U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,418.64
    -85.44 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,738.06
    -503.53 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,791.15
    -394.49 (-2.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.15
    -21.02 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.90
    +4.02 (+4.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.60
    +23.20 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    -0.0080 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    -0.0760 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4100
    -0.6200 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,359.80
    -1,571.89 (-3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.62
    -23.33 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

GINSMS Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and Provides Financial Forecasts for Year 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GINSMS Inc.
·21 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GOK.V
GINSMS Inc.
GINSMS Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GINSMS Inc. (TSXV: GOK) (“GINSMS” or the “Corporation”) has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

The annual audited financial statements of the Corporation for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 are currently under audit and in the process of preparation. As required under Canadian securities law regulations, the Corporation will be disclosing and filing on SEDAR its annual audited financial statements and the related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) within 120 days after the end of its year end of December 31, 2021.

This financial disclosure was done in advance of the filing of the audited financial statements of the Corporation to allow GINSMS’ ultimate holding company, Beat Holdings Limited (“BHL”), a public company in Japan, to use certain of GINSMS’ financial information in the preparation of BHL’s financial statements and announcements.

The Corporation’s financial information for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).

Highlights include:

  • Revenue of $2,731,334 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $2,823,335 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020.

  • Revenue of $694,953 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 as compared to Revenue of $684,260 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020.

  • Gross Profit of $1,023,234 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 as compared to gross profit of $1,031,565 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020.

  • Gross Profit of $288,782 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 as compared to gross profit of $281,754 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020.

  • Operating expenses and finance costs of $732,629 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 decreased from $1,034,124 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020.

  • Operating expenses and finance costs of $146,805 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 decreased from $194,419 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020.

  • Net profit of $281,162 for twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 as compared to a net loss of $3,508 for twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020.

  • Net profit of $131,651 for three-month period ended December 31, 2021 as compared to a net profit of $85,094 for three-month period ended December 31, 2020.

Selected Profit and Loss Information

Financial Highlights

Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2021
(Unaudited)

Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2020
(Unaudited)

Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2021
(Unaudited)

Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2020
(Audited)



Revenues $

A2P Messaging Service

347,813

241,944

1,338,627

1,386,756

Software Product & Services

347,140

442,316

1,392,707

1,436,579

694,953

684,260

2,731,334

2,823,335

Cost of sales $

A2P Messaging Service

228,973

220,288

1,016,352

1,102,704

Software Product & Services

177,198

182,218

691,748

689,066

406,171

402,506

1,708,100

1,791,770



Gross profit $

A2P Messaging Service

118,840

21,656

322,275

284,052

Software Product & Services

169,942

260,098

700,959

747,513

288,782

281,754

1,023,234

1,031,565



Gross margin %

A2P Messaging Service

34.2%

9.0%

24.1%

20.5%

Software Product & Services

49.0%

58.8%

50.3%

52.0%

41.6%

41.2%

37.5%

36.5%

Adjusted EBITDA(1) $
Adjusted EBITDA margin

166,509
24.0%

108,147
15.8%

387,645
14.2%

85,953
3.0%

Net earnings profit/(loss) $
Net earnings profit/(loss) margin

131,651
18.9%

85,094
12.4%

281,162
10.3%

(3,508
(0.1)%

)

Net earnings profit/(loss) per share $

Basic (in Canadian cents)

0.088

0.057

0.187

(0.002

)

Diluted

0.088

0.057

0.187

N/A


(1)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is related to cash earnings and is defined for these purposes as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization (in both cost of sales and general and administration expenses), interest expenses and also excludes certain non-recurring or non-cash expenditure and income. This non-IFRS measure is not recognized under IFRS and accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measure presented is unlikely to be comparable to similar measure presented by other issuers. The Corporation believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Corporation can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayment and fund future growth initiatives.


