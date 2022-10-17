U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

Gimmal Partners with Access to Integrate Virgo's Powerful Retention and Privacy Compliance Capabilities with its Records and Information Governance Solution

·3 min read

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gimmal, the market's only end-to-end information governance platform, is pleased to announce its partnership with Access, the world's largest independent integrated information management services provider, to provide a solution that combines Virgo's Retention and Privacy Compliance software with Gimmal's Records and Information Governance solutions.

New Gimmal and Access product partnership will help organizations better manage their records and information lifecycle.

This new partnership will unlock powerful capabilities that will help organizations overcome burdensome compliance hurdles and establish comprehensive physical and electronic records retention programs in an increasingly challenging governance landscape.

"Partnering with Access enables us to integrate its Virgo connector so users gain the ability to not only identify and develop defensible disposition programs, but also maintain and apply consistent retention that stays current, regardless of law and regulation changes," said Kurt Thies, VP of Gimmal Physical, formerly Infolinx.

Virgo's software solution simplifies records retention, tracking over 220,000 regulations in more than 200 jurisdictions worldwide, all in one place. It provides continual updates on relevant legal and regulatory record-keeping requirements, enabling users to consistently maintain, automatically enforce, and apply retention to content across all physical and electronic environments, from Microsoft 365 SharePoint to Teams, and others.

"Gimmal's comprehensive physical and electronic records management platform, combined with the company's 20-year history of industry experience, provides organizations and users with both deep technical expertise and the practical knowledge to ensure the most successful implementations," said Cynthia Alsup, VP of Software Sales at Access.

Together, Gimmal and Access will help organizations better manage their records and information lifecycle, including maximizing findability across numerous content repositories, enabling the application of retention, and performing defensible disposition. By unifying these products, organizations and customers will be able to reduce data privacy concerns and risks while improving consistency and ensuring compliance.

About Gimmal

Gimmal is information governance, simplified. As the market's only end-to-end information governance software platform, Gimmal helps enterprises and government agencies tackle their most complex, mission-critical information governance challenges at scale across the full information lifecycle. From information classification to migration, and data discovery to remediation, learn more about Gimmal's comprehensive information governance solutions at www.gimmal.com.

About Access

Access is the largest privately-held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central America and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software and secure destruction services. Access has been named 12 times to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gimmal-partners-with-access-to-integrate-virgos-powerful-retention-and-privacy-compliance-capabilities-with-its-records-and-information-governance-solution-301650834.html

Gimmal, LLC

