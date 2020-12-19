U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,709.41
    -13.07 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,179.05
    -124.32 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,755.64
    -9.11 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,969.99
    -8.06 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    49.08
    +0.72 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.80
    -3.60 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    -0.18 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2250
    -0.0026 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9480
    +0.0180 (+1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3531
    -0.0049 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.2670
    +0.1690 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,807.53
    -32.83 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.19
    +1.88 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,529.18
    -21.88 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,763.39
    -43.31 (-0.16%)
     

Gillmor Gang: Full Stream Ahead

Steve Gillmor
·5 min read

Twitter is shutting down Periscope, the video app it acquired several years ago when Facebook Live threatened to lap the field. When we stream the Gillmor Gang sessions, we send them to Facebook, Twitter, and an unlisted embed on YouTube. At one point, we planned to stream the sessions live on TechCrunch, but for now we’re posting the edited version there.

In the weeks leading up to January 20th, the live Telegram feed at https://t.me/Gillmorgang has been dominated by the Trump focus on overturning the election results. Each failed attempt to alter the outcome dilutes Trump’s leverage as his Republican allies struggle with his threats and Twitter rage. In just a few weeks of this, the mechanics of vaccine distribution has overwhelmed the political story as people start calculating the number of days to getting access to the medicine. What Trump does in 2024? Who cares.

Pardons are also losing traction as White House staff jockey for access to the vaccine. With a couple of weeks to the New Year and then a sprint to Biden’s installation, the cable networks are retooling for ratings fodder in the new normal. Tech companies are rejiggering their real estate and tax implications of where the home office is located in a Work from Anywhere environment.

Handicapping the Georgia special elections will fill most of the cable news schedule until January 6th, but no matter what happens in the Senate, the real action shifts to corporate and economic imperatives to control the pandemic through behavior around masks, distancing, real testing, and contact tracing to isolate the pockets of virus resistance to herd immunity. While government mandates are difficult to install at a national level, corporate requirements are more likely to succeed.

Week two of the streaming realignment features some talent lashback from big movie directors. It’s reminiscent of last year’s brief Spielberg attack on Netflix and Oscar politics. This year it’s the Oscars that are losing credibility. It’s still a ways to go before the Best Picture category is all streaming but the audience out there is in no hurry to see Dune on the big screen. As with the election, facts are a trailing indicator. The move to streaming is not if but when.

Less certain is when I upgrade to the next iPhone. Part of the problem is the competition for mindshare with the M1 MacBooks. Instead of one device I don’t need there are two. It’s clearly a one percent mental crisis on the surface, but beneath lurks a serious debate on what we do as the twin viruses recede. The phone is the new MTV, the Star Trek communicator, and the Get SmartShoe rolled into one. The laptop is a different story, a bold harmonizing of the suite of services across the desktop and mobile platforms.

The new phone offers iterative advances — a better camera, 5G support, a bigger battery. M1 jumpstarts a software surge across all Apple devices, pushing professional video editing and post-production tools to a prosumer customer base that seriously threatens Windows and Intel as the dominant platform for a post pandemic economy. Those still amortizing the last generation of the MacBook Pro 16 will hold out, but resistance will fade. The move to Apple Silicon is not if but when.

Still I don’t have a rationale for buying one. I’ll just have to do it anyway.

By the way, I’ll pretend to fund the M1 by cutting back on my newsletter subscriptions. Smart writers like the Ben’s Stratechery and Evans are caught behind the paywall of their shiny new newsletters, which trade reach for revenue. Then the very special long form pieces they used to justify the subscription cost start showing up a few weeks later in the clear. It’s the newsletter version of the Hollywood windowing system that Jason Kilar and WarnerMedia are blowing up with HBO Max.

