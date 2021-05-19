U.S. markets open in 8 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,109.00
    -14.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,885.00
    -111.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,159.50
    -52.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,201.40
    -6.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.80
    -0.69 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.50
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    28.14
    -0.19 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2235
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6420
    -1.6420 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.34
    -19.72 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4186
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9370
    +0.0470 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,310.98
    -6,165.03 (-13.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,058.46
    -194.68 (-15.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.24
    +1.39 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,969.14
    -437.70 (-1.54%)
     

Gillmor Gang: Party Line

Steve Gillmor
·4 min read

In the early days of social media, all things seemed possible. Twitter was this weird reboot of blogs, with a social layer atop an RSS feed that gave authority to last in/first out musings by providing data not just about read or unread but shared by who. You could take that authority data and rank posts by who shared them and who followed those people and what they in turn recommended. Although this was mostly ignored at the time by vendors and writers looking for a viral eyeball payoff, for those looking to support new talent there was something more valuable than reach.

Something like that could happen with Clubhouse and newsletters. On this week's edition of the Gillmor Gang, recorded just over a week ago, we talk about Clubhouse, the Facebook advisory board and its siderstep of the Trump deplatforming, and early stuff I can never quite remember because the show always takes a bit too long to fully get up to speed. I'd apologize for this, but the apology would take too long to reach sincerity sufficient to not make things worse. This by the way is why newsletters exist — to save time scouring the Web and cable news for a sufficient return on investment, as in "well there's another [duration] I'll never get back."

Temporal time displacement suffered a serious blow at the hands of HBO Max and its strategy of releasing theater-less blockbusters on the streaming network in 2021 but only intermittently moving forward. As the CDC noted in a confusing but welcome announcement this past Thursday, vaccines are making possible a safe return to theaters in the near future. Soon it will be possible to be confused about the movie Tenet on the big screen. It is not a spoiler to say that Tenet is all about moving through time in the normal forward but also the incomprehensible backward. Time travel stories are invariably brought to a complete standstill when how this works is explained. The only thing harder to do is find a way to end a Saturday Night Live sketch. The only rationale appears to be that the sketch is over, like a bad pun not even worthy of a groan.

Speaking as I was of Clubhouse, we tried it out last Wednesday with Keith Teare and a brief drive-by from Brent Leary. Somehow we were in Hallway mode, which actually captured the feel of the thing nicely. Being in experimental mood, I added anyone who showed up as a speaker whether they wanted to or not. The result felt like a remnant of my childhood in Woodstock, NY, where we were part of a party line with nearby neighbors. You'd be talking with someone and suddenly realize someone else was on the line, interrupting to basically say they needed to make a more important call. Awkward but oddly exhilarating, as you realized the potential of not only lurking but lurked. I'm not sure how this is useful or not, but remember that @mentions and retweets were invented not by Twitter but by users. And using Twitter like a party line turned out to be the true superpower of the social network. On Clubhouse, if no one had anything to say, they were quiet. It was very peaceful.

Another pleasant surprise was a listener/speaker from Manchester, England who professed to being a longtime listener to the Gang. He and Keith, also from Manchester, started talking about Manchester United, an important football team I know nothing about. An old friend from the conference circuit popped in and our producer/director Tina Chase Gillmor somehow started up a conversation about my alleged style as a writer. Talking about me is easily my least favorite thing to do, but having others do the job is high on my most list. It's also acutely reminiscent of the tech conference hallway conversation stubbed out by the pandemic. I now started to understand why Hallway mode was so-called. It's the grease of the wheel business rides on. Follow the Gillmor Gang club on Clubhouse and you'll be notified about our next experiment.

from the Gillmor Gang Newsletter

__________________

The Gillmor Gang — Frank Radice, Michael Markman, Keith Teare, Denis Pombriant, Brent Leary and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live Friday, May 7, 2021.

Produced and directed by Tina Chase Gillmor @tinagillmor

@fradice, @mickeleh, @denispombriant, @kteare, @brentleary, @stevegillmor, @gillmorgang

Subscribe to the new Gillmor Gang Newsletter and join the backchannel here on Telegram.

