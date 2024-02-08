Giorgia Meloni goes to war with Italy’s carmaking royalty

giorgia meloni

As a Lord of the Rings obsessive, Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni likes stories about toppling powerful titans.

Now she’s trying to slay her own Lord Sauron by taking aim at the biggest titan of all: Italy’s super-rich Agnelli family.

Over the past few weeks, Meloni has been taking aim at the Agnelli clan by criticising Stellantis, the global car manufacturer backed by the family and its holding company Exor.

“If you want to sell a car [by] advertising it as an Italian jewel, that car must be made in Italy,” Meloni said recently.

Stellantis is the fourth-largest car maker in the world and was formed in 2021 following a merger between Italian-American manufacturer Fiat Chrysler and French group Peugeot.

The Agnelli family, through Exor, own a 14.4pc stake in the business and John Elkann, heir to the Agnelli fortune, chairs the group.

The merger united Italian and French industry champions, creating a company with 14 major car brands including Citroen, Chrysler, Dodge and Vauxhall.

However, it also diluted Italian influence over Fiat, a business founded by Giovanni Agnelli in Turin 125 years ago.

Meloni has previously called the merger a disaster for Italy, robbing the group of its Italian roots and damaging workers’ prospects in the country.

The heir to the Agnelli fortune, John Elkann, is considered a risk to Meloni’s nationalist stance - MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP

While the impression of a populist politician taking aim at the establishment may be unsurprising, beneath the surface a more nuanced game is at play.

Stellantis represents both an opportunity and a threat to Meloni, who is treading a fine line between garnering support from her nationalist base and fixing Italy’s economy.

Since forming in 2021, Stellantis has arguably become more French than Italian. This has proven to be a bone of contention for Meloni and her nationalist party, the Brothers of Italy.

The French government owns a 6.1pc stake in Stellantis through its holding company BPI France, while the Peugeot family also boasts a significant chunk.

BPI also has representatives on the board, which the Italian government does not. This makes the Agnelli family and Elkann the de facto Italian representatives of the group.

Despite recent signals that the Italian state may be open to taking a share, there is anxiety surrounding the move to push for drivers to buy cleaner cars.

Along with other car manufacturers, Stellantis is pushing rapidly into electric vehicle (EV) production, which is likely to prove a jobs bonanza in the years to come.

Meloni’s government has already committed to supporting the country’s EV transition with $1bn of subsidies but in return she wants Stellantis to build more cars in Italy.

“There’s a dance that’s going on at the moment between all the players involved due to the transition,” says one industry observer who did not want to speak publicly.

“If I was a government, I’d be looking at making sure I get my fair allocation particularly because I’m handing out money by way of subsidies for battery factories.”

Stellantis is currently involved in a French, German and Italian push to build battery plants across Europe, and some say Meloni could be pushing the carmaker to commit more resources to Italy.

“The Italian government will be sensitive to the fact that French interests might well be protected by the presence of the French government in the shareholder list whereas Italian interests might well not be,” the source says.

Meloni, however, may be fighting for a world that no longer exists.

The Agnelli family are business royalty in Italy, and Fiat – now part of Stellantis – was their crown jewel.

As Fiat chairman. Gianni Agnelli epitomised Italian luxury and glamour - Chip HIRES/Getty Images Contributor

Fiat, an acronym for Italian Automobile Factory of Turin, is imprinted on Italy’s economy and politics thanks to its influential former leader Gianni Agnelli.

Nicknamed L’Avvocato, Agnelli was one of Europe’s most high-profile industrial tycoons and chaired Fiat for 30 years during the company’s pomp.

While Agnelli is well known for epitomising Italian luxury and glamour with his sharp suits and fast cars, behind the bon viveur image lurked an astute businessman.

With his younger brother Umberto, he helped turn Fiat and Italy into a major industrial player on the world stage.

Elkann, L’Avvocato’s grandson, however, has not followed his grandfather’s Italy-first mantra.

The New York-born boss first merged the company with US group Chrysler before then moving its headquarters to London, its domicile to the Netherlands and then listing it in New York.

Fiat’s influence on Italian life has also been waning. In December, the car dropped from being the best-selling car brand in the country to number two for the first time since the 1920s, replaced by the German brand VW.

For Meloni, Elkann and the Agnelli’s also pose a risk to her posture as a nationalist champion.

Alongside his role at Stellantis, Elkann is president of leading Italian newspaper La Repubblica – which is owned by Exor.

Fiat’s influence on Italian life has also been waning under L’Avvocato’s grandson - MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP

On January 20, La Repubblica splashed an exclusive story on its front page entitled L’Italia in vendita, or Italy for sale, which included reports that Meloni’s government was planning to sell minority stakes in several state-owned companies, including ENI and the Italian post office Poste.

For a party that prides itself on its nationalist credentials, selling off Italian assets clashed with Meloni’s political stance.

While unlikely that the ownership structure has any influence on the newspaper’s editorial line, in the days following the story Meloni ramped up her attacks on Stellantis and, by proxy, the Agnelli family.

She recently told Italian television she would not be “lectured” by a group that “sold Fiat to the French”.

The attack on Stellantis makes good political sense and offers a way of neutering the narrative that she is not pro-Italian, says Leo Goretti, from the Istituto Affari Internazionali in Rome.

“She is defending herself against the allegation of selling off Italy,” he says.

“The point Meloni is trying to make is that the government is not going against Italy’s national interest while the Stellantis group is – that’s the issue at stake there. It’s a political issue and the government is striking back.”

In recent weeks, Elkann has been forced to deny Stellantis was looking to add further to its French influence by merging with Renault.

He said the company was committed to Italy, and Meloni will be hoping so too.