This piece by Ben Thompson is a hybrid of the form. It’s got plenty of quotes from his Daily pay newsletter mixed with a less methodical but more supple set of semi-ideas that actually make me want to subscribe. Like this:

On the flipside, to the extent that v2 social networking allows people to be themselves in all the different ways they wish to be, the more likely it is they become close to people who see other parts of the world in ways that differ from their own. Critically, though, unlike Facebook or Twitter, that exposure happens in an environment of trust that encourages understanding, not posturing.

This is M1 fodder, I’ll call it. Lost in the social network lockdown miasma but somehow potentially transcendent of the big fish in a small pond quandary where the newsletter eco system derails. 10 bucks a month times 3 or 4 adds up to real money I won’t be funneling to Cupertino, or Disney + or Whatever + for that matter. But a bundle of cooperating newsletters that promote a certain type of work that aggregates useful data about a strategic influential audience — you betcha.

from the Gillmor Gang Newsletter

__________________

The Gillmor Gang — Frank Radice, Michael Markman, Keith Teare, Denis Pombriant, Brent Leary, and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live Friday, December 11, 2020.

Produced and directed by Tina Chase Gillmor @tinagillmor

@fradice, @mickeleh, @denispombriant, @kteare, @brentleary, @stevegillmor, @gillmorgang

Subscribe to the Gillmor Gang Newsletter and join the backchannel here on Telegram.

The Gillmor Gang on Facebook ... and here’s our sister show G3 on Facebook.

Latest Stories

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy Now As Extra Capital Raised For Next Stage Of EV Boom?

    Supercharged Nio stock taps demand for electric cars. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying Nio shares now.

  • Bank Of America Names Top 11 Stock Picks For 2021

    Bank of America just unveiled its top stocks for next year among the 11 S&P 500 sectors. But the bank might hope its picks do better than they did in 2020.

  • Ray Dalio says son killed in Connecticut car accident

    Billionaire hedge fund investor Ray Dalio has tweeted about the death of his 42-year-old son, killed this week in a car accident.

  • Here Are Barron’s 10 Top Stocks for the New Year

    The group offers good appreciation potential, while providing some downside protection if the stock market falters in 2021.

  • Six High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On

    High-dividend stocks can be misleading. Here's a smart way to find stable stocks with high dividends. Watch these three dividend payers on IBD's radar.

  • Fed Decision Could Bring Bank Stocks Into Bull Market

    Traders waiting for a better moment to get into bank stocks may have gotten one.What Happened: The U.S. Federal Reserve Board released a statement after markets closed on Friday that clears the way for major banks to restart share repurchases.The decision was part of the Fed's stress-testing of banks amid the economic uncertainty of the pandemic. The board, seeing healthy capital reserves among the banks, passed the 33 firms it tested while also allowing them to restart limited share repurchasing. Such purchases had been paused earlier in the pandemic.Why It Matters: Though they have not done poorly, bank stocks haven't benefited as much from the 2020 bull market as other some other industries.The decision could change this going into the new year, as stock repurchases add support to share prices by boosting demand.According to Bloomberg, six biggest U.S. banks could buy back as much as $11 billion of shares in the first quarter of next year.Trading Action: The Fed announcement came at 4:30 EST on Friday. The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF), which includes major banks JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C), Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) in its holdings, closed up 3% in afterhours trading from Friday's close of $28.49. Photo credit: Joe Mabel, WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Klarna Could Follow Affirm Holdings In Delaying Anticipated 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Fintech IPO * Ouch. Airbnb Hosts Missed Email Offering Them Pre-IPO Shares: NPR(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How Biden's student loan forgiveness could blow up your tax bill

    If the stars don't align, the resulting "tax bomb" would cost you thousands.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tech Titans Aren't Leading The Stock Market Rally (Good); 3 Dow Giants Set To Jump

