Girl Up Global Leadership Summit, presented by NortonLifeLock, Brings Together Gender Equality Activists and Young Leaders

The 2022 event will include talks and panels with leading gender equality advocates, skill-building sessions led by Girl Up leaders and industry experts, an expo booth, and 1-on-1 networking opportunities.

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Girl Up – a global, youth-centered, gender equality initiative founded by the United Nations Foundation – will host its 12th annual Leadership Summit on July 12-13, 2022. The 2022 event, presented by NortonLifeLock, connects Gen Z leaders to a movement of their peers and equips them with the knowledge and advocacy skills to take action on important issues including online safety and security, mental health and self-care, LGBTQIA+ discrimination and rights, sexual and reproductive health, rights, and justice, and global feminism. This year's Summit is taking place virtually on Hopin.

"We're proud to be a presenting sponsor at the Girl Up Leadership Summit and partner with them to empower and educate the next generation of leaders and changemakers," said Kim Allman, Head of Corporate Responsibility at NortonLifeLock. "At NortonLifeLock, our mission is to help people navigate the evolving world of Cyber Safety – and it's important to empower these girls to confidently, and safely, take control of their digital lives."

"Girl Up's leaders are making an impact in their respective communities across the globe, and more than ever are ready to show the world what a force young girls and women are when we work together to bring about change," said Melissa Kilby, Girl Up Executive Director.

With so much at stake for human and gender rights, this year's event is themed "We're Not Waiting, Change Is Now." Featured speakers include Karamo, Television Host and Author; Candace Parker, Two-time WNBA Champion, Broadcaster, and Mom; Tarana Burke, Activist, Author, and Founder of the 'me too.' Movement; Reshma Saujani, Founder & CEO, Marshall Plan for Moms, Founder, Girls Who Code; and Actress Sepideh Moafi.

Story continues

About Girl Up

Girl Up is a global leadership development initiative, positioning girls to be leaders in the movement for gender equality. With resources in six languages and 6,000 Girl Up Clubs in more than 130 countries, we've trained 150,000 girls of all backgrounds to create tangible change for girls everywhere.

Girl Up provides leadership training and gives girls the tools to become gender equality advocates and activists. Through our programs, girls broaden their social impact skill set, benefit from a platform to tell their stories, and apply STEM for social good. Our girl leaders create real policy change at local and national levels, help raise millions of dollars to support United Nations programs that reach tens of thousands of girls around the world, and build community-based movements.

Girl Up was founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010 and continues to work across a global community of partners to achieve gender equality worldwide.

Media Contact

Rahkendra Ice, Girl Up, 2023708083, rice@girlup.org

SOURCE Girl Up