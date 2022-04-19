U.S. markets open in 8 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,402.75
    +16.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,400.00
    +87.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,992.50
    +84.75 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,996.30
    +8.60 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.21
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,978.10
    -8.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    -0.15 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0777
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    -0.53 (-2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3006
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1320
    +1.1320 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,796.40
    +1,862.45 (+4.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.92
    +21.00 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.35
    +161.64 (+0.60%)
     

GILEAD SCIENCES AND NATIONAL FOUNDATION OF DIGESTIVE DISEASES SET OUT TO STRENGTHEN LEARNING, ACCESS TO LIVER HEALTH EDUCATION IN SINGAPORE

·5 min read

-- Gilead Sciences supports National Foundation of Digestive Diseases with grant funding to improve liver health education in Singapore as part of its Asia Pacific ALL4LIVER Grant --

-- The National Foundation of Digestive Diseases gets digital upgrade to enhance liver health awareness and education --

-- General apathy among Singaporeans towards liver health, particularly among those aged 25 and below based on the pan-regional Liver Health Index study --

SINGAPORE, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of World Liver Day, Gilead Sciences and the National Foundation of Digestive Diseases (NFDD) today announced a new collaborative effort to enhance liver health education in Singapore. As part of the Gilead Asia Pacific ALL4LIVER Grant program, more than US$1 million grant funding has been earmarked to support initiatives to enhance education about viral hepatitis led by community-based organisations across Asia Pacific, with a focus on chronic hepatitis B (HBV). NFDD is among the first batch of recipients of the ALL4LIVER Grant, and the only organisation from Singapore. Currently, HBV causes 60-70% of the total number of liver cancer cases in the country[1].

(PRNewsfoto/Gilead Sciences, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Gilead Sciences, Inc.)

NFDD is a long established Singaporean non-profit organisation which serves to improve among the general public, knowledge and awareness of diseases affecting the digestive and liver system. With the awarded grant funding, NFDD is seeking to enhance liver disease awareness through a revamped website of the organisation and a series of digital outreach programmes. Specifically, the awareness campaigns will deliver regular updates on liver health information, a series of public forums and social media posts. Ultimately, it will help bring liver health, in particular viral hepatitis, to the forefront of public health and increase disease awareness outside of clinical settings.

"A recent study discovered that the Singaporean general public is relatively unaware of the consequences of delayed treatment of liver disease. Recognizing this as a wake up call, more can and should be done for supporting public education in liver diseases and health. For example, hepatitis B is one of the significant risk factors for liver cancer and cirrhosis, and regular monitoring is recommended. In addition, treatment is required in certain cases. However, many people remain unaware. With the support provided by the ALL4LIVER Grant, we are now able to step up education through both online and other channels to better engage the target populations, supporting them to seek the appropriate care," said Associate Prof. George Goh Boon-Bee, Chairperson of the National Foundation of Digestive Diseases.

The Gilead Asia Pacific ALL4LIVER Grant was inspired by a large-scale Asian liver health study which identified critical knowledge gaps and attitudes of the general population towards liver health. An online survey conducted with 7,500 respondents across 11 countries/territories: Singapore, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

"The World Health Organisation aims to eliminate viral hepatitis by 2030. Through the Liver Index study, we have realised that progress towards the WHO goal, particularly in Asia, is potentially hindered by a lack of public awareness. Initiatives like ALL4LIVER Grant certainly can boost local community groups across Asia to deliver innovative campaigns that enhance health literacy and create a world that is hepatitis free," said Prof. Mei-Hsuan Lee, Institute of Clinical Medicine at National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, Taiwan, and first author of the Asian Liver Index Study.

The ALL4LIVER Grant targets 11 countries/ territories across the Asia Pacific region – same as those from the Liver Index Study. Submissions focused on strengthening peer support, improving awareness, literacy, and innovation in hepatitis B.

