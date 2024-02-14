'Gin and Juice' redux: Dre, Snoop collab on pre-mixed cocktail 30 years after hit song

Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop will be available in four flavors: Apricot, Citrus, Melon, and Passionfruit

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are laid back with their mind on money and their money on their mind.

The rappers latest business endeavor are a line of cocktails called "Gin and Juice," named after Snoop's song off his 1993 album "Doggystyle." The pair launched the canned alcoholic drinks on Monday and it is currently available for shipping to U.S. distributors.

The premium gin-based beverages come in four flavors including Apricot, Citrus, Melon and Passionfruit.

A "Pulp Fiction" style video ad released on Saturday promoting the brand. The video shows the artists wearing formal suits as they bury something in the woods and then drink "Gin and Juice."

The products will begin rolling out online domestically by early spring and future products will launch later in the future, the news release said.

'Just call me the OG': Snoop Dogg has his own Paris Summer Olympics TV reporter title

'Together, we always try to create magic'

"Gin and Juice," which was produced by frequent collaborator Dr. Dre, received a Grammy nomination in the "Best Rap Solo Performance category" at the 1995 ceremony.

In a news release. Snoop Dogg said their beverage line is a testament to their 30 years of friendship and what they are capable of making together.

"Together, we always try to create magic, we're having fun being creative, and everything about this product is really us," Dr. Dre said in the press release. "There's passion behind it, and friendship and love and a culture. We're shooting to make everything we do magnificent, and fortunately, most of the time we hit the target."

The music icons are making a splash in the spirits industry with their own premium spirits company. The product will be distributed by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, according to the news release.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pre-mixed 'Gin and Juice' drink from Snoop and Dre released to public