    The stock market rally is healthy without tech titans leading. Nike and JPMorgan are set to jump Monday. Tesla joins the S&P 500.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Sometimes, following a leader makes the best investment strategy. And corporate insiders have long been popular leaders to follow. Their combination of responsibility to their stockholders and access to ‘under the hood’ information on their companies gives their personal investment choices an air of authority.The most important thing about these insiders is that whatever else they do, they are expected to shepherd their companies to profitability. Shareholders want a return on investment, Boards of Directors want accountability, and company officers are held to both standards. So, when they start buying up their own company’s stock, it’s a sign that investors should investigate further.Government regulators, in an effort to level the informational playing field, have required that insiders regularly publish their stock transactions, making it a simple matter for investors to follow them. Even better, TipRanks collates the information in the Insiders’ Hot Stocks page, and provide tools and data filters to easily browse through raw data. We’ve picked three stocks with recent informative buys to show how the data works for you.Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)We’ll start with the popular Del Taco, the California-based taco chain. Del Taco boasts a $344 million market cap, over 600 restaurants, and a loyal fan base, giving it a solid foundation in the fast-food franchise market. Most of the company’s locations are west of the Mississippi, but the company has been making inroads to the eastern US.Like many brick-and-mortar, traffic-dependent businesses, Del Taco has had a hard year. The coronavirus crisis had dampened traffic, social and economic lockdown policies have reduced income streams. The company has started to recover, however. After heavy net losses early in the year, EPS has returned to positive numbers, and revenue in Q3, $120 million, was up more than 15% sequentially. The share price, which fell by two-thirds at the height of the economic crisis last winter, has regained its losses. TACO is now trading up 17% for the year.The insiders are bullish on the stock. The most recent purchase, helping tip the sentiment needle into positive territory, is from Board member Eileen Aptman, who bought up 88,952 shares, shelling out over $650,000. Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan covers Del Taco, and he rates the shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy). His $13 shows the extent of his confidence, indicating room for 40% upside growth. (To watch Setyan’s track record click here)Backing his stance, Setyan wrote, “We believe TACO's current valuation is predicated on an overly pessimistic assessment of its medium- to long-term fundamentals in a post-COVID QSR environment… Even with what we believe are conservative comp, unit growth, and margin assumptions through 2022, we estimate 12% EPS growth in 2022. We estimate 1% of incremental comp would equate to $0.04-0.06 in incremental EPS and every 10 bps of incremental margin equates to $0.01 in incremental EPS in our model.”Overall, there is little action on the Street heading Del Taco's way right now, with only one other analyst chiming in with a view on the stock. An additional Hold rating means TACO qualifies as a Moderate Buy. The average price target is $11, and implies a potential upside of ~19%. (See TACO stock analysis on TipRanks)CuriosityStream (CURI)Next up is CuriosityStream, an online video streaming channel in the educational segment. CuriosityStream specializes in factual video content, and offers services by subscription. The channel claims over 13 million subscribers globally. Its founder, John Hendricks, first gained fame creating the Discovery Channel, a similarly themed cable TV channel, in 1985.CuriosityStream is new to the public markets, having IPO’d earlier this year through a merger with Software Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed as a ‘blank check’ company to make the deal. It’s no surprise to see insiders make large purchases in new stocks, but the moves on CuriosityStream deserve note. John Hendricks made three large purchases earlier this month, buying up blocs of 15,473 shares, 26,000 shares, and 11,684 shares over a four-day period. Hendricks paid $473,561 for the new shares.Covering the stock for B. Riley, analyst Zack Silver wrote, “We see CURI as well positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning global streaming market by establishing itself as the go-to factual programmer for the post pay TV era. CURI's subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service is differentiated not only by the sheer volume of curated factual titles available on the platform but also by its compelling price point… we expect that CURI’s strategy of monetizing its content through multiple revenue streams will enable a more efficient path to scale…”Silver rates the stock a Buy, and his $16 price target implies a 40% one-year upside. (To watch Silver’s track record, click here)CURI has a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating based on 2 recent Buy reviews. The average price target is $14, suggesting this stock has room to grow ~23% from the current trading price of $11.50. (See CURI stock analysis on TipRanks)Allegheny Technologies (ATI)Last but not least is Allegheny Technologies, a metallurgy company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Allegheny has two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which specializes in titanium-based and nickel-based alloys, and Advanced Alloys & Solutions, which includes stainless and specialty steels, electrical steels, duplex alloys, and zirconium, hafnium, and niobium alloys. The company’s metal technology is used in the electrical industry, automotive sector, aerospace, and in oil & gas production.Allegheny’s revenues and shares are down this year, as the company has been buffeted by the corona crisis. Disruptions in supply chains, distributions networks, and customer orders have all had a negative impact, as have social and economic shutdown policies. Quarterly revenues have fallen by 37%, from $955 million in Q1 to $598 million in the third quarter. Shares are down 21% year-to-date.All of this would seem to make ATI a poor stock choice, but the company has used the time to retrench wisely, and reorient its production models.Benchmark analyst Josh Sullivan pointed this out when he bumped his stance earlier this month from Neutral to Buy. He wrote, “We are upgrading ATI to Buy from Hold following the Company’s planned exit from commodity stainless. This move alters ATI’s historical risk profile by removing the most volatile vertical… Parting with ATI’s heritage in stainless has been a long sought-after investor goal; exiting now also allows ATI to avoid maintenance and a potential inventory overbuild during the recovery phase.”In addition, Sullivan notes that business in the aerospace sector will likely recover soon, providing a boon for Allegheny: “with the 737-MAX return to service, Airbus A320 production upward pressure, and vaccines at hand the more focused aerospace ATI core will directly correlate to an aero recovery.”Sullivan's Buy rating comes with a $21 price target that implies room for 27% growth over the coming 12 months. (To watch Sullivan’s track record, click here)Turning to the insider trades, we find that the company’s CFO and SVP, Donald Newman, purchased 12,500 shares this month, paying over $210K for the bloc. His total holding is now 80,042 shares, valued at $1.3 million.All in all, Allegheny gets a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on an even split among 4 reviews, of 2 Buys and 2 Holds. The shares are priced at $16.32 and the $18.25 average price target implies ~12% upside potential.(See ATI stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Tesla Stops Gigafactory Berlin Construction Due To Missing $100M Deposit: Report

