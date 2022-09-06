Ginger Beer Market Size to Grow by USD 4.08 billion with 32% Contribution from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Ginger Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.68%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global ginger beer market as a part of the global soft drinks market. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The growing demand for low-alcoholic flavored beverages among consumers is one of the key factors driving the ginger beer market growth. In addition, growing awareness about the health benefits offered by ginger beer will be one of the key ginger beer market trends supporting the market growth. However, increasing obesity rates and health-related issues will be one of the factors hampering the ginger beer market growth.

Ginger Beer Market Segment Highlights

Distribution Channel

Geography

Ginger Beer Market Vendor Analysis

The ginger beer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing to compete in the market. This statistical study of the ginger beer market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

The ginger beer market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the ginger beer market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market:

BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS PTY LTD : The company offers products such as ginger beer and other carbonated beverages. The company offers ginger beer products such as Bundaberg ginger brew.

Crabbies Alcoholic Ginger Beer : The company offers ginger and exotic spices beer such as crabbies ginger beer. The company offers ginger beer products such as Crabbie's Original Alcoholic Ginger Beer.

Fentimans Ltd. : The company offers ginger beer products such as Fentimans' ginger beer.

Fevertree Drinks Plc : The company offers ginger beer products such as Fever Tree ginger beer.

Gosling Brothers Ltd. : The company offers ginger beer products such as Dark 'n Stormy.

Barritts

Brooklyn Crafted

Bruce Cost Ginger Beer

Gunsberg

Maine Root

Natrona Bottling Co.

Old Jamaica Ginger Beer

Pickett Brothers Beverage

Q Tonic LLC

RACHELS GINGER BEER

Reeds Inc.

Regatta Craft Mixers

RITA Food and Drink Co. Ltd.

Zevia LLC

Ginger Beer Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ginger beer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ginger beer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ginger beer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ginger beer market vendors

Ginger Beer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.68% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.94 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Barritts, Brooklyn Crafted, Bruce Cost Ginger Beer, BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS PTY LTD, Crabbies Alcoholic Ginger Beer, Fentimans Ltd., Fevertree Drinks Plc, Gosling Brothers Ltd., Gunsberg, Maine Root, Natrona Bottling Co., Old Jamaica Ginger Beer, Pickett Brothers Beverage, Q Tonic LLC, RACHELS GINGER BEER, Reeds Inc., Regatta Craft Mixers, RITA Food and Drink Co. Ltd., and Zevia LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 On-trade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS PTY LTD

10.4 Crabbies Alcoholic Ginger Beer

10.5 Fentimans Ltd.

10.6 Fevertree Drinks Plc

10.7 Gosling Brothers Ltd.

10.8 Gunsberg

10.9 Natrona Bottling Co.

10.10 Old Jamaica Ginger Beer

10.11 Q Tonic LLC

10.12 RACHELS GINGER BEER

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

