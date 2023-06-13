Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.75

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 29th of June to $0.75. This will take the annual payment to 3.9% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Gilead Sciences' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Gilead Sciences' earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 30.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 56%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Gilead Sciences Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from $1.72 total annually to $3.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider Gilead Sciences to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Gilead Sciences has grown earnings per share at 11% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Gilead Sciences Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Gilead Sciences that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