Cost of Sales

Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2021
(Unaudited)

Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2020
(Unaudited)

Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2021
(Unaudited)

Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2020
(Audited)

Depreciation
- Property, plant and equipment

4,313

5,087

18,114

22,469

Salaries and wages

172,628

188,818

671,892

675,716

Subcontractor costs

228,977

208,427

1,016,633

1,091,158

Software and hardware

-

-

163

147

Others

253

174

1,298

2,280

406,171

402,506

1,708,100

1,791,770

Operating Expenses and Finance Costs

Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2021
(Unaudited)

Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2020
(Unaudited)

Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2021
(Unaudited)

Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2020
(Audited)

Salaries and wages

51,418

199,835

251,170

496,128

Directors’ fees

10,000

10,000

40,000

40,000

Professional fees

54,855

52,610

273,960

272,101

Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss

(8,101

)

(118,487

)

(2,786

)

20,192

Other general & administrative expenses

27,979

34,221

100,924

137,577

(Reversal of)/ allowance for doubtful debts)

(9,565

)

515

(9,565

)

2,083

Depreciation

- Property, plant and equipment

1,512

1,596

5,800

6,217

- Right-of-use assets

16,813

10,892

63,473

44,340

Lease interest on right-of-use assets

1,894

3,237

9,653

15,486

146,805

194,419

732,629

1,034,124

Selected Balance Sheet Information

The figures reported below are based on the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.

December 31,
2021
(Unaudited)
$

December 31,
2020
(Audited)
$



Current Assets

Accounts receivable

601,321

557,834

Other receivables, prepayments and deposits

62,985

76,576

Current tax asset

2,586

-

Bank and cash balances

183,941

296,312

850,833

930,722

Non-Current Assets

Right-of-use assets

48,777

73,331

Property, plant and equipment

33,199

39,999



TOTAL ASSETS

932,809

1,044,052

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

591,373

749,061

Advances from related parties

878,410

1,100,130

Loan from a related party

4,826,177

4,933,186

Lease liabilities

46,093

38,717

Promissory note payable

580,000

580,000

Current tax liabilities

-

1,490

6,922,053

7,402,584

Non-Current Liabilities

Lease liabilities

-

34,629

TOTAL LIABILITIES

6,922,053

7,437,213

Equity

Share capital

11,415,709

11,415,709

Deficit

(17,753,423

)

(18,034,210

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

361,874

239,449

Total deficiency attributable to equity shareholders

(5,975,840

)

(6,379,052

)

Non-controlling interest

(13,404

)

(14,109

)

TOTAL DEFICIENCY

(5,989,244

)

(6,393,161

)

TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY

932,809

1,044,052

Total assets of GINSMS including cash, accounts receivable, other receivables, prepayment and deposits, current tax asset, property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets as at December 31, 2021 amounted to $932,809 compared to December 31, 2020 amounted to $1,044,052. Bank and cash balances amounted to $183,941 as at December 31, 2021 an decrease of 37.9% compared to $296,312 as at December 31, 2020. This decrease was mainly due to cash flow used in the financing activities of the Corporation for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 as contrasted to cash flow from the financing activities of the Corporation for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Selected Liquidity and Capital Resources Information

Financial Highlights

Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2021
(Unaudited)
$

Three-month
period ended
December 31,
2020
(Unaudited)
$

Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2021
(Unaudited)
$

Twelve-month
period ended
December 31,
2020
(Audited)
$

Cash, beginning of period/year

225,807

264,303

296,312

194,411



Operating activities

Net profit/(loss) for the period/year

131,651

85,094

281,162

(3,508

)

Deferred tax expenses/(credit)

-

1,292

-

-

Current tax expenses

10,326

949

9,443

949

Interest expenses on lease liabilities

1,894

3,237

9,653

15,486

Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss

(8,101

)

(118,487

)

(2,786

)

20,192

(Reversal of)/ allowance for doubtful debts)

(9,565

)

515

(9,565

)

2,083

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

5,825

6,683

23,914

28,686

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

16,813

10,892

63,473

44,340

Changes in working capital items

(42,907

)

104,274

(179,471

)

(100,529

)

Interest expenses on lease liabilities

(1,894

)

(3,237

)

(9,653

)

(15,486

)

Income tax paid

(2,586

)

