-over-year, highlighting strong performance across virology and oncology. From an OpEx perspective, the investment we have made this year in R&D is notable with a robust and diverse clinical pipeline and with our commercial sales and marketing organization scaled to meet growing demand for our on market oncology portfolio, we continue to expect a moderation of expense growth in 2024 and beyond. Moving to Slide 27, we are updating many of our guidance ranges to reflect our year-to-date performance and our expectations for the rest of the year. Total product sales is now expected to be in the range of $26.7 billion to $26.9 billion, up from $26.3 billion to $26.7 billion previously.

We are increasing total product sales excluding Veklury at the midpoint. We now expect the range to be between $24.8 billion to $25 billion, up from $24.6 billion to $25 billion previously. This range represents growth of 7% to 8% for our base business year-over-year and an increase of $650 million at the midpoint from the initial guidance we issued in February. On Veklury, based on our results year-to-date, we now expect full year Veklury sales of approximately $1.9 billion. As always, this remains highly variable and correlated with COVID related hospitalizations. Moving to the rest of the P&L, we continue to expect non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 86%. On R&D, reflecting the accelerated enrollments and magrolimab discontinuation expenses, our full year non-GAAP R&D expense is now expected to grow approximately 15% in 2023 compared to 2022.

Excluding these items, our full year R&D expense is consistent with our prior guidance in the low double digits. Reflecting the Tentarix collaboration closed in the third quarter as well as previously committed acquired IPR&D amounts and known milestone payments from existing collaborations, we now expect non-GAAP acquired IPR&D of approximately $1 billion in 2023. Similar to prior quarters, we will update expected acquired IPR&D expenses if they are incurred during the fourth quarter. We continue to expect non-GAAP SG&A expenses to increase by a high single digit percentage compared to 2022. As a reminder, this includes the one-time legal settlement accrual of $525 million in the second quarter. Excluding this, we continue to expect non-GAAP SG&A expense for 2023 to be down a low single digit percentage compared to 2022.

Non-GAAP operating income is expected to be $10.5 billion to $10.8 billion as compared to $10.4 billion to $10.9 billion previously, driven by higher R&D expenses offset by higher product sales. Given certain one- time tax benefits in 2023, we now expect our non-GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 16% for the full year. Altogether, we now expect our non-GAAP diluted EPS to be between $6.65 and $6.85 per share as compared to $6.45 and $6.80 per share previously. As shown on Slide 28, the chart highlights the continued strength of our business with higher total product sales guidance flowing into the bottom line, which together with the lower expected tax rate more than offsets the higher R&D expenses in the third quarter. On a GAAP basis, our diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $4.55 and $4.75 per share.

Moving to Slide 29, our capital allocation priorities remain focused and unchanged. In the third quarter, we returned $1.3 billion to shareholders through our dividend and repurchase of shares totaling $3.7 billion year-to-date. In the third quarter, we repaid $2.25 billion of senior notes and issued $2 billion in senior notes maturing in 2033 and 2053. Overall, the third quarter was another solid quarter of commercial and clinical execution in an extremely strong 2023 for Gilead so far. Our planning for 2024 is well underway and we've taken steps in the third quarter to continue to evolve our business model and expense structure to set us up for strong execution next year. 2023 has been a year of considerable investment, notably in R&D and we are excited to finally be at the point where many of our key programs will start reading out data.

With that in mind, we are preparing for a catalyst rich 2024 and we look forward to sharing more early next year. With that, I'll invite the operator to open the Q&A.