The Gillmor Gang on Facebook … and here’s our sister show G3 on Facebook.

Recommended Stories

  • Pelosi calls for China Winter Olympics boycott

    The Speaker of the House said heads of state should not attend the Games due to human rights abuses.

  • Bitcoin Chartists See Rout Worsening With $40,000 in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- A cohort of chart watchers on Wall Street say Bitcoin’s deepest selloff since crypto mania kicked off last year looks set to intensify.Evercore ISI’s Rich Ross reckons prices are destined to fall back to the 200-day moving average, following a path of other speculative assets, which would put Bitcoin back at $40,000, compared with around $42,600 in early Asian trading Wednesday.Others are watching for a pattern of “lower highs and lower lows” and say Elon Musk’s unpredictable tweets will keep traditional investors on the sidelines. There’s also speculation that gold is starting to draw money away from crypto.“The momentum has now quite decisively shifted to the bears,” said Tallbacken Capital Advisors LLC Chief Executive Officer Michael Purves, who correctly predicted last month that Bitcoin would decline.Elon Musk Is Now Blowing Up the Wall Street Case for BitcoinBitcoin is still up more than 300% since last May, but the speed of the recent rout has shaken crypto’s new believers and cast doubt on the idea that it’s maturing into a more stable asset class. Prices have fallen about 30% from intraday highs in April, when they topped $64,000.Purves says the next important level for Bitcoin is $42,000 because it roughly equates to where the rally topped out in January and a 50% retracement from December 2020 levels. If Bitcoin breaks through that level, more losses are ahead, but if prices can hold above the support, then it might be the beginning of a new rally, Purves predicted.“A pullback was bound to happen,” said Justin Chuh, a senior trader at Wave Financial, which invests in crypto assets. “This is healthy, but I think we all wish this didn’t happen.”The counterpoint comes from Fundstrat Global Advisors. In a note on Monday, strategist David Grider laid out nine reasons explaining why he thinks prices are primed to bounce, including high levels of short interest and the fact that corrections like this tend to be normal in a crypto bull market.“We don’t know the future, but we think odds are we’re close to the bottom and don’t want investors to ‘panic sell’ here,” Grider wrote.Anchorage Digital, which runs a digital asset platform for institutional investors, said it’s seeing clients maintain or increase crypto holdings. “They’re looking at this as good entry point,” said Diogo Monica, president and co-founder of the California-based company.Other chart watchers are turning to ETFs as a proxy for where the crypto market is headed. SentimenTrader’s Dean Christians is monitoring a blockchain-focused fund called Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF.“I would watch the breakdown pivot point at $48.75,” he wrote in a note Monday. “If it fails to recover above that level, take note.”(Updates markets starting in second paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why A Shale Comeback Could Be Disastrous For Oil Markets

    Oxford analysts are now warning that OPEC+, largely responsible for the recovery in crude markets, could see its efforts thwarted once again by chief rival: U.S. shale

  • London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over, says NatWest chair

    The City of London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over following Brexit, but it will remain a major and profitable centre, NatWest bank chairman Howard Davies said on Tuesday. The City has been largely cut off from the EU since Britain's full departure on Dec. 31, 2020, with bankers and City officials not expecting any direct access to the bloc anytime soon. "Almost five years after the Brexit referendum, and five months after Britain's exit from the European Union, the future of London as a global financial center seems secure," Davies said in a column for Project Syndicate on Tuesday.