    While Gigafactory Berlin construction has been moving at a fast pace, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has had a few setbacks, including stopping tree clearing due to animal rights activists court cases.Now, a report from Electrek says Tesla has missed a $100 million security deposit, which is causing things to go on hold temporarily. Tesla didn't obtain overall approval to build Gigafactory Berlin, according to Electrek, and is operating with partial approvals to keep advancing the project at a quicker pace.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news.The deposit is needed in case the project is never finished. In the event that happens, Tesla would be responsible to pay for the demolition. The $100 million deposit covers that possibility, although at this point it seems unlikely.The payment was supposedly due on Dec. 17.Photo courtesy of TeslaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Elon Musk Hopes To Visit China Next Month Amid Start Of Model Y Production * Video Shows Tesla Model Y Production Beginning In China(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Will AT&T Or Verizon Stock Grow More By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 300 Benzinga investors on whether shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) or Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) stock would grow the most by 2022.AT&T Vs. Verizon Stock In 2020 wireless communication remains AT&T's largest business, contributing nearly 40% of revenue. As the second-largest U.S. wireless carrier, AT&T connects more than 100 million devices, including 63 million regular customers and 16 million prepaid customers.The consumer and entertainment segment, the company's second-largest revenue stream, includes the consumer fixed-line and DirecTV satellite television businesses, serving 20 million television and 14 million internet access customers.Meanwhile, Verizon is primarily a wireless business (70% of revenue and nearly all operating income). The company serves about 89 million regular and 4 million prepaid customers. Verizon connects another 24 million data devices, like tablets, via its nationwide network, making it the largest U.S. wireless carrier.As AT&T and Verizon are the nation's largest wireless carriers, it's expected they will be the most viable companies competing for the largest market share of 5G cellular technology in the coming years.Many respondents cited how they see Verizon leading the way in providing the most reliable 5G coverage in the near-term, and also noted the current video streaming partnership the company holds with Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and music streaming partnership with Apple Inc (NYSE: AAPL) as reasons Verizon is all the more attractive in 2021. Among the respondents, 62% told us Verizon will grow more over the next year, while 38% believe AT&T will experience greater gains by the end of 2022.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.Photo from Pixabay. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will GE's Stock Reach By 2022? * Will Xpeng Or Li Auto Stock Grow More By 2022?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Will GE's Stock Reach $20 By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 300 investors on whether shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) will reach $20 by 2022.GE Stock Forecast General Electric is known for its digital industrial offerings and massive installed base spread across a variety of products and services, including aircraft engines, gas turbines, wind turbines, and medical diagnostic equipment, among others.After the sale of GE Transportation to Wabtec and a majority of its stake in Baker Hughes, as well as the sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher, the company's focus turns to aviation, legacy healthcare, power and renewable energy.See Also: Top 10 Blue Chip StocksGE trades around $11 at publication time, off the 52-week low of $5.48, and about 73% of Benzinga traders and investors said GE will reach $20 per share by 2022.Our study revealed investors saying GE Healthcare's footprint in the health care industry could prove valuable amid increased demand for radiopharmaceuticals and general medical imaging procedures. Others believe GE will see a boost to their core business of gas turbines and jet engines once the pandemic has subsided.This survey was conducted by Benzinga in December 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 300 adults.Photo credit: Bubba73, via Wikimedia CommonsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will GE Or Boeing Stock Grow More By 2025?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Jim Cramer: These Two Surprise Stocks Would Fit Any Portfolio

