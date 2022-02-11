GINSMS Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and Provides Financial Forecasts for Year 2022

GINSMS Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GINSMS Inc. (TSXV: GOK) (“GINSMS” or the “Corporation”) has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.



The annual audited financial statements of the Corporation for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 are currently under audit and in the process of preparation. As required under Canadian securities law regulations, the Corporation will be disclosing and filing on SEDAR its annual audited financial statements and the related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) within 120 days after the end of its year end of December 31, 2021.

This financial disclosure was done in advance of the filing of the audited financial statements of the Corporation to allow GINSMS’ ultimate holding company, Beat Holdings Limited (“BHL”), a public company in Japan, to use certain of GINSMS’ financial information in the preparation of BHL’s financial statements and announcements.

The Corporation’s financial information for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).

Highlights include:

Revenue of $2,731,334 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 as compared to $2,823,335 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020.

Revenue of $694,953 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 as compared to Revenue of $684,260 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020.

Gross Profit of $1,023,234 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 as compared to gross profit of $1,031,565 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020.

Gross Profit of $288,782 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 as compared to gross profit of $281,754 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020.

Operating expenses and finance costs of $732,629 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 decreased from $1,034,124 for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020.

Operating expenses and finance costs of $146,805 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021 decreased from $194,419 for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020.

Net profit of $281,162 for twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 as compared to a net loss of $3,508 for twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020.

Net profit of $131,651 for three-month period ended December 31, 2021 as compared to a net profit of $85,094 for three-month period ended December 31, 2020.

Selected Profit and Loss Information

Financial Highlights Three-month

period ended

December 31,

2021

(Unaudited) Three-month

period ended

December 31,

2020

(Unaudited) Twelve-month

period ended

December 31,

2021

(Unaudited) Twelve-month

period ended

December 31,

2020

(Audited)



Revenues $ A2P Messaging Service 347,813 241,944 1,338,627 1,386,756 Software Product & Services 347,140 442,316 1,392,707 1,436,579 694,953 684,260 2,731,334 2,823,335 Cost of sales $ A2P Messaging Service 228,973 220,288 1,016,352 1,102,704 Software Product & Services 177,198 182,218 691,748 689,066 406,171 402,506 1,708,100 1,791,770



Gross profit $ A2P Messaging Service 118,840 21,656 322,275 284,052 Software Product & Services 169,942 260,098 700,959 747,513 288,782 281,754 1,023,234 1,031,565



Gross margin % A2P Messaging Service 34.2% 9.0% 24.1% 20.5% Software Product & Services 49.0% 58.8% 50.3% 52.0% 41.6% 41.2% 37.5% 36.5% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $

Adjusted EBITDA margin 166,509

24.0% 108,147

15.8% 387,645

14.2% 85,953

3.0% Net earnings profit/(loss) $

Net earnings profit/(loss) margin 131,651

18.9% 85,094

12.4% 281,162

10.3% (3,508

(0.1)% )



Net earnings profit/(loss) per share $ Basic (in Canadian cents) 0.088 0.057 0.187 (0.002 ) Diluted 0.088 0.057 0.187 N/A





(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is related to cash earnings and is defined for these purposes as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization (in both cost of sales and general and administration expenses), interest expenses and also excludes certain non-recurring or non-cash expenditure and income. This non-IFRS measure is not recognized under IFRS and accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measure presented is unlikely to be comparable to similar measure presented by other issuers. The Corporation believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Corporation can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayment and fund future growth initiatives.





