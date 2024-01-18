Girl Scout Cookie season is upon us: Check out 2024 lineup, find cookie booth

In 2022 while operating a cookie booth in Chester, Girl Scout Daisy Marian Phelps gives a thumbs-up to the badges she earned.

The 2024 Girl Scout Cookie season is upon us. Have you ordered your favorites? If not, there's no shortage of young entrepreneurs ready to assist you. "Unbox the Future" is Girl Scouts of the USA's [GSUSA] theme this year which aims to remove social barriers that often keep girls boxed in.

"When bold, goal-getting Girl Scouts sell a package of cookies, they do much more than what’s seen at face value. Girl Scouts are entrepreneurial powerhouses creating a more equitable future for themselves and the world," a GSUSA press release stated.

"When people buy Girl Scout Cookies, they’re buying so much more than cookies. Every package of Girl Scout Cookies sold puts girls one step closer to making real change in their own futures, communities and the world,” GSUSA Chief Revenue Officer Wendy Lou said. “Girls break expectations through the power of the cookie program and open a host of possibilities beyond the box.”

Girl Scout Cookies: 2024 lineup

There are no new Girl Scout Cookies this year, but the lineup on the Girl Scouts of the Commonwealth Virginia's website looks mighty fine:

Adventurefuls : Indulgent brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel flavored crème with a hint of seat salt

Toast-Yay! : French Toast-inspired cookies dipped in delicious icing

Thin Mints : Crispy chocolate wafers dipped in a mint chocolaty coating

Caramel deLites : Crispy cookies with caramel, coconut and chocolaty stripes

Peanut Butter Patties : Crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating

Peanut Butter Sandwich : Crisp and crunchy oatmeal cookies with peanut butter filling

Trefoils : Iconic shortbread cookies inspired by the original Girl Scout recipe

Caramel Chocolate Chip : Gluten-free! Rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips and a hint of sea salt in a chewy cookie

Lemonades: Savory slices of shortbread with a refreshingly tangy lemon-flavored icing

Girl Scout Cookies: Gluten-free, vegan, kosher, halal

Gluten-free, vegan, kosher and halal Girl Scout Cookies are available. Need gluten-free? Try the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies. Looking for vegan ones? Order the Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Lemonades and Toast-Yay! cookies. After kosher or halal cookies? Take your pick. Every flavor variety is kosher and halal certified.

Find Girl Scout Cookies

To find a Girl Scout Cookie booth near you, visit girlscoutcookies.org. Enter your zip code in the box below Find Cookies! Check the website again on February 16 to have cookies shipped directly to your home or to donate cookies to first responders and local causes. This morning, the list of booths in our readership area included the following:

Saturday, February 17

Prince George : Lowes at 2085 Waterside Road from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Chesterfield : Trust bank at 9970 Iron Bridge Road from 9 a.m. to noon

Chesterfield : Local Pizza and Brewery at 6921 Commons Plaza from 1 - 4 p.m.

Chesterfield: Phoenix Nails at 6935 Common Plaza from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, February 24

Petersburg : Trading Post at 5927 Boydton Plank Road from 9 a.m. to noon

Prince George : Lowes at 2085 Waterside Road from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hopewell: Dollar General at 14200 Moody Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Sutherland: Shell Slip-In at 19875 Cox Road from 9 a.m. to noon

Girl Scout coordinator: Petersburg native Patricia Miller

Petersburg native Patricia Miller has fond memories from when she was a Girl Scout. She has been the coordinator of the multi-level Troop 3310 of Zion Baptist Church in Petersburg for over 15 years. Her sister-in-law Treska Wilson-Smith passed the baton to her.

"Cookie time is the most exciting time! I have been working with Girl Scouts for more than 20 years. It has been a pleasure to watch the girls grow," Patricia Miller, product sales chair for the Appomattox Connection Service Unit which includes Petersburg, Hopewell and Dinwiddie. "It's very special to me to be working with Girl Scouts. My personal experience as a Girl Scout stayed with me, and I see it as a wonderful opportunity to provide leadership to the younger generation."

Wilson-Smith recently posted the following on Facebook, "It's that time y'all, Aubree [Wilson-Smith's 11-year-old great granddaughter] is selling Girl Scout Cookies. Can you believe it? I sold them at her age for .50 a box and now she has kept the tradition alive but for $5.00 a box. Lawd, time done changed."

Girl Scout Cookies this year are $5 per box except for Caramel Chocolate Chip. The gluten-free cookies are $1 more. According to Miller, the final day of cookie season is our neck of the woods is March 31. Orders are being taken now, and the cookies will be ready for distribution around February 17.

Cookie purchases support Girl Scouts as they develop business skills, make amazing memories, and earn badges and pins to wear proudly. All proceeds from cookie sales stay with local councils and troops to power Girl Scouts’ experiences year-round. To find a registered Girl Scout, reach out to your local council. Visit girlscouts.org and enter your zip code in the Council Finder. For a speedy way to find a cookie booth, text COOKIES to 59618.