    I rolled up my sleeves to tamp the froth and slay the euphoria, and here's what I found instead.

  • Trump Signs Bill That Could Lead To Delisting Of Chinese Stocks Including Nio, Li, Xpeng, Alibaba

    U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a bill calling for the delisting of foreign companies that don't adhere to the same accounting transparency standards that securities regulators impose on public U.S. firms.Why It Matters: The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act takes aim at Chinese companies and drew rare strong bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress before arriving on Trump's desk.The act says delisting could happen if a given company doesn't comply with audit inspections three years in a row.China's government does not allow the board to perform audit inspections of Chinese companies listed in the US. Audit inspections are performed on other U.S.-listed companies by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, set up after accounting scandals such as the one that blew up Enron in the early 2000s.Chinese companies listed in the U.S. have been embroiled in financial scandals in the past -- including Luckin Coffee Inc - ADR (OTC: LKNCY) this year, which led to a Nasdaq delisting.Sixteen Chinese companies have delisted since February 2019, according to a government report in October.Carson Block, who has made himself a short-selling star through his investigations into Chinese companies, has called for the delisting of Chinese firms, saying to Bloomberg last month: "This is China and the Chinese stock promotion, manipulation fraud machine laughing in the face of the SEC."What's Next: Markets now await any news on specific delistings. The bill could affect 217 Chinese companies, including popular stocks such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA), JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD), Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI).But because of the three-year compliance timeline in the act, delistings may not be imminent.The author of this article holds shares in Luckin Coffee and an inverse ETF that tracks the downward performance of Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong.Photo credit: Xpeng Motor Technology Ltd.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Klarna Could Follow Affirm Holdings In Delaying Anticipated 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Fintech IPO * FTSE Russell To Drop 8 Chinese Companies From Some Indices, In Response To US Blacklist(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tilson: Avoid Bitcoin And 'Lead A Happier And More Prosperous Life'

