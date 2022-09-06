U.S. markets closed

Ginger Beer Market Size to Grow by USD 4.08 billion with 32% Contribution from North America - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Ginger Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.68%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global ginger beer market as a part of the global soft drinks market. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The growing demand for low-alcoholic flavored beverages among consumers is one of the key factors driving the ginger beer market growth. In addition, growing awareness about the health benefits offered by ginger beer will be one of the key ginger beer market trends supporting the market growth. However, increasing obesity rates and health-related issues will be one of the factors hampering the ginger beer market growth.

For insights on the scope, market dynamics, and value chain analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

Ginger Beer Market Segment Highlights

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Download Sample PDF for Segment-wise Insights and Regional Contribution

Ginger Beer Market Vendor Analysis

  • The ginger beer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing to compete in the market. This statistical study of the ginger beer market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.

  • The ginger beer market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

  • To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the ginger beer market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market:

  • BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS PTY LTD: The company offers products such as ginger beer and other carbonated beverages. The company offers ginger beer products such as Bundaberg ginger brew.

  • Crabbies Alcoholic Ginger Beer: The company offers ginger and exotic spices beer such as crabbies ginger beer. The company offers ginger beer products such as Crabbie's Original Alcoholic Ginger Beer.

  • Fentimans Ltd.: The company offers ginger beer products such as Fentimans' ginger beer.

  • Fevertree Drinks Plc: The company offers ginger beer products such as Fever Tree ginger beer.

  • Gosling Brothers Ltd.: The company offers ginger beer products such as Dark 'n Stormy.

  • Barritts

  • Brooklyn Crafted

  • Bruce Cost Ginger Beer

  • Gunsberg

  • Maine Root

  • Natrona Bottling Co.

  • Old Jamaica Ginger Beer

  • Pickett Brothers Beverage

  • Q Tonic LLC

  • RACHELS GINGER BEER

  • Reeds Inc.

  • Regatta Craft Mixers

  • RITA Food and Drink Co. Ltd.

  • Zevia LLC

Want to Access Extensive Vendor Profiles with Strategic Opportunities, Grab your FREE Sample Report Copy Now!

Ginger Beer Market Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist ginger beer market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the ginger beer market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the ginger beer market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ginger beer market vendors

Related Reports:

Beer Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Black Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Dark Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Low-Alcohol Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Craft Beer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Ginger Beer Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.68%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 4.08 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.94

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Barritts, Brooklyn Crafted, Bruce Cost Ginger Beer, BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS PTY LTD, Crabbies Alcoholic Ginger Beer, Fentimans Ltd., Fevertree Drinks Plc, Gosling Brothers Ltd., Gunsberg, Maine Root, Natrona Bottling Co., Old Jamaica Ginger Beer, Pickett Brothers Beverage, Q Tonic LLC, RACHELS GINGER BEER, Reeds Inc., Regatta Craft Mixers, RITA Food and Drink Co. Ltd., and Zevia LLC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 On-trade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS PTY LTD

  • 10.4 Crabbies Alcoholic Ginger Beer

  • 10.5 Fentimans Ltd.

  • 10.6 Fevertree Drinks Plc

  • 10.7 Gosling Brothers Ltd.

  • 10.8 Gunsberg

  • 10.9 Natrona Bottling Co.

  • 10.10 Old Jamaica Ginger Beer

  • 10.11 Q Tonic LLC

  • 10.12 RACHELS GINGER BEER

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginger-beer-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-4-08-billion-with-32-contribution-from-north-america---technavio-301617182.html

SOURCE Technavio