  • Bombardier Finds White Knight to Fend Off Debt Breach Challenge

    (Bloomberg) -- Bombardier Inc. sold an additional $260 million of its 7.45% bonds due 2034 to an unidentified party in a move that will make it more difficult for creditors to trigger a default by arguing that the company’s divestitures ran afoul of investor debt protections.The buyer of the new notes owns a majority of the $510 million of 2034 securities and has agreed to approve certain covenant changes tied to the bonds, Bombardier said in an statement Tuesday. Bombardier is in the process of getting investor approvals to amend terms of eight bonds after it received a letter from a holder of the 2034 notes that argued sales of assets including its transportation business, regional jet program and aerostructures division constituted a breach of certain covenants.“The new investor is acting as a white knight here,” Covenant Review analyst Alexander Diaz-Matos said in emailed reply to questions. “It does look like that the new majority investor giving consent should address possible default claims.”Bombardier said in a May 3 statement that it believes the covenant violation accusation is “without merit” but “determined that initiating the consent solicitations is the most expedient and efficient path to maintain value and protect the corporation and its stakeholders.”The aircraft maker needs approval from holders of more than 50% of each of its U.S. dollar bonds. The Canadian-dollar issue requires a two-thirds majority, a representative for Bombardier previously told Bloomberg.Bombardier extended the deadline for holders of the 2034 bonds to approve the changes to 5 p.m. in New York on Friday and is asking investors in those notes who previously consented to the new terms to resubmit their approvals. The deadline to agree to changes for investors in Bombardier’s C$135 million ($112 million) of 7.35% bonds due 2026 was also moved to Friday.If bondholders approve the changes, Bombardier will pay investors who agreed to the amendment a fee of $1.25 per $1,000 in bond principal held. Holders of the company’s Canadian-dollar bonds will receive C$1.25 per C$1,000 in principal, the company said in the May 3 statement.Bombardier completed the sale of its transportation business to Alstom in January in a deal that produced net proceeds of approximately $3.6 billion.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase Falls Below $250 Reference Price for First Time Amid Crypto Correction

    The drop seems to confirm what some equity analysts had pondered at the time of Coinbase’s listing – that COIN might act as a proxy bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

  • Canadian National Railway shareholder urges board to amend Kansas City deal

    Hohn's TCI Fund Management, which has a 2.93% stake in Canadian National (CN), said the company should not go ahead with its plan to create a voting trust structure for the takeover. CN and Canadian Pacific Railway are seeking to buy U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern to create a North American railway spanning the United States, Mexico and Canada.

  • Bitcoin’s Obstacles Mount Amid China Cryptocurrency Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies slumped after the People’s Bank of China conveyed a statement reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment.The largest token fell as much as 7.3% to $40,139 in Asia on Wednesday, continuing a weeklong slide sparked by Elon Musk’s back-and-forth comments on Tesla Inc.’s holdings of the coin. Ether, Dogecoin and last week’s sensation, Internet Computer, also retreated.“This is the latest chapter of China tightening the noose around crypto,” said Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and co-founder of Nexo in London, a crypto lender.Virtual currencies should not and cannot be used in the market because they’re not real currencies, according to a notice posted on the PBOC’s official WeChat account. Financial and payments institutions are not allowed to price products or services with virtual currency, the notice said.The statement doesn’t have any new regulatory steps, according to Yu Lingqu, a vice director at the China Development Institute think-tank in Shenzhen. The notice was conveyed by the central bank but compiled by industry associations rather than government officials, making it less powerful, according to Liu Yang, a lawyer at Beijing-based law firm DeHeng Law Offices.“They just want caution,” said Bobby Lee, founder and chief executive officer of crypto storage provider Ballet. “They feel the market is over-hyped, there’s speculative trading, they’re looking out for the best interests of the people.”Beijing since 2017 has abolished initial coin offerings and clamped down on virtual currency trading within its borders, forcing many exchanges overseas. The country was once home to about 90% of trades but the lion’s share of mining and major players have since fled abroad.China has recently taken steps to issue its own digital yuan, seeking to replace cash and maintain control over a payments landscape that has become increasingly dominated by technology companies not regulated like banks.“It’s no surprise to me, as Chinese capital controls can be challenged by cryptocurrency purchases in the country and transfers out of the country,” said Adam Reynolds, CEO for APAC at Saxo Markets. “So avoiding use of them in the country is essential to maintaining capital controls. The only tolerable digital currency to a government with strong capital controls is their own CBDC.”Many chartists and technical analysts are looking at Bitcoin’s 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which entered oversold levels Tuesday. In addition, an acceleration in its selloff could mean the coin approaches its next support around $40,000. A fall to that level would mark the first time since September that Bitcoin would test its average price over the past 200 days. And breaching it could mean it drops to $30,000, where it’s previously found support.For Stephane Ouellette, chief executive and co-founder of FRNT Financial, the moves have more to do with Musk’s recent tweets about Bitcoin.“It’s just a bit of a mess. TSLA’s entrance into the space saw some of the most aggressive BTC buying I’ve personally ever seen -- and it has to unwind,” he said. The EV-maker’s retraction that it will accept Bitcoin as payment “was the catalyst that accelerated the spread consolidation. Then over the weekend, little comments here and there have continued to confuse.”Meanwhile, the latest Bank of America fund manager survey showed that “Long Bitcoin” is the most crowded trade in the world right now. The poll captures 194 fund managers with $592 billion worth of AUM overall.“The fact that the BofA manager survey shows that the ‘long Bitcoin’ trade is the most crowded one on the Street right now isn’t helping either,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. “When an asset becomes the most crowded trade in the BofA survey, it has frequently signaled a near-term pullback in the past. When you combine this with the news out of China, it’s not a surprise that Bitcoin is seeing some more weakness.”(Updates in the fifth paragraph with context on the statement conveyed by China’s central bank.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gold Bulls Reaping Benefits of Listening to Fed