-

(2,586

)

-

Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities

101,456

91,212

183,584

(7,787

)

Financing activities

Advance from a related company

-

-

5,950,591

-

Repayment of advance from a related party

-

-

(5950,591

)

-

Advances from related parties

-

2,000

233,180

212,377

Repayment of advance from a related party

(121,628

)

(845

)

(415,782

)

(2,690

)

Principal elements of lease payments

(13,259

)

(8,600

)

(75,823

)

(43,504

)

Net cash (used in) / generated from financing activities

(134,887

)

(7,445

)

(258,425

)

166,183

Investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(11,337

)

(7,226

)

(18,357

)

(18,732

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(11,337

)

(7,226

)

(18,357

)

(18,732

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash held in foreign currencies

2,902

(44,532

)

(19,173

)

(37,763

)

(Decrease)/Increase in cash

(41,866

)

32,009

(112,371

)

101,901

Cash, end of period/year

183,941

296,312

183,941

296,312


SEGMENTED INFORMATION

a) Revenue by customers

Twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2021
(Unaudited)

Twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2020
(Audited)

$

% of total
revenue

$

% of total
revenue

Customer A

958,215

35.1

967,115

34.3

Next five top customers

Customer B

412,223

15.1

466,487

16.5

Customer C

355,874

13.0

418,707

14.8

Customer D

289,336

10.6

233,917

8.3

Customer E

175,861

6.4

164,597

5.8

Customer F

67,857

2.5

-

-

All other customers

471,968

17.3

572,512

20.3

Total

2,731,334

100.0

2,823,335

100.0

b) Revenue by geographical location (by location of operations)

Twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2021
(Unaudited)

Twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2020
(Audited)

$

% of total
revenue

$

% of total
revenue

Singapore

1,168,360

42.8

1,228,385

43.5

Indonesia

338,879

12.4

293,055

10.4

Other Asia countries

234,557

8.6

160,856

5.7

Europe

210,206

7.7

225,155

8.0

United States

770,298

28.2

885,199

31.4

Other regions

9,034

0.3

30,685

1.0

Total

2,731,334

100.0

2,823,335

100.0

c) Total assets by geographical location

As at December 31, 2021
(Unaudited)

As at December 31, 2020
(Audited)

$

% of total
assets

$

% of total
assets

Singapore

29,766

3.2

45,245

4.3

Indonesia

515,216

55.2

586,881

56.2

Other Asia countries

343,178

36.8

381,092

36.5

Europe

7,033

0.8

5,006

0.5

United States

31,329

3.4

20,717

2.0

Other regions

6,287

0.6

5,111

0.5

Total

932,809

100.0

1,044,052

100.0

d) Financial information by business segments

Messaging

Software
products and
services

Unallocated

Total

$

$

$

$

Twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2021 (Unaudited)

Revenue

1,338,627

1,392,707

-

2,731,334

Intersegment revenue

10,375

222,572

-

232,947

Amortization and depreciation

-

87,387

-

87,387

Interest income

41

192

-

233

Interest and finance expenses

-

9,653

-

9,653

Income tax expense

-

9,443

-

9,443

Segment profits/(losses)

252,775

280,703

(252,316

)

281,162

Additions to segment non-current assets

-

59,526

-

59,526

At December 31, 2021 (Unaudited)

Segment assets

150,465

774,767

7,577

932,809

Segment liabilities

(3,059,029

)

(1,344,928

)

(2,518,096

)

(6,922,053

)


Messaging

Software
products and
services

Unallocated

Total

$

$

$

$

Twelve-month period ended
December 31, 2020 (Audited)

Revenue

1,386,756

1,436,579

-

2,823,335

Intersegment revenue

-

11,382

-

11,382

Amortization and depreciation

-

73,026

-

73,026

Interest income

1

200

-

201

Interest and finance expenses

-

15,486

-

15,486

Income tax expense

-

949

-

949

Segment profits/(losses)

255,253

(102,672

)

(156,089

)

(3,508

)

Additions to segment non-current assets

-

18,732

-

18,732

At December 31, 2020 (Audited)

Segment assets

195,671

846,158

2,223

1,044,052

Segment liabilities

(3,730,960

)

(1,386,298

)

(2,319,955

)

(7,437,213

)

Outlook

The Corporation announces its financial forecasts for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022. The information included in this news release represents management’s guidance as approved on February 11, 2022. The financial outlook was prepared for BHL, the ultimate holding company of the Corporation, for its public company reporting obligations in Japan.

