U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.75
    +8.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,481.00
    +57.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,626.25
    +25.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,308.10
    +7.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.12
    +0.13 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.50
    +6.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.11
    +0.24 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1881
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.30
    +0.19 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9140
    -0.0360 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,835.37
    -122.71 (-0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.02
    +25.51 (+1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.61
    +17.71 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     
COMING UP:

Economists look for decelerating job gains in August amid Delta spread

Check back for August jobs results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Participation In Upcoming Virtual Conferences

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BOSTON, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Inc. ("Ginkgo"), which is building the leading horizontal platform for cell programming and recently announced a business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SRNG), today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conferences:

(PRNewsfoto/Ginkgo Bioworks)
(PRNewsfoto/Ginkgo Bioworks)

  • Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference on Thursday September 9, 2021, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

  • Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

  • Bernstein ESG Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Live webcasts, as well as replays, of the presentations will be available on the company's investor relations website at https://www.ginkgobioworks.com/investors/.

About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. In May 2021, Ginkgo announced a business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SRNG), which, if completed, will result in Ginkgo, through a parent entity, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., becoming a public company. The extraordinary general meeting of Soaring Eagle's shareholders in connection with the transaction has been scheduled for September 14, 2021 and the transaction is expected to close shortly thereafter, subject to customary closing conditions. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
press@ginkgobioworks.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
investors@ginkgobioworks.com

ADDITIONAL LEGAL INFORMATION

Forward-Looking Statements Legend

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the proposed transaction between Ginkgo and Soaring Eagle, including statements regarding the anticipated timing of the transaction, the services offered by Ginkgo and the markets in which it operates, and Ginkgo's projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of Soaring Eagle's securities, (ii) the risk that the transaction may not be completed by Soaring Eagle's business combination deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the business combination deadline if sought by Soaring Eagle, (iii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the transaction, including the adoption of the agreement and plan of merger by the shareholders of Soaring Eagle and Ginkgo, the satisfaction of the minimum trust account amount following redemptions by Soaring Eagle's public shareholders and the receipt of certain governmental and regulatory approvals, (iv) the lack of a third party valuation in determining whether or not to pursue the proposed transaction, (v) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the agreement and plan of merger, (vi) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on Ginkgo business relationships, performance, and business generally, (vii) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans of Ginkgo and potential difficulties in Ginkgo employee retention as a result of the proposed transaction, (viii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Ginkgo or against Soaring Eagle related to the agreement and plan of merger or the proposed transaction, (ix) the ability to maintain the listing of Soaring Eagle's securities on Nasdaq, (x) volatility in the price of Soaring Eagle's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (xi) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the proposed transaction, and identify and realize additional opportunities, and (xii) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors'' section of Soaring Eagle's proxy statement/prospectus relating to the transaction (the "Proxy Statement"), and in Soaring Eagle's other filings with the SEC. Soaring Eagle and Ginkgo caution that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Soaring Eagle and Ginkgo caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Neither Soaring Eagle nor Ginkgo undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This document relates to a proposed transaction between Ginkgo and Soaring Eagle. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. In connection with the proposed transaction, Soaring Eagle filed a Proxy Statement on August 13, 2021. The Proxy Statement has been sent to all Soaring Eagle shareholders as of the record date of August 10, 2021. Soaring Eagle also will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. Before making any voting decision, investors and security holders of Soaring Eagle and Ginkgo are urged to read the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction as they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction.

Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by Soaring Eagle through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. In addition, the documents filed by Soaring Eagle may be obtained free of charge by written request to Soaring Eagle at 955 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, 10075, Attention: Eli Baker, Chief Financial Officer, (310) 209-7280.

Participants in Solicitation

Soaring Eagle and Ginkgo and their respective directors and officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Soaring Eagle's shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about Soaring Eagle's directors and executive officers and their ownership of Soaring Eagle's securities is set forth in Soaring Eagle's filings with the SEC. To the extent that holdings of Soaring Eagle's securities have changed since the amounts printed in Soaring Eagle's proxy statement, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of those persons and other persons who may be deemed participants in the proposed transaction may be obtained by reading the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed transaction when it becomes available. You may obtain free copies of these documents as described in the preceding paragraph.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginkgo-bioworks-announces-participation-in-upcoming-virtual-conferences-301368925.html

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks

Recommended Stories

  • 'I knew it was special': TLC's Chilli looks back at landmark 'CrazySexyCool' album

    TLC's "CrazySexyCool" defined the trio's career with sales of more than 12 million and hits including "Creep" and "Waterfalls."

  • Invitation Homes receives FTC request for information on how it conducts business during COVID-19 pandemic

    Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. were indicated down more than 1% in premarket trading, after the single-family home leasing company disclosed that it received a letter from the Federal Trade Commission requesting information. The company said the FTC is looking into how it conducts its business generally, and specifically during the COVID-19 pandemic. Invitation Homes said it is cooperating with the FTC's request. Separately, the company said the August rental growth rate for renewals was 8.0%,

  • Here's What the U.S. Booster Plan Means for Pfizer and Moderna

    Coronavirus vaccine leaders Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have been talking about the need for booster shots for a while. Then, in August, Pfizer became the first to submit its candidate to regulators. Now, it's up to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to decide whether to grant the boosters Emergency Use Authorization.