Professor Tan Chee Kiat, Senior Consultant, Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Singapore General Hospital, a co-author of the Study and an advisor of All4LIVER Grant Committee said: "HBV is a silent killer. People who suffer from it may be asymptomatic for many years until they present with liver cirrhosis and/or liver cancer. Thus they missed opportunities to seek and receive the appropriate treatment as well as regular surveillance for liver cancer. Although HBV prevalence in Singapore is not high, it is evident that further public education is required to clear the misperceptions identified, promote prevention and early detection so that people can get the treatment they need."

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

About National Foundation of Digestive Diseases

The National Foundation For Digestive Diseases is a nonprofit organisation that serves to educate and inform the public on the function and diseases related to the digestive system (encompassing the liver, pancreas and gastrointestinal tract). Founded by the late Prof Seah Cheng Siang, our mission is to support research programmes on diseases, connect with like-minded national and international bodies and assist in formulating and recommending legislation for the care of people living with diseases of the digestive system.

About ALL4LIVER Grant

Gilead Sciences launched the ALL4LIVER Grant in 2021, a new biennial grant designed to support local communities and their fight against hepatitis B and step-up disease education across Asia Pacific. The ALL4LIVER Grant program aims to partner with local communities to work towards the WHO goal of eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030. For more information about the grant program and the grantees, please visit www.gileadall4liver.com.

About the Liver Index study

A study titled "Contextual and individual factors associated with knowledge, awareness and attitude on liver diseases: A large-scale Asian study" was published in Journal of Viral Hepatitis, using findings from a February 2020 survey conducted in Asia by Kantar Health, funded by Gilead Sciences. The online survey assessed knowledge, awareness and attitudes towards liver health and disease among 7,500 respondents across 11 countries/territories in Asia: Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The purpose of the survey was to identify the knowledge gaps and attitudes towards liver health and liver diseases as well as evaluate any associated individual-level and macro-level factors based on contextual analysis. Its key results reaffirmed the need to formulate policies to further improve the knowledge, awareness and attitudes of the general public towards liver diseases.

ALL4LIVER, the ALL4LIVER logo, Gilead and the Gilead logo are registered trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-30.

[1]Hepatitis B: What You Need to Know, HealthXchange.sg. Available from: https://www.healthxchange.sg/digestive-system/liver/hepatitis-b-need-know

SOURCE Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI)

    How far off is Integrated Research Limited ( ASX:IRI ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data...

  • MyDeal.com.au (ASX:MYD) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining...

  • USD/CAD Holds Firm as Dollar Strengthens and Yields Rise Key Insights

    USD/CAD moves higher despite rising oil prices due to minor outages.

  • RBA Says Faster Inflation Brings Forward Likely Rate-Rise Timing

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Infowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy Hook LawsuitsThe Reserve Bank of Australia said quicker inflation and a pickup in wages growth have moved up the likely timing of the nation’s first interest-rate increase sin

  • Sri Lanka asks IMF for rapid financial assistance

    Sri Lanka has requested the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for rapid financial assistance and the global lender could consider it after initial reluctance, an aide to the country's finance minister said on Tuesday. Protests have erupted in the island nation as it battles a devastating financial crisis brought by the effects of COVID-19, mismanaged government finances and rising prices of fuel that have sapped foreign reserves. A delegation headed by Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Ali Sabry kicked off formal talks with the IMF in Washington on Monday for a programme the government hopes will help top up its reserves and attract bridge financing to pay for essential imports of fuel, food and medicines.

  • Crypto Firm Blockchain.com Is Planning IPO as Soon as This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency startup Blockchain.com is interviewing banks for an initial public offering that could take place as soon as this year, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Russia Launches Donbas AssaultGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Infowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid S

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Ocugen gets rights to Mexico in expanded Covaxin deal with Bharat Biotech

    Covaxin is already authorized for emergency use in adults by health regulators in Mexico. An application for emergency use authorization of the Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 2-to-18 years is under review.