The material factors and assumptions used to develop the financial outlook include:

  1. Continued business from the Corporation’s major customers. The actual gross margin of Software Products and Services achieved 50.3% for the year ended December 31, 2021 and with the expected increase in revenue earned from business with key customers of the Corporation, the forecasted gross margin of 34.8% in 2022 is reasonable and achievable. The man-hour rates in 2021 had been adjusted substantially to be in line with prevailing market rates hence the increment in man-hour rates in 2022 will be at reduced rate while the salary increments are factored in the 2022 budget. Management believes that the forecast revenue and gross margin is conservative and reasonable.

  2. The actual traffic growth rate of A2P business for the year ended December 31, 2021 declined by 11.2% compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. Both the North Asia and South East Asia region experienced stiff competition hence the growth from this region was affected. The Corporation also adjusted the prices to improve gross margin but that also resulted in a decrease in traffic from customers. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 decreased by 3.5% while annual gross margin increased to 24.1% compared with gross margin of 20.5% for the year ended December 31, 2020. The actual gross margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 of 34.2% showed that the gross margin increased steeply as the Corporation experienced recovery from the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as compared to the prior quarter ended December 31, 2020. The extent that the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak will spread widely and its impact on our result will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and unpredictable as shown by the recent surge in infection due to the Omicron variant. Although uncertain at this time, the outbreak could impede our ability to sell, grow and attract new customers. A number of our employees travel frequently to establish and maintain relationships with our customers. Although we continue to monitor the situation and may adjust our current policies as more information and guidance become available, suspending travel, not doing business in-person, and employees government imposed quarantined or sanitary public health authority imposed closures could negatively impact our operations and marketing efforts and also challenge our ability to enter into new customer contracts in a timely manner, which in turn could harm our business performance.

  3. No significant changes in the environment (including competition) where the Corporation operates that will significantly affect the pricing of the Corporation’s services resulting in changes of the gross margin for the various business segments, except what is disclosed in note b above.

  4. Timely completion and launch of certain additional value-added services for the Corporation’s customers.

  5. The related parties agreed to convert their interest-bearing loans and notes payable to interest-free loans with effect from the year 2019 / 2020, no interest expense expected in 2022.

  6. Continued ability to obtain financing through loans and cash advances to support the sales operations of the Corporation.

The purpose of this financial outlook is to allow the Corporation’s ultimate holding company, BHL, to make reference and/or to use such outlook in its own financial disclosure. The operation of GINSMS is a major part of the growth strategy of BHL. As such, BHL believes that disclosing such information would be useful for its shareholders. Consequently readers of this press release are cautioned that the financial outlook of GINSMS concerning its expected gross margin and revenue is forward looking information and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Financial Highlights

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast

Forecast

($)

Jan – Mar
2022

Apr – Jun
2022

Jul – Sep
2022

Oct – Dec
2022



Revenues $

A2P Messaging Service

296,413

300,133

303,901

307,715

Software Product & Services

380,270

380,270

380,270

380,270

676,683

680,403

684,171

687,985

Cost of sales $

A2P Messaging Service

242,760

245,807

248,893

252,017

Software Product & Services

247,750

247,750

247,750

247,750

490,510

493,557

496,643

499,767



Gross profit $

A2P Messaging Service

53,653

54,326

55,008

55,698

Software Product & Services

132,520

132,520

132,520

132,520

186,173

186,846

187,528

188,218



Gross margin %

A2P Messaging Service

18.1

%

18.1

%

18.1

%

18.1

%

Software Product & Services

34.8

%

34.8

%

34.8

%

34.8

%

27.5

%

27.5

%

27.4

%

27.4

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(182,471

)