Cost of Sales



Three-month

period ended

December 31,

2021

(Unaudited) Three-month

period ended

December 31,

2020

(Unaudited) Twelve-month

period ended

December 31,

2021

(Unaudited) Twelve-month

period ended

December 31,

2020

(Audited) Depreciation

- Property, plant and equipment 4,313 5,087 18,114 22,469 Salaries and wages 172,628 188,818 671,892 675,716 Subcontractor costs 228,977 208,427 1,016,633 1,091,158 Software and hardware - - 163 147 Others 253 174 1,298 2,280 406,171 402,506 1,708,100 1,791,770

Operating Expenses and Finance Costs

Three-month

period ended

December 31,

2021

(Unaudited) Three-month

period ended

December 31,

2020

(Unaudited) Twelve-month

period ended

December 31,

2021

(Unaudited) Twelve-month

period ended

December 31,

2020

(Audited) Salaries and wages 51,418 199,835 251,170 496,128 Directors’ fees 10,000 10,000 40,000 40,000 Professional fees 54,855 52,610 273,960 272,101 Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss (8,101 ) (118,487 ) (2,786 ) 20,192 Other general & administrative expenses 27,979 34,221 100,924 137,577 (Reversal of)/ allowance for doubtful debts) (9,565 ) 515 (9,565 ) 2,083 Depreciation - Property, plant and equipment 1,512 1,596 5,800 6,217 - Right-of-use assets 16,813 10,892 63,473 44,340 Lease interest on right-of-use assets 1,894 3,237 9,653 15,486 146,805 194,419 732,629 1,034,124

Selected Balance Sheet Information

The figures reported below are based on the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.

December 31,

2021

(Unaudited)

$ December 31,

2020

(Audited)

$



Current Assets Accounts receivable 601,321 557,834 Other receivables, prepayments and deposits 62,985 76,576 Current tax asset 2,586 - Bank and cash balances 183,941 296,312 850,833 930,722 Non-Current Assets Right-of-use assets 48,777 73,331 Property, plant and equipment 33,199 39,999



TOTAL ASSETS 932,809 1,044,052 Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 591,373 749,061 Advances from related parties 878,410 1,100,130 Loan from a related party 4,826,177 4,933,186 Lease liabilities 46,093 38,717 Promissory note payable 580,000 580,000 Current tax liabilities - 1,490 6,922,053 7,402,584 Non-Current Liabilities Lease liabilities - 34,629 TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,922,053 7,437,213 Equity Share capital 11,415,709 11,415,709 Deficit (17,753,423 ) (18,034,210 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 361,874 239,449 Total deficiency attributable to equity shareholders (5,975,840 ) (6,379,052 ) Non-controlling interest (13,404 ) (14,109 ) TOTAL DEFICIENCY (5,989,244 ) (6,393,161 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY 932,809 1,044,052

Total assets of GINSMS including cash, accounts receivable, other receivables, prepayment and deposits, current tax asset, property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets as at December 31, 2021 amounted to $932,809 compared to December 31, 2020 amounted to $1,044,052. Bank and cash balances amounted to $183,941 as at December 31, 2021 an decrease of 37.9% compared to $296,312 as at December 31, 2020. This decrease was mainly due to cash flow used in the financing activities of the Corporation for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 as contrasted to cash flow from the financing activities of the Corporation for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Selected Liquidity and Capital Resources Information



Financial Highlights Three-month

period ended

December 31,

2021

(Unaudited)

$ Three-month

period ended

December 31,

2020

(Unaudited)

$ Twelve-month

period ended

December 31,

2021

(Unaudited)

$ Twelve-month

period ended

December 31,

2020

(Audited)