  • 2 Stocks That Are Shaping the Future of Technology

    Major breakthroughs in technology tend to be launchpads for economic prosperity. Consider the impact of the personal computer, the internet, and the smartphone. With that in mind, Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) aims to disrupt urban mobility, and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is digitizing healthcare.

  • China Tech Stocks Drop as Alibaba’s Donation Worries Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares snapped a four-day rally, as investors remained wary over new clampdowns coupled with the impact of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s large donation on its balance sheet.The Hang Seng Tech Index closed down 1.1% in Hong Kong, in part led by Alibaba Group, which fell 3.6%. The decline came on concerns that the e-commerce giant’s $15.5 billion pledge to Beijing’s “common prosperity” vision would hit profits in coming years. “The donation doesn’t guarantee that t

  • Biotech Is Due for a Comeback. 5 Stocks That Could Lead a Revival.

    The market is littered with biotech stocks whose prices have fallen by more than half since the start of the year. The list of big losers is long and, for biotech investors, more than a bit painful. The fallen stocks include established mid-cap biotech names like bluebird bio (ticker: BLUE), now down 57.7% on the year; Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), down 66.9%; and AbCellera Biologics (ABCL), down 57.9%.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) swooned 11.7% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, despite beating earnings projections in last night's fiscal first-quarter report. Instead of the $1.29 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast, Smith & Wesson earned $1.57. Smith & Wesson also reported "record Q1 net sales" for the quarter, up 19.5% year over year to $274.6 million, which in combination with a monster 710 basis point increase in gross profit margin on those sales resulted in the huge net profit on the bottom line.

  • This Could Mean Moderna and BioNTech Are Actually Dirt Cheap

    As the pandemic took over global consciousness, companies pursuing vaccines became the stars of the stock market. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), along with its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were the first to have jabs authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. It's no secret that the COVID-19 vaccines have brought riches to the companies first to receive authorization.

  • Verizon raises dividend by 2%, to keep the stock the 3rd highest yielding within the Dow

    Verizon Communications Inc. said Thursday that it will raise its quarterly dividend by 2.0%, to 64.00 cents a share from 62.75 cents a share. Shareholders of record on Oct. 8 will be paid the new dividend rate on Nov. 1. The telecommunications company's stock rose 0.1% in afternoon trading. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 4.66%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.33%. It also keeps Verizon's stock as the third highes

  • How Massive COLA Increase Could Actually Eat Into Your Social Security

    When Social Security benefits increase by an estimated 6% next year to keep pace with rampant inflation, the larger payments may come with a significant caveat for some beneficiaries. The historic jump in Social Security’s annual Cost of Living Adjustment … Continue reading → The post How Massive COLA Increase Could Actually Eat Into Your Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • China's new stock exchange plans fuel fears of a bourse war

    China's plans to launch a new exchange in Beijing, announced by President Xi Jinping on Thursday, boosted shares in Chinese brokerages but knocked down Shenzhen start-up board ChiNext and shares of Hong Kong's bourse amid fears of rising competition. Although China's securities regulator said the planned Beijing stock exchange is based on the city's existing New Third Board, and complements Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, some fear a rivalry for listing resources is inevitable.

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • Bitcoin Is Up, But The No. 3 Cryptocurrency Hits New High

    The world's third-largest cryptocurrency, Cardano, hit a new high amid a rebound in digital currencies.

  • Here Are The Top Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying For Her Next Fund

    Cathie Wood plans a new exchange traded fund focused on transparency — and Apple and Microsoft make the cut.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks Cathie Wood Loves Right Now

    ARK Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood isn't letting any grass grow under her feet this September. Lately, the world's most famous growth stock investor has been in a hurry to snatch up shares of some great healthcare businesses.

  • September Is The Worst Month Unless You Own These 12 Stocks

    Any way you look at it, September is the S&P 500's worst month of the year. But you can still find ways to make money in the upcoming month.

  • Got $5,000? These 2 Dividend Stocks Are Dirt Cheap Buys

    Healthcare company Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and oil and gas stock Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) are two incredibly cheap dividend investments that you can buy and hold. Pennsylvania-based Viatris was born last year when healthcare giant Pfizer spun off its Upjohn business (which contained many of its legacy products), which then joined with another healthcare company, Mylan. Although the business has been incurring losses for the past three quarters, Viatris has reported free cash flow of $1.3 billion over the trailing 12 months.

  • China Big Tech’s Charitable Donations Are Hurting Their Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech giants’ increasing charitable pledges may be contributing toward Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” vision, but they have also been costing investors.Stocks of all seven listed companies giving details of donations and pledges for various causes this year were sold off in the trading session following those moves, according to Bloomberg compiled data, which don’t include pledging announcements that were clubbed with earnings releases. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. was the

  • Analyst defends AMC stock downgrade that has the 'apes' up in arms

    Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon defends his bearish downgrade on AMC, despite the uproar from hardcore fans of the stock.