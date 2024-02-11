Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.77

Gilead Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GILD) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.77 on 28th of March. This makes the dividend yield 4.2%, which is above the industry average.

Gilead Sciences' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Gilead Sciences' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 29.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 56% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Gilead Sciences Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Gilead Sciences has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from $1.72 total annually to $3.08. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.7% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider Gilead Sciences to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Gilead Sciences hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 1.6% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Gilead Sciences that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Gilead Sciences not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