    I think the main driver of the rally is that gold investors believe the Fed when it says it is going to hold policy accommodative.

  • Burry of ‘Big Short’ Fame Places Big Bet Against Musk, Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry, the investor who rose to fame for making billions off bets against mortgage securities during the financial crisis, has placed a sizable wager against Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc.Burry’s Scion Asset Management owned bearish puts against 800,100 shares of the electric-car maker as of March 31, according to a regulatory filing Monday. The puts give Scion the right to sell Tesla shares on or before an unidentified date in the future.Tesla shares closed at an all-time high of $883.09 on Jan. 26, after a yearlong rally jolted the stock higher by almost 700%. It had lost a quarter of its value by the end of March, and is down 35% from its peak as of the close Monday.The bet against Tesla isn’t Burry’s first. He said in a since-deleted tweet in early December that his firm was short shares of the EV maker. The hedge fund manager also advised Musk to sell shares to raise capital while his stock, then on a torrid run from the pandemic lows, was at what Burry called “ridiculous” levels.Tesla earned record profit in the first quarter, sidestepped an industry chip shortage, improved its manufacturing and even made money off Bitcoin, its earnings results showed in late April. Yet shares fell in a sign of the lofty expectations the company now contends with. Among the quibbles from analysts: Tesla didn’t offer a specific estimate for vehicle deliveries in 2021.It’s impossible to know when Burry’s Scion made the bets against Tesla, at what price the puts are in the money and how much the firm paid for them. The filing, a quarterly rundown of holdings required of hedge funds of a certain size, said the position was worth $534 million -- an amount likely derived by multiplying Tesla’s share price on March 31 by the number of shares Scion bet against.“Tesla is down 14% since the end of the first quarter, so on balance, these puts have been profitable, though it’s impossible to know for sure,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC. “He’s expressing the type of skepticism that many have on Tesla. I would have to believe that he accumulated various Tesla options at various strikes, and some of them probably have expired.”Burry was played by Christian Bale in the film version of Michael Lewis’s best-selling account of the 2008 financial crisis, “The Big Short.”(Updates with quote in seventh paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Elon Taketh Away – Bitcoin Continues Fall as Options Traders Pile Into Puts

    The crypto car drove to the dump Monday as most blockchain assets fell.

  • EU eyes another go at more unified European business taxation

    The European Commission wants to propose in 2023 a more unified way of taxing companies in the European Union, hoping that such rules, which have failed to win support in the past, will stand a better chance if they follow global OECD solutions expected this year. The Commission will present a plan on Tuesday including this proposal and other measures for adjusting the EU's business taxation to make it more up to date with the modern world, where cross-border business, often carried out via the Internet, is commonplace. The deal is aimed at stopping governments competing with each other through lowering tax rates to attract investment and at creating a way to tax profits in countries where the customers are rather than where a company sets up its office for tax purposes.