(182,471

)

(182,900

)

(183,754

)

Operating profit

3,702

4,375

4,628

4,464

Non-operating income (1)

-

-

-

-

Non-operating expenses (1)

(2,516

)

(2,516

)

(2,727

)

(3,150

)

Ordinary profit

1,186

1,859

1,901

1,314

Extraordinary gains

-

-

-

-

Extraordinary losses

-

-

-

-

Profit before tax and non-controlling interest

1,186

1,859

1,901

1,314

Income taxes

-

-

-

-

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

Net loss for the period

1,186

1,859

1,901

1,314

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

25,268

25,941

26,623

27,317


(1)

Non-operating income included interest income and other non-operating income. Non-operating expenses included loss on foreign exchange and interest expense.

(2)

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is related to cash earnings and is defined for these purposes as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization (in both cost of sales and general and administration expenses), interest expenses and also excludes certain non-recurring or non-cash expenditure and income. This non-IFRS measure is not recognized under IFRS and accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measure presented is unlikely to be comparable to similar measure presented by other issuers. The Corporation believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Corporation can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayment and fund future growth initiatives.


About GINSMS

GINSMS is a mobile technology and services company focusing on 2 areas namely its A2P Messaging Service and its Software Products and Services. GINSMS operates a cloud-based A2P messaging service that allows the termination of SMS to mobile subscribers of more than 200 mobile operators globally. GINSMS also develops and distribute innovative software products and services for mobile operators and enterprises and have successfully deployed more than 100 solutions worldwide. GINSMS has offices in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, ”could”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. These statements are not historical facts, but reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management regarding future results and events. Particularly, these forward-looking statements are based on management’s estimate of future events based on technological advances relating to the Corporation’s services, current market conditions and past experiences of management in relation to how certain contracts will affect revenues. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to dependence on major customers, system failures, delays and other problems, increasing competition, security and privacy breaches, dependence on third-party software and equipment, adequacy of network reliance, network diversity and backup systems, loss of significant information, insurance coverage, capacity limits, rapid technology changes, market acceptance, decline in volume of attractions, retention of key members of the management team, success of expansion into Chinese and other Asian markets, credit risk, consolidation of existing customers, dependence on required licenses, economy and politics in countries where the Corporation operates, conflicts of interest, effect of the COVID-19 and residency of directors and officers. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Corporation cannot assure the reader that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

In particular, forward-looking statements include the following assumptions:

  • Management’s belief that the Corporation’s software products and services are expected to take on a different focus based on an outsourcing model approach leveraging on the lower cost base in Indonesia and Malaysia. Therefore the revenue for the software segment in Indonesia and Malaysia should continue to increase. Management’s belief that the future growth in messaging is in the area of A2P Messaging Service and the Corporation’s investment in this area will create a viable and profitable business in the future.

  • Management’s belief that the Corporation is able to generate sufficient amounts of cash through operations and financing activities to fulfil the working capital requirements of its present operations.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as may be required by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are presented in this news release for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of our expected fiscal 2020 and 2021 financial results, as well as our objectives, strategic priorities and business outlook for fiscal 2020 and 2021, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Corporation’s anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

For further information, please contact:

GINSMS Inc.
Joel Chin, CEO
Tel: +65-6441-1029
Email: investor.relations@ginsms.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Recommended Stories

  • Analysts Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Crashed 10% Friday

    Shares of steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) -- once best known for iron and coal mining but now the proud owner of the U.S. steelmaking operations that used to belong to AK Steel and ArcelorMittal -- plummeted in Friday trading after the company announced fourth-quarter sales and earnings results that fell well short of expectations. As of 3:25 p.m. ET, Cleveland-Cliffs shares were down 10.1%. Analysts had predicted that Cleveland-Cliffs would earn $2.12 per share on sales of more than $5.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Slipped Early Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the semiconductors giant, slipped somewhat again in early trading on the Nasdaq today. Investors, it seems, may be getting a case of the nerves as Nvidia's fourth-quarter earnings report approaches and new disruptions are reported in the semiconductors supply chain. As The Wall Street Journal reported this morning, a possible "contamination" of flash memory chips, produced at two fabrication plants in Japan operated by Kioxia Holdings in partnership with Western Digital, has forced a halt in production there.