    Bitcoin prices pulled back from their all-time highs above $23,000 on Friday, but the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) traded higher by 1.7% on investor optimism that the huge 2020 bitcoin rally will spill over into 2021.Former hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson predicted the bursting of the bitcoin bubble back in 2017, but Tilson has a different take on the cryptocurrency this time around. On Friday, Tilson said he doesn't recommend shorting bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, even at all-time highs.Related Link: Will Bitcoin 'Rise 50% And Possibly Double' In 2021? These Pros Think SoBack in 2017, Tilson said bitcoin was demonstrating signs of a classic market bubble. One of the biggest red flags at the time was the type of investors that were asking questions about bitcoin. Tilson noted that 2017 bitcoin investors were among the "least-knowledgeable investors imaginable." This time around, Tilson said much more mainstream investors and firms are involved in the bitcoin rally, which suggests the 2020 gains may be more likely to hold.How To Play It: While 2021 may not bring another 2018-style bitcoin bubble bursting, Tilson still isn't recommending investors buy bitcoin."I would never short any cryptocurrency - ironically, for the exact same reason I would never own one: there's no intrinsic value," Tilson said.Without any intrinsic value, Tilson said the price of bitcoin could literally go anywhere from $100 to $1 million and anywhere in between. Tilson said it's never a good idea to short an open-ended situation like that, but there is also nothing supporting bitcoin's valuation to the downside."In summary, I think you will lead a happier and more prosperous life if you avoid cryptocurrencies altogether," Tilson said.Benzinga's Take: Stocks, bonds, real estate and even gold have long, well-established track records of investment performance, but bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have only been around for a little over a decade.A cryptocurrency's supply is fixed, it doesn't have the intrinsic value of a share of stock or a plot of real estate, and it doesn't have the yield of a bond or certificate of deposit. Therefore, the prices of cryptocurrencies in the long term will be determined only by changes in long-term demand from investors and users.Latest Ratings for GBTC DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2018BuckinghamInitiates Coverage OnSell Jul 2015WedbushInitiates Coverage onOutperform View More Analyst Ratings for GBTC View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will Bitcoin 'Rise 50% And Possibly Double' In 2021? These Pros Think So * Bitcoin Crosses K For The First Time. Is This Rally A Repeat Of 2017?(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • I’m retired and won’t live to see my mortgage paid off. Should I refinance to lower my monthly payment?

    'I need to lower the principal to help me stay in my home, because the cost of living is increasing every year.'

  • 4 Chip Stocks That Can Rise Even More in 2021

    The world’s growing appetite for 5G phones and other high-performance technology will mean more demand for semiconductors, according to Wells Fargo.

