Ginkgo MIC Announces New Business Development Associate

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / Ginkgo MIC ("Ginkgo") is thrilled to welcome Dalena Truong as the newest addition to the Business Development team! Dalena brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Ginkgo, and Ginkgo is confident that she will make a valuable contribution to the company.

Ginkgo Mortgage Investment Corporation, Thursday, March 23, 2023, Press release picture

Dalena has accumulated a diverse range of experience, having spent ten years in the hospitality and service industry before transitioning to a career in business development. Dalena has developed a keen understanding of the importance of customer service. Her proven track record of driving growth and building strong relationships with clients is a testament of her skills and dedication.

In her most recent role, she served as a BDM at a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) leading the Ontario East region. Dalena gained valuable experience in developing and implementing business growth strategies, analyzing market trends, and identifying new business opportunities. She worked closely with mortgage agents and brokers to understand their business needs and provide customized solutions that exceeded their expectations.

As a Business Development Associate at Ginkgo, Dalena will be responsible for developing and implementing strategies to grow our client base and increase revenue. She will work closely with our existing broker partners to provide fast, friendly, and flexible service to help close deals.

Ginkgo is excited to see the positive impact that Dalena will have on the team. Her passion for business development and her commitment to delivering exceptional results makes her the perfect addition.

For any questions, please contact Terence Yu, BDM at +1 (647)-660-8106 or terence.yu@ginkgomic.com.

About The Corporation: Ginkgo Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2011 and serves across Canada as an alternative lender. The MIC provides dividends to investors through a diversified portfolio that is secured by properties primarily in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Greater Vancouver Area (GVA), Alberta (Edmonton and Calgary), and the Winnipeg communities. Since its inception, Ginkgo has paid investors over $39 million in dividends.

SOURCE: Ginkgo Mortgage Investment Corporation





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/745521/Ginkgo-MIC-Announces-New-Business-Development-Associate