$ Cash, beginning of period/year 225,807 264,303 296,312 194,411



Operating activities Net profit/(loss) for the period/year 131,651 85,094 281,162 (3,508 ) Deferred tax expenses/(credit) - 1,292 - - Current tax expenses 10,326 949 9,443 949 Interest expenses on lease liabilities 1,894 3,237 9,653 15,486 Foreign currency exchange (gain)/loss (8,101 ) (118,487 ) (2,786 ) 20,192 (Reversal of)/ allowance for doubtful debts) (9,565 ) 515 (9,565 ) 2,083 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 5,825 6,683 23,914 28,686 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 16,813 10,892 63,473 44,340 Changes in working capital items (42,907 ) 104,274 (179,471 ) (100,529 ) Interest expenses on lease liabilities (1,894 ) (3,237 ) (9,653 ) (15,486 ) Income tax paid (2,586 ) - (2,586 ) - Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities 101,456 91,212 183,584 (7,787 ) Financing activities Advance from a related company - - 5,950,591 - Repayment of advance from a related party - - (5950,591 ) - Advances from related parties - 2,000 233,180 212,377 Repayment of advance from a related party (121,628 ) (845 ) (415,782 ) (2,690 ) Principal elements of lease payments (13,259 ) (8,600 ) (75,823 ) (43,504 ) Net cash (used in) / generated from financing activities (134,887 ) (7,445 ) (258,425 ) 166,183 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (11,337 ) (7,226 ) (18,357 ) (18,732 ) Net cash used in investing activities (11,337 ) (7,226 ) (18,357 ) (18,732 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash held in foreign currencies 2,902 (44,532 ) (19,173 ) (37,763 ) (Decrease)/Increase in cash (41,866 ) 32,009 (112,371 ) 101,901 Cash, end of period/year 183,941 296,312 183,941 296,312



SEGMENTED INFORMATION

a) Revenue by customers

Twelve-month period ended

December 31, 2021

(Unaudited) Twelve-month period ended

December 31, 2020

(Audited) $ % of total

revenue $ % of total

revenue Customer A 958,215 35.1 967,115 34.3 Next five top customers Customer B 412,223 15.1 466,487 16.5 Customer C 355,874 13.0 418,707 14.8 Customer D 289,336 10.6 233,917 8.3 Customer E 175,861 6.4 164,597 5.8 Customer F 67,857 2.5 - - All other customers 471,968 17.3 572,512 20.3 Total 2,731,334 100.0 2,823,335 100.0

b) Revenue by geographical location (by location of operations)

Twelve-month period ended

December 31, 2021

(Unaudited) Twelve-month period ended

December 31, 2020

(Audited) $ % of total

revenue $ % of total

revenue Singapore 1,168,360 42.8 1,228,385 43.5 Indonesia 338,879 12.4 293,055 10.4 Other Asia countries 234,557 8.6 160,856 5.7 Europe 210,206 7.7 225,155 8.0 United States 770,298 28.2 885,199 31.4 Other regions 9,034 0.3 30,685 1.0 Total 2,731,334 100.0 2,823,335 100.0

c) Total assets by geographical location

As at December 31, 2021

(Unaudited) As at December 31, 2020

(Audited) $ % of total

assets $ % of total

assets Singapore 29,766 3.2 45,245 4.3 Indonesia 515,216 55.2 586,881 56.2 Other Asia countries 343,178 36.8 381,092 36.5 Europe 7,033 0.8 5,006 0.5 United States 31,329 3.4 20,717 2.0 Other regions 6,287 0.6 5,111 0.5 Total 932,809 100.0 1,044,052 100.0

d) Financial information by business segments

Messaging Software

products and

services Unallocated Total $ $ $ $ Twelve-month period ended

December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Revenue 1,338,627 1,392,707 - 2,731,334 Intersegment revenue 10,375 222,572 - 232,947 Amortization and depreciation - 87,387 - 87,387 Interest income 41 192 - 233 Interest and finance expenses - 9,653 - 9,653 Income tax expense - 9,443 - 9,443



Segment profits/(losses) 252,775 280,703 (252,316 ) 281,162 Additions to segment non-current assets - 59,526 - 59,526 At December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Segment assets 150,465 774,767 7,577 932,809 Segment liabilities (3,059,029 ) (1,344,928 ) (2,518,096 ) (6,922,053 )