  • Why Confluent Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    The company had solid fourth-quarter results, but investors might be latching on to an analyst's comments.

  • Another Reminder of Why I'll Never Buy Energy Transfer

    Energy Transfer just increased its distribution by 15% and is planning for more hikes in the future. But I'm still stuck on the past here.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis Stock Is Popping Today

    Shares of leading marijuana stock Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) jumped in afternoon trading Friday, after the company beat analyst targets for fiscal second-quarter 2022 revenue and predicted it will achieve "adjusted EBITDA profitability" in the first half of next year. Aurora's good news is even lifting the shares of its fellow travelers in cannabis, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC). As of 12:05 p.m. ET, Aurora Cannabis shares are up 3.5% -- but Tilray is up a respectable 2.9%, too, and Canopy Growth is actually surging most of all, up 7%!

  • Oil surges, stocks fall on heightened concerns of further Russia invasion of Ukraine

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down the oil sector as it is believed that Russia has invaded Ukraine.

  • Diabetes device maker lands crucial FDA approval after a year of Covid delays

    The approval comes after regulators spent a year prioritizing work directly related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Here's Why Block (Square) Is Rising on Friday

    The stock market had a muted open on Friday, with all three major averages hovering near the flatline shortly after the opening bell. Block is rising today thanks to not one but two major analyst upgrades. First, an analyst with Bank of America upgraded Block from neutral to buy and placed a $185 price target on the stock.

  • A bullish stock market story is quietly unfolding

    Since the beginning of the year, business news has been riddled with stories about historic market volatility, decades-high inflation rates, and an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve. Amid this backdrop, a bullish story has been emerging.

  • Market strategist explains what rising Russia-Ukraine tensions mean for stocks

    Jeff Schulze, ClearBridge Investments Investment Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions and how this affects Fed and market responses to interest rate hikes.

  • Why Chemours Stock Dropped 14.5% at the Open Today

    Shares of the specialty chemicals company didn't react well to its earnings update, though the numbers weren't exactly terrible.

  • Here's Why Bloom Energy Stock Popped More Than 10% Friday

    The fuel cell company told investors it expects to generate positive cash flow from operations in 2022.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Forget the Stock Split: Here Are 5 Better Reasons to Buy Alphabet

    Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) recently announced it would be splitting its stock 20-for-1 later this year. Stock splits don't do anything to increase or decrease the underlying value of the business. Google has a practical monopoly in online search, which may be the greatest business of all time.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 70% (or More)

    What to make of the markets this year? 2022 started with a sharp drop, and we’re still seeing increased volatility, with large intraday swings in the main indexes. But where January was noted for showing four weeks in a row of net losses, February hasn’t been so hard on investors. Looking at the situation from Goldman Sachs, global chief equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer notes several points. First, that January's jobs report was far better than expected, indicating economic strength, and seco

  • Analysts Warn 8 Falling Stocks Still Have Lots To Lose

    Buying the dip with S&P 500 and smaller stocks is a risky move. And now, normally bullish analysts are waving you off from trying it.

  • 7 Energy Stocks That Shorts Are Betting Against

    It could be a good time to go short, because the consensus wisdom is that oil prices will stay high all year. Evidence to the contrary could slam the stocks.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • Buy SoFi Stock, Analyst Says. The Fintech Is Set to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth.

    SoFi Technologies stock is a buy because the company will deliver strong revenue growth thanks to its member growth and vertically integrated platform, BofA said Friday. Analyst Mihir Bhatia initiated coverage on the financial services platform on Friday with a Buy rating and a price target of $17. The stock (ticker: SOFI) rose 6.3% to $13.17 on the news in recent trading.