  • Credit Traders Have No Room for Error in Dot-Com Bubble Redux

    (Bloomberg) -- A growing chorus of analysts is warning that high-quality company debt may have nowhere to go but down as investment-grade spreads approach levels last seen in the lead-up to the dot-com bubble.“The best days are behind” for corporate credit, Morgan Stanley strategists led by Srikanth Sankaran wrote in a May 16 midyear outlook. “The combination of extended valuations, less favorable technicals and a slower pace of balance sheet repair suggests that credit markets have progressed to a mid-cycle environment.”Spreads on BBB rated bonds, which account for more than half of the high-grade universe, narrowed to an average of 106 basis points over Treasuries on Monday, fueled by investor demand for the lowest-rated yet highest-yielding part of the asset class. Should spreads breach 100 basis points, it would be the first time since the dot-com era of the late 1990s.Morgan Stanley is calling for 17 basis points of widening for U.S. investment-grade bonds through the first half of 2022, and downgraded its credit outlook to neutral.Meanwhile, Bank of America Corp. expects another stretch of rising Treasury yields will “lead the market to price in a much faster rate-hiking cycle,” strategists led by Hans Mikkelsen wrote in a note distributed Monday. That will cause spreads to widen in the coming months as investors are pushed to either sell or sit on the sidelines.Still, some say BBBs, the best performing tier of high-grade credit this year, may continue to enjoy a tailwind despite the tight spreads. Citigroup Inc. notes that President Joe Biden’s bailout of multi-employer pensions may spur tens of billions of dollars in demand for corporate bonds with the lowest investment-grade ratings.Morgan Stanley’s bearish forecast for credit overall also favors BBBs due to their marginally higher yields, with expectations that returns will now be driven “by carry and credit-picking rather than beta and capital appreciation.”And duration is also working in the rating bucket’s favor. With shorter average maturities than higher-rated corporate debt, BBBs are less exposed to losses from rising rates.U.S.Seven companies are looking to sell fresh debt in the U.S. investment-grade bond market Tuesday, including Charter Communications and Microchip Technology. Monday’s session saw the week kick off with almost $20 billion in new sales from 10 issuers.Borrowers are growing increasingly frustrated at a perceived failure by banks to explain their Libor transition plans and offer products tied to replacement rates.For the first time since January 2020, U.S. bankruptcy courts saw no large Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings last week.Eric Cole’s Warlander Asset Management will combine with Ellington Management Group as the investment firms seek to expand their corporate credit capabilities, according to an investor letter seen by Bloomberg.For deal updates, click here for the New Issue MonitorFor more, click here for the Credit Daybook AmericasEuropeA triple-tranche sale from American Tower and the final SURE offering from the EU led a jam-packed day for deals in Europe’s bond market.Credit Suisse Group AG on Monday issued its first euro and sterling notes since the collapse of Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital Management. While the sales left demand for the bank’s debt in no doubt, they also highlighted increases in the bank’s funding costs since March.Lender calls for Carnival, Solera and Vocus term loans were Tuesday, while commitments were due for Azelis.AsiaChina Huarong Asset Management Co. has transferred funds to repay a $300 million bond maturing Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter.Still, bondholders in the bad-debt manager may face significant losses, with China planning an overhaul that would hit both domestic and foreign creditors, according to a New York Times report.As the Huarong saga increases scrutiny of ‘bad bank’ debt globally, India’s version will keep a tight leash on its own debt financing, according to a top official of the association helping to finalize the details.Global banks are losing share in the $186 billion lending market for Chinese borrowers offshore, falling behind local rivals boosting their presence just as the nation’s corporate sector recovers from the pandemic.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Epic Tries to Show Apple Is Antitrust Violator Beyond App Store