  • A Speculative Frenzy Is Sweeping Wall Street and World Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Animal spirits are famously running wild across Wall Street, but crunch the numbers and this bull market is even crazier than it seems.Global stocks are now worth around $100 trillion. American companies have raised a record $175 billion in public listings. Some $3 trillion of corporate bonds are trading with negative yields.All the while the virus spreads, the economic cycle stays on life-support and businesses get thrashed by fresh lockdowns.Spurred by endless monetary stimulus and bets on a post-pandemic world, day traders and institutional pros alike are enjoying the easiest financial conditions in history.“Sentiment indicators are moving to euphoria,” said Cedric Ozazman, chief investment officer at Reyl & Cie in Geneva. “People are now jumping to invest amid fears they will miss the Santa Claus rally.”Here are the signs of market froth in this year of death, disease and economic calamity.IPO BoomNothing evokes a stock peak like a rush to the public markets. Debuts from Snowflake Inc. to Airbnb Inc. took this year’s initial public offerings volume to a record $175 billion in the U.S., data compiled by Bloomberg show.Special-purpose acquisition vehicles that raise money for a “blank check” company to buy whatever it wants have raised over $60 billion in 2020. That’s more than the previous decade combined.Investors still can’t get enough. The first-day return for IPOs averaged 40% this year, the highest ever other than 1999 and 2000, according to one estimate.All that has drawn unprecedented interest in the Renaissance IPO exchange-traded fund tracking new listings, up more than 100% this year this year. Even SPACs that haven’t announced an acquisition target are up almost 20% in 2020, Bespoke Investment Group noted.“If that isn’t a sign of exuberance, we don’t know what is!” Bespoke analysts wrote in a note.Stock RallyRobinhood traders have become the talk of Wall Street this year by speculating on everything from tech options to airline shares. With these retail investors chasing the equity rally along with institutional pros, the S&P 500 is trading with a sales multiple some 16% above the 2000 peak.Everything is going up. A Goldman Sachs basket of the most-shorted stocks in the Russell 3000 has surged about 40% this quarter, triple the broader index. High-beta shares are near their highest versus low-volatility ones since 2011.Every time the Russell 2000 has surged more than 95% off its trough, it has gone on to lose money over the next three months, according to SentimenTrader. It is now up roughly 100% from its March low.Options FrenzyBullish retail investors have plunged into the complex world of derivatives like never before this year. Over the last 20 days, a record average of roughly 22 million call contracts have traded each day across U.S. exchanges.Cboe’s equity put-call ratio has dropped near a decade low -- a sign traders have rarely ever been so hellbent on chasing upside in single stocks.Merger ManiaAnimal spirits in corporate boardrooms are another infamous sign of a market top. This quarter is shaping up to be the strongest for deal-making activity since 2016 after a record third quarter. S&P Global Inc. buying IHS Markit Ltd. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. taking over Xilinx Inc. are among the blockbusters.With corporate cash balances rising in recent years and deal volume as a percentage of market value still below a long-time average, it is possible the recent activity is just the start.Europe Joins InEven Europe’s IPO market, which is much smaller in size than the one in the U.S. and less accustomed to big first-day pops, is going bananas.Among the 44 firms that have listed on European exchanges since Nov. 9 -- the day news of a coronavirus vaccine set off a bull run in equities -- the average gain has been 16%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. About 70% of them are trading above their IPO price.“Given heightened equity valuations, IPOs are again a viable exit route for sponsors,” said Darrell Uden, global co-head of ECM at RBC Capital Markets.Credit ReboundIn a world of almost $18 trillion negative-yielding debt, investors have been forced to gorge on risky corporate bonds at record valuations.In the U.S., yields on junk bonds have tumbled far below levels at which high-grade borrowers could issue earlier this year.Even Carnival Corp., the fallen-angel cruise ship operator, has progressively cut funding premiums this year. The stockpile of negative-yielding corporate debt now stands at over $3 trillion.Emerging MarketsNaturally it’s boom times for emerging-market nations selling more than $730 billion in dollar and euro bonds in 2020, more than in any previous year.Even with political turmoil, Peru sold the lowest-yielding century bonds ever from a developing-economy government. Ivory Coast priced euro-denominated debt with a lower yield than last year, despite its participation in a G-20 debt relief initiative and an ongoing International Monetary Fund program.Bitcoin’s BackTo diehards, Bitcoin’s more than 200% surge this year on a wave of new money shows crypto’s time has come. To many on Wall Street, it’s just the latest sign of irrational exuberance.“We view it and other cryptocurrencies as ‘digital tulips.’ We have no way to value them,” Yardeni Research analysts including Ed Yardeni wrote in a note. “We do watch Bitcoin’s price action as a gauge of speculative excesses.”Its volatility is a hard pill to swallow for most but the likes of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Nomura Holdings Inc. have noted plenty of interest, from family offices to trend-following quants.The virtual currency is surfing a wave of speculation for long-duration assets, from solar energy to Tesla Inc. shares, as investors seek a stake in a technology of tomorrow -- valuations be damned.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • DraftKings and Square Are Growth Stocks With Ambitions to Be Like Amazon

    Hypergrowers can be difficult to value. But understanding where they see opportunities for gains is a start.