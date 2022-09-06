Ginger Beer Market Size to Grow by USD 4.08 billion with 32% Contribution from North America - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Ginger Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.68%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global ginger beer market as a part of the global soft drinks market. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The growing demand for low-alcoholic flavored beverages among consumers is one of the key factors driving the ginger beer market growth. In addition, growing awareness about the health benefits offered by ginger beer will be one of the key ginger beer market trends supporting the market growth. However, increasing obesity rates and health-related issues will be one of the factors hampering the ginger beer market growth.
Ginger Beer Market Segment Highlights
Distribution Channel
Geography
Ginger Beer Market Vendor Analysis
The ginger beer market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing to compete in the market. This statistical study of the ginger beer market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors.
The ginger beer market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the ginger beer market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market:
BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS PTY LTD: The company offers products such as ginger beer and other carbonated beverages. The company offers ginger beer products such as Bundaberg ginger brew.
Crabbies Alcoholic Ginger Beer: The company offers ginger and exotic spices beer such as crabbies ginger beer. The company offers ginger beer products such as Crabbie's Original Alcoholic Ginger Beer.
Fentimans Ltd.: The company offers ginger beer products such as Fentimans' ginger beer.
Fevertree Drinks Plc: The company offers ginger beer products such as Fever Tree ginger beer.
Gosling Brothers Ltd.: The company offers ginger beer products such as Dark 'n Stormy.
Barritts
Brooklyn Crafted
Bruce Cost Ginger Beer
Gunsberg
Maine Root
Natrona Bottling Co.
Old Jamaica Ginger Beer
Pickett Brothers Beverage
Q Tonic LLC
RACHELS GINGER BEER
Reeds Inc.
Regatta Craft Mixers
RITA Food and Drink Co. Ltd.
Zevia LLC
Ginger Beer Market Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist ginger beer market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the ginger beer market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the ginger beer market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ginger beer market vendors
Ginger Beer Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.68%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 4.08 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.94
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Barritts, Brooklyn Crafted, Bruce Cost Ginger Beer, BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS PTY LTD, Crabbies Alcoholic Ginger Beer, Fentimans Ltd., Fevertree Drinks Plc, Gosling Brothers Ltd., Gunsberg, Maine Root, Natrona Bottling Co., Old Jamaica Ginger Beer, Pickett Brothers Beverage, Q Tonic LLC, RACHELS GINGER BEER, Reeds Inc., Regatta Craft Mixers, RITA Food and Drink Co. Ltd., and Zevia LLC
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