    (Bloomberg) -- A top Apple Inc. executive tasked with defending the App Store in a monopoly lawsuit by Epic Games Inc. found himself having to answer Tuesday for a spate of other alleged antitrust fouls by the world’s most valuable company.During Phil Schiller’s cross-examination in a trial in Oakland, California, Apple’s former global marketing chief was confronted about several instances in which the company has locked in users and made it difficult for them to switch away from its devices.Katherine Forrest, a lawyer for Epic, pointed out that Schiller emailed his colleagues a 2016 news article titled “iMessage is the glue that keeps me stuck to the iPhone,” which explained that Apple’s messaging platform is a reason people don’t switch to Android devices.She also quizzed Schiller on the idea that users can’t easily move music and video purchased on Apple services to Google’s Android. She went further, indicating that Apple’s iCloud Keychain service for storing passwords on Apple devices can’t synchronize with Android devices. Her point: Apple doesn’t just lock in developers with its App Store rules, it also locks in consumers, limiting their ability to switch to competitors.In response, Schiller said many users subscribe to video and music streaming services and can input their passwords into a new device manually. He also suggested that users could use third-party password managers.Read More: Epic-Apple Trial Hangs Over Some 50,000 Games on App StoreEpic’s lawyer also sought to show U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who will decide the App Store case without a jury, that Apple has been in antitrust cross-hairs before.In 2012, the U.S. Justice Department brought a price-fixing case against Apple over the cost of eBooks on the iPad and iPhone’s built-in book reading app. Apple ended up settling for $450 million, but was required to have a government appointed monitor interview executives and review the company’s policies. Schiller said he wasn’t involved in the case, but Forrest said the monitor tried in vain for a year and a half to get permission to interview Schiller.Another point of contention was Apple’s announcement in November of a new program to reduce App Store fees from 30% to 15% for developers who generate under $1 million per year in revenue. Schiller couched it as an initiative to help small businesses during the Covid-19, but acknowledged under questioning that the company was also pivoting in response to worldwide scrutiny over App Store practices.In an attempt to demonstrate that Apple favors its in own apps in search results on the App Store -- another type of anticompetitive behavior -- Forrest showed an exhibit of Apple Music and Apple News appearing on the top of search result rankings instead of third-party apps.Schiller had an answer for that too: Search algorithms look at dozens of different variables, including which apps users already have on their devices.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Stabilizes at Support; Faces Resistance Around $50K-$53K

    BTC continues to consolidate and is now at the bottom of a three-month range.

  • Riot Blockchain’s Q1 Mining Revenue Rose 881% to $23.2M

    The company reported total mined bitcoin rose 62% from the previous quarter.

  • Heineken Considers Takeover of South African Brewer Distell

    (Bloomberg) -- Heineken NV, the world’s second-largest brewer, is in talks about a takeover of South African wine and spirits maker Distell Group Holdings Ltd.Heineken approached Distell about a possible acquisition of most of its business, the South African company said Tuesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. Distell is considering its options, spokesman Frank Ford said by phone.Distell shares jumped as much as 10%, hitting an intraday record. They were up 5.6% at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday in Johannesburg, giving the company a market capitalization of 33.6 billion rand ($2.4 billion).Shares of Heineken advanced 0.9% in Amsterdam, valuing the brewer at 57 billion euros ($70 billion). Discussions are ongoing, though there’s no certainty they will lead to a transaction, Heineken said Tuesday.Distell produces Klipdrift brandy, Nederburg wine, Amarula cream liqueur, Savanna cider and Bain’s Cape Mountain Whisky. Remgro Ltd., an investment vehicle of South African billionaire Johann Rupert, and Public Investment Corp., Africa’s biggest pension fund, each hold a little more than 30% of Distell, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The PIC increased its stake in 2017 after a shakeup of the drinks maker’s ownership structure, paying 170 rand a share. That’s 19% higher than Distell’s share price at the close on Monday, before the talks were announced.An acquisition would be Heineken’s most significant transaction since 2018, when it formed a partnership with China Resources Beer Holdings Co., maker of the country’s best-selling beer. A purchase would add to $7.4 billion of deals announced in the global beverage industry this year, about 15% less than at this point in 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Heineken is emerging from one of the beer sector’s toughest crises. Despite gains in Vietnam and Mexico, the brewer is still facing setbacks in key markets such as Brazil and the U.K. where restrictions on movement and sales have hurt demand. Earlier this year, the company laid off 8,000 employees. The brewer surprised analysts in April with stable first-quarter sales as emerging markets made up for declines in Europe.South Africa was one of Heineken’s best-performing markets, which is surprising given the country’s recurring ban on alcohol.Any deal for Distell would see Heineken Chief Executive Officer Dolf van den Brink, who took charge last June, make progress expanding into categories that have historically been more profitable than brewing, including liquor. It will also accelerate the decades-long strategy of his predecessor Jean-Francois van Boxmeer. During his tenure, van Boxmeer sought to tap growth opportunities in Africa, investing hundreds of millions of euros in promising markets such as Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria and South Africa.(Adds details from statement in second paragraph, details on Distell shareholders in fifth and sixth paragraphs)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Plunge on Reported Progress in US-Iran Nuclear Talks