Messaging Software

products and

services Unallocated Total $ $ $ $ Twelve-month period ended

December 31, 2020 (Audited) Revenue 1,386,756 1,436,579 - 2,823,335 Intersegment revenue - 11,382 - 11,382 Amortization and depreciation - 73,026 - 73,026 Interest income 1 200 - 201 Interest and finance expenses - 15,486 - 15,486 Income tax expense - 949 - 949 Segment profits/(losses) 255,253 (102,672 ) (156,089 ) (3,508 ) Additions to segment non-current assets - 18,732 - 18,732 At December 31, 2020 (Audited) Segment assets 195,671 846,158 2,223 1,044,052 Segment liabilities (3,730,960 ) (1,386,298 ) (2,319,955 ) (7,437,213 )

Outlook

The Corporation announces its financial forecasts for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022. The information included in this news release represents management’s guidance as approved on February 11, 2022. The financial outlook was prepared for BHL, the ultimate holding company of the Corporation, for its public company reporting obligations in Japan.

The material factors and assumptions used to develop the financial outlook include:

Continued business from the Corporation’s major customers. The actual gross margin of Software Products and Services achieved 50.3% for the year ended December 31, 2021 and with the expected increase in revenue earned from business with key customers of the Corporation, the forecasted gross margin of 34.8% in 2022 is reasonable and achievable. The man-hour rates in 2021 had been adjusted substantially to be in line with prevailing market rates hence the increment in man-hour rates in 2022 will be at reduced rate while the salary increments are factored in the 2022 budget. Management believes that the forecast revenue and gross margin is conservative and reasonable.

The actual traffic growth rate of A2P business for the year ended December 31, 2021 declined by 11.2% compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. Both the North Asia and South East Asia region experienced stiff competition hence the growth from this region was affected. The Corporation also adjusted the prices to improve gross margin but that also resulted in a decrease in traffic from customers. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 decreased by 3.5% while annual gross margin increased to 24.1% compared with gross margin of 20.5% for the year ended December 31, 2020. The actual gross margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 of 34.2% showed that the gross margin increased steeply as the Corporation experienced recovery from the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as compared to the prior quarter ended December 31, 2020. The extent that the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak will spread widely and its impact on our result will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and unpredictable as shown by the recent surge in infection due to the Omicron variant. Although uncertain at this time, the outbreak could impede our ability to sell, grow and attract new customers. A number of our employees travel frequently to establish and maintain relationships with our customers. Although we continue to monitor the situation and may adjust our current policies as more information and guidance become available, suspending travel, not doing business in-person, and employees government imposed quarantined or sanitary public health authority imposed closures could negatively impact our operations and marketing efforts and also challenge our ability to enter into new customer contracts in a timely manner, which in turn could harm our business performance.

No significant changes in the environment (including competition) where the Corporation operates that will significantly affect the pricing of the Corporation’s services resulting in changes of the gross margin for the various business segments, except what is disclosed in note b above.

Timely completion and launch of certain additional value-added services for the Corporation’s customers.

The related parties agreed to convert their interest-bearing loans and notes payable to interest-free loans with effect from the year 2019 / 2020, no interest expense expected in 2022.



Continued ability to obtain financing through loans and cash advances to support the sales operations of the Corporation.



The purpose of this financial outlook is to allow the Corporation’s ultimate holding company, BHL, to make reference and/or to use such outlook in its own financial disclosure. The operation of GINSMS is a major part of the growth strategy of BHL. As such, BHL believes that disclosing such information would be useful for its shareholders. Consequently readers of this press release are cautioned that the financial outlook of GINSMS concerning its expected gross margin and revenue is forward looking information and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Financial Highlights Forecast Forecast Forecast Forecast ($) Jan – Mar

2022 Apr – Jun

2022 Jul – Sep

2022 Oct – Dec

2022



Revenues $ A2P Messaging Service 296,413 300,133 303,901 307,715 Software Product & Services 380,270 380,270 380,270 380,270 676,683 680,403 684,171 687,985 Cost of sales $ A2P Messaging Service 242,760 245,807 248,893 252,017 Software Product & Services 247,750 247,750 247,750 247,750 490,510 493,557 496,643 499,767



