Ginger Market to grow by USD 3.4 Bn; Fresh Ginger Segment to generate maximum revenue -- Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ginger Market by Product type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 3.4 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted exclusively in this market study. Download Free PDF Sample Report
Ginger Market 2022-2026: Scope
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the ginger market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
Ginger Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Type
Application
Geography
Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the business segments. Download A Free Sample Now
Ginger Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.
Archer Daniels Midland Co.: The company offers ginger such as jellies and candies.
Buderim Ginger: The company offers ginger such as Australian ginger shots and ginger lemongrass and lemon cordial 750ml.
Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers ginger such as ginger and garlic paste through Smith and jones brand.
Floracopeia Inc.: The company offers ginger such as ginger essential oil.
Guangxi Yongjiang Food Industry Co. Ltd.: The company offers ginger such as sushi ginger and ginger powder.
Indian Organic Farmers Producer Co. Ltd.: The company offers ginger through the Jaiva brand.
AKO GmbH
Banyan Botanicals
BlissOfEarth
BRL Foods
Kingsneat Ltd.
Gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio. Buy Now!
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights
Ginger Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist ginger market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the ginger market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the ginger market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ginger market vendors
Related Reports:
The garlic market share is expected to increase by USD 4.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.04%. The increasing awareness about the health benefits of garlic is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the risk of diseases in garlic plants may impede the market growth.
The yams market share is expected to increase by USD 47.36 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%. The health benefits associated with yams is notably driving the yams market growth, although factors such as the fluctuating price of yams may impede the market growth.
Ginger Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 3.4 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.76
Regional analysis
APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 77%
Key consumer countries
Nigeria, India, Nepal, China, and Indonesia
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AKO GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Banyan Botanicalsa, BlissOfEarth, BRL Foods, Buderim Ginger, Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd., Floracopeia Inc., Guangxi Yongjiang Food Industry Co. Ltd., Indian Organic Farmers Producer Co. Ltd., Kingsneat Ltd., McCormick and Co. Inc, Monterey Bay Spice Co., NatureLoc Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Olam Group Ltd., PHU GROTEX ERYK GROTOWSKI, Sino Nature International Co. Ltd., SUN IMPEX INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC, The Canadian Ginger Co., and The Ginger People
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product Type
5.3 Fresh ginger - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Dried ginger - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Product Type
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Food industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Cosmetic industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.7 Market opportunity by Application
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Nepal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
11.4 Buderim Ginger
11.5 Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd.
11.6 Floracopeia Inc.
11.7 Guangxi Yongjiang Food Industry Co. Ltd.
11.8 Indian Organic Farmers Producer Co. Ltd.
11.9 Monterey Bay Spice Co.
11.10 Sino Nature International Co. Ltd.
11.11 SUN IMPEX INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC
11.12 The Ginger People
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginger-market-to-grow-by-usd-3-4-bn-fresh-ginger-segment-to-generate-maximum-revenue--technavio-301668878.html
SOURCE Technavio