    Today’s API report is expected to show U.S. crude inventories to have risen by 1.6 million barrels last week, according to a Reuters poll.

  • Baidu Extends Post-Covid Recovery With Quarterly Sales Beat

    (Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc., the Chinese search giant that’s shifting into artificial intelligence, reported quarterly revenue that beat analysts estimates, extending its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.Revenue climbed 25% to 28.1 billion yuan ($4.4 billion) in the three months ended March, compared with the average 27.3 billion yuan of estimates. Net income surged to 25.7 billion yuan, mostly boosted by gains in the value of long-term investments, including in recently listed Kuaishou Technology.The company predicted sales of 29.7 billion yuan to 32.5 billion yuan for the June quarter, versus the 30.2 billion yuan seen by analysts.Founder Robin Li has in recent years sought to pivot Baidu away from search to reposition itself as an AI company with autonomous driving ambitions. The firm will eventually derive the bulk of its revenue from businesses beyond search and advertising, as it sustains record R&D investment into AI technologies, the 52-year-old chief executive officer said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in March.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:Baidu’s sales mix is likely to shift further away from its traditional search advertising business as growth at its non-marketing initiatives continues to be much stronger. Cloud services, autonomous driving, smart transport and hardware drove a 52% jump in 4Q non-marketing sales, while core ads stayed flat for the second consecutive quarter. The trend may accelerate with the integration of Joyy’s domestic live-streaming business in 1H. Operating margin may plunge sequentially due to weak seasonality and stepped-up investment in new initiatives.-- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the researchBaidu climbed almost 4% in pre-market trading in New York. The stock has plunged roughly 44% from its record in early February after it was caught up in the implosion of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management that led to a forced liquidation of the fund’s positions, including in Baidu. Its Hong Kong-listed shares are down nearly 26% since they began trading in March, the worst performer among recent major Chinese tech listings in the city. In contrast, Bilibili Inc., which made its Hong Kong debut about a week after Baidu, has declined 3% while Kuaishou has almost doubled since its February debut.Once part of China’s internet triumvirate alongside Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd., Baidu has fallen behind in the mobile era, where the effectiveness of its search service has been crippled by super-apps like WeChat creating siloed ecosystems.To compete, Baidu’s core search product is morphing into an all-purpose platform hosting an array of content from news articles to live-streams and short videos, essentially emulating those apps. It last year agreed to pay $3.6 billion in cash for Joyy Inc.’s livestreaming video business in China is aimed at regaining lost ground to the likes of TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd.Its Netflix-style unit iQiyi Inc. reported first-quarter revenue of 7.97 billion yuan, topping the 7.67 billion yuan average of estimates, after drawing more users. Sales in the three months ending in June will be between 7.21 billion yuan to 7.65 billion yuan, compared with an estimated 7.52 billion yuan. The stock rose more than 5% in pre-market trading.It’s also making a big push into autonomous driving, betting on the smart vehicles of the future. In January, the company announced it’s teaming up with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group to produce smart electric vehicles, prompting analysts to hike their value estimates for Baidu’s self-driving unit Apollo. The venture, Jidu Auto, aims to spend 50 billion yuan over the next five years to develop smart-car technology and will hire as many as 3,000 employees for the project over the next two to three years, the company said last month.Read more: Baidu and Geely Plan $7.7 Billion Smart Car Push(Updates with iQiyi shares in ninth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vaccine Costs to Strain India’s Already Frail State Budgets