Gross profit $ A2P Messaging Service 53,653 54,326 55,008 55,698 Software Product & Services 132,520 132,520 132,520 132,520 186,173 186,846 187,528 188,218



Gross margin % A2P Messaging Service 18.1 % 18.1 % 18.1 % 18.1 % Software Product & Services 34.8 % 34.8 % 34.8 % 34.8 % 27.5 % 27.5 % 27.4 % 27.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses (182,471 ) (182,471 ) (182,900 ) (183,754 ) Operating profit 3,702 4,375 4,628 4,464 Non-operating income (1) - - - - Non-operating expenses (1) (2,516 ) (2,516 ) (2,727 ) (3,150 ) Ordinary profit 1,186 1,859 1,901 1,314 Extraordinary gains - - - - Extraordinary losses - - - - Profit before tax and non-controlling interest 1,186 1,859 1,901 1,314 Income taxes - - - - Non-controlling interest - - - - Net loss for the period 1,186 1,859 1,901 1,314 Adjusted EBITDA (2) 25,268 25,941 26,623 27,317





(1) Non-operating income included interest income and other non-operating income. Non-operating expenses included loss on foreign exchange and interest expense. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure which does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is related to cash earnings and is defined for these purposes as earnings before income taxes, depreciation and amortization (in both cost of sales and general and administration expenses), interest expenses and also excludes certain non-recurring or non-cash expenditure and income. This non-IFRS measure is not recognized under IFRS and accordingly, shareholders are cautioned that this measure should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measure presented is unlikely to be comparable to similar measure presented by other issuers. The Corporation believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful financial metric as it measures cash generated from operations which the Corporation can use to fund working capital requirements, service interest and principal debt repayment and fund future growth initiatives.





About GINSMS



GINSMS is a mobile technology and services company focusing on 2 areas namely its A2P Messaging Service and its Software Products and Services. GINSMS operates a cloud-based A2P messaging service that allows the termination of SMS to mobile subscribers of more than 200 mobile operators globally. GINSMS also develops and distribute innovative software products and services for mobile operators and enterprises and have successfully deployed more than 100 solutions worldwide. GINSMS has offices in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, ”could”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. These statements are not historical facts, but reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management regarding future results and events. Particularly, these forward-looking statements are based on management’s estimate of future events based on technological advances relating to the Corporation’s services, current market conditions and past experiences of management in relation to how certain contracts will affect revenues. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions.

A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to dependence on major customers, system failures, delays and other problems, increasing competition, security and privacy breaches, dependence on third-party software and equipment, adequacy of network reliance, network diversity and backup systems, loss of significant information, insurance coverage, capacity limits, rapid technology changes, market acceptance, decline in volume of attractions, retention of key members of the management team, success of expansion into Chinese and other Asian markets, credit risk, consolidation of existing customers, dependence on required licenses, economy and politics in countries where the Corporation operates, conflicts of interest, effect of the COVID-19 and residency of directors and officers. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Corporation cannot assure the reader that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

In particular, forward-looking statements include the following assumptions:

Management’s belief that the Corporation’s software products and services are expected to take on a different focus based on an outsourcing model approach leveraging on the lower cost base in Indonesia and Malaysia. Therefore the revenue for the software segment in Indonesia and Malaysia should continue to increase. Management’s belief that the future growth in messaging is in the area of A2P Messaging Service and the Corporation’s investment in this area will create a viable and profitable business in the future.

Management’s belief that the Corporation is able to generate sufficient amounts of cash through operations and financing activities to fulfil the working capital requirements of its present operations.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as may be required by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are presented in this news release for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of our expected fiscal 2020 and 2021 financial results, as well as our objectives, strategic priorities and business outlook for fiscal 2020 and 2021, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Corporation’s anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

