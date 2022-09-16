Girl Rising Convenes Global Innovators and Changemakers to Address Global Education Crisis

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the week of the United Nations General Assembly, policy leaders, education innovators, and young changemakers in gender equity and climate justice fields will come together to tackle the current educational crisis at Rewrite the Future, an event hosted by Girl Rising on September 21st at the City University of New York Graduate Center. Girl Rising is an international nonprofit famed for its award-winning namesake documentary and for using the power of storytelling to change the way the world values girls and their education. Rewrite the Future is hosted in collaboration with 1 Million Teachers (1MT), HP , North East Children's Trust (NECT) — an initiative led by the Vice President of Nigeria, His Excellency Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Climate change, conflict, and the COVID-19 pandemic have significantly impacted girls' education. Even before the pandemic, an estimated 129 million girls were out of school, according to UNICEF, and an additional 11 million girls are at risk of never returning to school following school closures. Rewrite the Future is an urgent call to action to invest in girls' education for a more just and sustainable future.

"Bridging the gap in girls' education is urgent now more than ever," said Girl Rising CEO Christina Lowery, "If not addressed, the current education crisis can gravely impact communities, countries, and the world as a whole. Educating girls is one of the most potent solutions to the cycles of poverty, inequity, conflict, and climate change."

The event will feature speakers like the Governor of Borno State, Nigeria, His Excellency Babagana Umara Zulum, who will speak on the effects of the Boko Haram insurgency on girls and women in Nigeria. Girl Rising's Future Rising Fellows, gender and climate justice advocates, and storytellers Hilda Flavia Nakabuye, Tia Kennedy, Ayomide Solanke, and Lauren Ritchie will share stories and insights about the impacts of climate change on girls, and about the many ways that providing girls with quality, climate-informed education can save lives and make communities more sustainable and resilient. The event will be moderated by award-winning journalist Chika Oduah, whose work has been featured in The New York Times, The Guardian, Al Jazeera, CNN, National Geographic, and other news media publications.

Nonprofit leaders from Girl Rising's partners 1 MT and Nigerian organization NECT will also share stories of teachers transforming education for girls in Nigeria, especially in areas of conflict.

"Rewrite the Future is a celebration of what is possible when girls' rights advocates put heads together and when we pull our collective resources to tackle big global challenges such as education, gender inequality, and climate change," said Founder and CEO of 1MT Hakeem Subair.

"We are hopeful that the discussions led by the prolific changemakers at this event will amplify the voices of girls and activate true, meaningful global change in girls' education," said Lowery.