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The world’s worst coronavirus outbreak is set to stretch the already strained budgets of Indian states, making it more costly to borrow just when they need the money to cushion their economies.India’s 28 states will have to foot about $5 billion or more in vaccination costs after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s federal government suddenly made them responsible for inoculating most adults from May 1. Since they hadn’t budgeted for the jabs or steps to tackle a second wave, their options to meet the additional expense are limited to cutting capital expenditures, selling public assets and boosting borrowing.A simple calculation shows it will cost states 354 billion rupees ($4.8 billion) to give two vaccine shots to about 590 million Indians in the 18-to-44 age group, at a combined cost of 600 rupees per person. If vaccinations are extended to those under 18 years old, the expense could rise to 0.25% of gross domestic product, or about $7 billion, according to Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. economist Madhavi Arora.The additional burden couldn’t have come at a worse time for states, which are facing higher yields on market borrowings this year amid the threat of widening fiscal deficits.Failure by India’s provinces to raise and spend enough money risks holding back the recovery from a rare recession last year. That’s because states account for 60% of total government spending on asset creation and infrastructure building, which drive jobs creation and consumption.In addition, provinces are having difficulty attracting foreign investors despite paying yields that are typically higher than those on federal government debt. Global funds have used only 1.2% of the 676-billion rupee investment limit available to them in notes issued by states as of May 10, down from 4.8% two years ago, data from the Clearing Corp. of India Ltd. show.Sell Assets“Finances are bound to be affected,” said T. S. Singh Deo, health and commercial tax minister of the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh. “The axe will certainly fall on capital expenditure.”Modi’s government has encouraged states to sell assets to fund spending plans in the current year. That’s one way to bring down the debt burden, said Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, an ex-Wall Street banker and newly appointed finance minister of the southern state of Tamil Nadu.“Everything is on the table,” he said. “We will cut back on a bunch of spending that we don’t think is essential during this time. We will try to raise new sources of funds. We will try to do some restructuring of the debt. We will look at asset sales.”The pandemic has changed states’ budgets significantly, according to the central bank. The average gross deficit for states that presented their budgets before Covid was 2.4% of output, while after the lockdown it stood at 4.6% in the year ended in March, the Reserve Bank of India said.Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, saw the gap widen to 4.17% of the state’s GDP in the year ended March 31, compared to the prescribed limit of 3%. Bihar, among the nation’s most impoverished provinces, estimated the gap at almost 7%.They may miss their goal of narrowing the budget gap this year. Although there’s no national lockdown this time to stem the deadly second wave of the pandemic, several states have imposed local movement curbs that are hurting economic activity and revenue collection. That’s nudging many economists to cut their double-digit growth forecasts for the current fiscal year. What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Daily activity index for India has steadily declined since the last week of March, which broadly coincides with the rise in the country’s lockdown stringency levels.”-- Abhishek Gupta, India economistFor the full research, click hereThe Nomura India Business Resumption Index fell to levels last seen in June 2020 -- to 61.9 for the week ending May 16 from 66.1 in the seven days prior. The drop continues to be driven by a sharp fall in mobility, Nomura economists Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi wrote in a report to clients.There’s “renewed uncertainty regarding the near-term economic outlook,” said economists led by Aditi Nayar at ICRA Ltd, the local rating arm of Moody’s Investors Service. That “may modestly constrain the indirect tax collections of those particular states.”To bridge the gap, the western Indian state of Rajasthan is planning to sell or lease out unused properties. Telangana, a southern state, is planning to sell land parcels to raise about 145 billion rupees, according to local media reports.Still, there’s no guarantee these deals will come through. Even the federal government has failed to achieve divestment targets for the past two years after failing to sell flag carrier Air India Ltd. and Bharat Petroleum Corp., a state-owned oil refiner. Those sales have been carried forward to the current year.The northern Indian state of Punjab plans to cut capital spending and instead boost health care expenditure, its Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said.“States have to fend for themselves,” he said. “Even though we increased our health budget by 18% this year, I see my health budget going up further on account of this emergency. There is no other way.”(Updates with Nomura activity index reading in the 13th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.