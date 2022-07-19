Gimmal Announces Key New Hires to Expand Company's Growing Market Share and Expand into New Market Segments

HOUSTON , July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimmal, the market's only end-to-end information governance (IG) platform, today announced that Kurt Thies, Elton Juter, and Ryon Lane have joined the company as Vice President (VP) for Physical Records, Sales Director for the U.S. Public Sector (FED/SLED), and Account Executive (eDiscovery), respectively.

Thies, Juter, and Lane collectively bring more than six decades of industry experience to Gimmal at a time of accelerating growth, and will draw upon their extensive knowledge in each of their respective areas of expertise to continue expanding Gimmal's footprint in the evolving Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) market.

As Gimmal's new VP of Physical Records, Thies—most recently VP at Access and previously Global VP of Sales at Infolinx (acquired by Gimmal)—will lead overall growth strategies and transformation initiatives for Gimmal's Physical software line of business.

In his capacity as Sales Director for the U.S. Public Sector, Juter, who has significant industry expertise including stints with Druva and Symantec, will deepen the company's reach within the federal, state, and local sectors (FED/SLED), helping government agencies facing mounting regulatory pressures and compliance directives.

A former corporate counsel and certified eDiscovery specialist (CEDS), Lane, formerly with Clearwell (acquired by Symantec), will bring Gimmal Discover's capabilities to market, as organizations confront increasingly disparate confidential information across both unstructured and structured data sources.

Thies, Juter, and Lane's additions are significant and timely for Gimmal, as the company recently crossed its 20-year milestone, while gaining multiple acquisitions along the way, including a physical records management platform, Infolinx, as well as data governance and e-discovery company, Sherpa Software, among others.

"I'm thrilled to bring Kurt, Elton, and Ryon on board," shares Dean Gonsowski, Chief Revenue Officer at Gimmal. "Their proven track records of driving GTM programs and expanding into new sectors will allow us to accelerate our penetration into the rapidly evolving and complex information governance landscape—fueling our next stage of growth."

About Gimmal

Gimmal is information governance, simplified. As the market's only end-to-end information governance software platform, Gimmal helps enterprises and government agencies tackle their most complex, mission-critical information governance challenges at scale across the full information lifecycle. From information classification to migration, and data discovery to remediation, learn more about Gimmal's comprehensive information governance solutions at www.gimmal.com.

