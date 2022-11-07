Ginger Market to grow by USD 3.4 Bn; Fresh Ginger Segment to generate maximum revenue -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Ginger Market by Product type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 3.4 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted exclusively in this market study. Download Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ginger Market 2022-2026

Ginger Market 2022-2026: Scope

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the ginger market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Ginger Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Application

Geography

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the business segments. Download A Free Sample Now

Ginger Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.: The company offers ginger such as jellies and candies.

Buderim Ginger: The company offers ginger such as Australian ginger shots and ginger lemongrass and lemon cordial 750ml.

Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers ginger such as ginger and garlic paste through Smith and jones brand.

Floracopeia Inc.: The company offers ginger such as ginger essential oil.

Guangxi Yongjiang Food Industry Co. Ltd.: The company offers ginger such as sushi ginger and ginger powder.

Indian Organic Farmers Producer Co. Ltd.: The company offers ginger through the Jaiva brand.

AKO GmbH

Banyan Botanicals

BlissOfEarth

BRL Foods

Kingsneat Ltd.

Gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio. Buy Now!

Ginger Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist ginger market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ginger market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ginger market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ginger market vendors

Related Reports:

The garlic market share is expected to increase by USD 4.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.04%. The increasing awareness about the health benefits of garlic is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the risk of diseases in garlic plants may impede the market growth.

The yams market share is expected to increase by USD 47.36 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%. The health benefits associated with yams is notably driving the yams market growth, although factors such as the fluctuating price of yams may impede the market growth.

Ginger Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.76 Regional analysis APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 77% Key consumer countries Nigeria, India, Nepal, China, and Indonesia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AKO GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Banyan Botanicalsa, BlissOfEarth, BRL Foods, Buderim Ginger, Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd., Floracopeia Inc., Guangxi Yongjiang Food Industry Co. Ltd., Indian Organic Farmers Producer Co. Ltd., Kingsneat Ltd., McCormick and Co. Inc, Monterey Bay Spice Co., NatureLoc Marketing Pvt. Ltd., Olam Group Ltd., PHU GROTEX ERYK GROTOWSKI, Sino Nature International Co. Ltd., SUN IMPEX INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC, The Canadian Ginger Co., and The Ginger People Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product Type

5.3 Fresh ginger - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Dried ginger - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Food industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Cosmetic industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 Nigeria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Nepal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

11.4 Buderim Ginger

11.5 Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd.

11.6 Floracopeia Inc.

11.7 Guangxi Yongjiang Food Industry Co. Ltd.

11.8 Indian Organic Farmers Producer Co. Ltd.

11.9 Monterey Bay Spice Co.

11.10 Sino Nature International Co. Ltd.

11.11 SUN IMPEX INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC

11.12 The Ginger People

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

