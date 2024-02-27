Girl Scout Cookie Finder: Inner foodie desires Caramel deLites, divine intervention moment

A Caramel deLites Girl Scout Cookie poses before being savored.

Girl Scout Cookie Booths started popping up in our readership area on February 17. Young entrepreneurs, leaders and parents are on a mission to sell every box. Last Saturday, I was reminded it was Girl Scout Cookie season when I spotted Girl Scouts on the corner of Branders Bridge Road and Route 1 in Colonial Heights. They were luring cookie-lovers to their booth with signs, smiles and waves.

My willpower kicked in long enough to pass by the boxes of goodness. However, a mile down the road, my love for Caramel deLites trumped my resolve to lose winter weight. My inner foodie insisted I check the Girl Scout Cookie Finder online. My conscience was thankful there was not another booth on my route home.

The cookie monster in me made an executive decision. If I happened upon an unscheduled booth, it was on! At the corner of Winfree Street and Route 10 in Chester, my destiny awaited me. Girl Scout Troop 5257 was in action developing business skills and making memories while they earned badges and pins to wear proudly.

Girl Scout Troop 5257 sells cookies at Sibley's Barbecue in Chester on Feb. 24, 2024.

My driver, who wishes to remain anonymous, pulled over and parked at Sibley's Barbecue restaurant. After I snapped some pics, I approached the table to purchase one box of Caramel deLites, crispy cookies with caramel, coconut and chocolaty stripes. My partner in crime already made his purchase, a case of Caramel deLites, my favorite. What? Twelve boxes! Holy moly!

He asked what I was going to get. I told him I would just take one of his. He asked me again, "What are you going to get?" After giving it some thought, I realized this was divine intervention. I could score one cookie from Mr. Wonderful instead of being tempted by an entire box.

So, I grabbed a 15-count box of Thin Mints, my second favorite Girl Scout Cookie. The crispy chocolate wafers dipped in a mint chocolaty coating taste excellent frozen. In the past, I have successfully eaten only one Thin Mint a month, and I believe I can ration them again. After all, the magnificent, minty treats are only available during Girl Scout Cookie Season each year.

Girl Scout Cookies: 2024 lineup

Adventurefuls: Indulgent brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel flavored crème with a hint of seat salt

Toast-Yay!: French Toast-inspired cookies dipped in delicious icing

Thin Mints: Crispy chocolate wafers dipped in a mint chocolaty coating

Caramel deLites: Crispy cookies with caramel, coconut and chocolaty stripes

Peanut Butter Patties: Crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating

Peanut Butter Sandwich: Crisp and crunchy oatmeal cookies with peanut butter filling

Trefoils: Iconic shortbread cookies inspired by the original Girl Scout recipe

Caramel Chocolate Chip: Gluten-free! Rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips and a hint of sea salt in a chewy cookie

Lemonades: Savory slices of shortbread with a refreshingly tangy lemon-flavored icing

Girl Scout Cookies this year are $5 per box except for Caramel Chocolate Chip. The gluten-free cookies are $1 more. The final day of cookie season is March 31. To find a booth, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at girlscouts.org. For a speedy way to find a cookie booth, text COOKIES to 59618.

