Gilead Sciences Inc's Chief Commercial Officer Johanna Mercier Sells 8,242 Shares

Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD), a biopharmaceutical company that researches, develops, and commercializes drugs in areas such as HIV/AIDS, liver diseases, hematology and oncology, inflammatory and respiratory diseases, and cardiovascular conditions, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Commercial Officer Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company on January 9, 2024.Johanna Mercier has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 8,242 shares and making no purchases. The insider's latest transaction involved the sale of 8,242 shares at a price of $85.23 per share, resulting in a transaction value of $702,135.66. This sale has contributed to the insider trend of more sales than purchases for the company in the past year.

The insider transaction history for Gilead Sciences Inc shows a pattern of 7 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This could be indicative of the insiders' perspective on the stock's valuation or their personal financial decisions.Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc were trading at $85.23 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the company a market capitalization of $106.53 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 18.32, which is lower than the industry median of 23.735 but higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's valuation can also be assessed using the GuruFocus Value (GF Value). With a share price of $85.23 and a GF Value of $72.96, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives and directors view the stock's value. However, it is important to consider that insider selling can occur for various reasons and may not necessarily reflect a negative outlook on the company's future performance.