  • Trump’s Worst Judge Just Made Travel a MAGA Nightmare

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe coronavirus pandemic may feel like a past-tense phenomenon for many Americans, even though the dangers are real and ongoing. But a federal judge appointed by Donald Trump just did everything she could to send the nation back into chaos.On Monday, Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Florida threw out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask mandate for air travel and other forms of mass transportation. Deaths from COVID-19—a

  • Safety sensors on seat of teen killed on thrill ride were manually adjusted in "unsafe" way

    The gap between the safety harness and the seat Tyre Sampson fell from was over twice as large as the gap seen in other seats on the same ride.

  • Places You're Most Likely to Catch BA.2

    Vacation season is almost here and many people will be traveling overseas for the first time since the start of the pandemic—but is it safe? "Not all vacations or trips carry the same risk," says Gary Kirkilas, DO, FAAP. "For example, traveling by car to a vacation rental home is much safer than flying to a busy hotel to spend the week at a crowded beach. The key is to think about the number of close contacts you'll likely have during the course of your travel plans. The more contacts, the highe

  • Omicron infection induces limited immune response in unvaccinated; COVID hospital deaths rise on weekends

    Unvaccinated people infected with the Omicron variant are unlikely to develop immune responses that will protect them against other variants of the coronavirus, a new study suggests. Unlike antibodies induced by COVID-19 vaccines or infections with earlier SARS-CoV-2 variants, antibodies induced by the Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 variants do not neutralize other versions of the virus, researchers found when they analyzed blood samples obtained after Omicron infection.

  • Doctors suggest new names for low-grade prostate cancer

    A cancer diagnosis is scary. Cancer cells develop in nearly all prostates as men age, and most prostate cancers are harmless. About 34,000 Americans die from prostate cancer annually, but treating the disease can lead to sexual dysfunction and incontinence.

  • FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

    FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend.

  • Here’s Exactly How Rebel Wilson, 42, Lost Almost 80 Pounds (And Counting!)

    Rebel Wilson declared 2020 her "year of health." Now, she's lost 77 pounds, thanks to a combination of walking and a high-protein diet. Here's how she did it:

  • Is COVID More Dangerous Than Driving? How Scientists Are Parsing COVID Risks.

    Like it or not, the choose-your-own-adventure period of the pandemic is upon us. Mask mandates have fallen. Some free testing sites have closed. Whatever parts of the United States were still trying to collectively quell the pandemic have largely turned their focus away from communitywide advice. Now, even as case numbers begin to climb again and more infections go unreported, the onus has fallen on individual Americans to decide how much risk they and their neighbors face from the coronavirus —

  • How To Deal With Body Image Issues When You're On Vacation

    Experts share tips on packing and other important points to keep in mind so you can actually enjoy your trip.

  • Wake Forest med student who implied she harmed patient for mocking pronoun pin on ‘extended leave’

    North Carolina's Wake Forest School of Medicine fourth-year student Kychelle Del Rosario is on "extended leave" and no longer participating in patient care activities amid controversy over a tweet suggesting she intentionally missed a vein during a blood draw so a patient who mocked her gender "pronoun pin" would have to get "stuck twice."

  • What Taking Zinc Does For Your Body Say Experts

    Zinc plays a central role in our immune system and helps keep our bodies healthy. Zinc is "a trace mineral/nutrient found throughout the body. Our body only needs small amounts to thrive," Dr. Seema Bonney, the founder and medical director of the Anti-Aging&Longevity Center of Philadelphia tells Eat This, Not That! Health. Zinc is essential for overall well-being and Dr. Bonney explains what to know about it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs

  • What’s going on with the FDA, Lucky Charms and sick consumers? What you need to know

    The cold cereal that popularized marshmallows and oats in milk for breakfast, Lucky Charms, is being investigated by the Food & Drug Administration as claims of nausea, vomiting and diarrhea from the cereal become more plentiful than the number of marshmallows in each bowl.