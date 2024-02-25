Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.77

The board of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.77 on the 28th of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the annual payment to 4.2% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Gilead Sciences' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, Gilead Sciences was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 32.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 55%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Gilead Sciences Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Gilead Sciences has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.72 in 2015 to the most recent total annual payment of $3.08. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.7% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider Gilead Sciences to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately, Gilead Sciences' earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 1.6% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

Our Thoughts On Gilead Sciences' Dividend

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Gilead Sciences that investors should take into consideration. Is Gilead Sciences not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

