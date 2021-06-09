U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

Girl Up Welcomes 2021-2022 Class of its Teen Advisory Board

·3 min read

Meet the 25 young leaders working with Girl Up to drive positive social change worldwide

WASHINGTON , June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Girl Up, a youth-centered leadership development initiative founded by the United Nations Foundation has welcomed the newest class of its Teen Advisory Board. The Teen Advisors will work alongside the organization to advance gender equity and create positive social change in their communities worldwide.

Serving with Girl Up for one academic year, the Teen Advisory Board will put its passion for progress – from fighting for education equality and diversity in STEM to advocating against systemic discrimination and gender-based violence – into action. Three advisors from the previous class will also continue to develop their leadership experience and dedication for gender equality to serve as this year's Teen Advisory Board Co-Chairs.

The increasingly competitive selection process for Teen Advisors each year ensures a purpose-driven class of changemakers who are not only determined to make long-lasting impact with Girl Up, but also on their future campuses and professional spheres. The incoming class of 25 young leaders is the most geographically diverse group of Teen Advisors yet, representing 14 countries and territories including Brazil, Burma/Myanmar, Ghana, India, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Peru, Poland, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United States, Zambia, United Kingdom, and the British Virgin Islands. Champions of social justice, the 2021-2022 cohort of Teen Advisors is already driving public discourse and mobilizing global movements that support universal rights, access, and opportunities for girls and youth everywhere.

"For me, Girl Up has been a space of mutual care and respect for each other in a way I have never experienced – in a way that makes me proud to keep going with my activism. Through being a part of this past 2020-2021 TA class, I have seen the true importance of putting youth at the forefront of movements – we can make change like no others," said Girl Up Teen Advisor Co-Chair Victoria.

Gen Z leaders are the heart of Girl Up and its Teen Advisors are involved at the highest levels of decision-making, offering new perspectives and fresh ideas to help shape Girl Up's evolving programming, activism, and partnerships for social good.

The 2021-2022 Girl Up Teen Advisory Board, young trailblazers paving a new and inclusive path for future generations, includes the following members:

  • Abigail Snyder, Ala.

  • Akshaya Pai, India

  • Alexandra Gliwinski, Poland

  • Amelia Castillo, N.Y.

  • Christine Crilley, Md.

  • Cindy Toh, Burma/Myanmar

  • CJ Calica, Calif.

  • Denia Smith, N.J.

  • Fatima Abylgazina, Kazakhstan

  • Glorybelle Barrios, Fla.

  • Kaitlyn Tran, Mo.

  • Lamya Butt, United Arab Emirates

  • Louise Sanches, Brazil

  • María Fernanda Llanquecha León, Peru

  • Michelle Moon, South Korea

  • Mingxin Wang, Calif.

  • Mofiyin Onanuga, United Kingdom

  • Mwansa Thewo, Zambia*

  • Ogechi Okafor, N.Y.

  • Rene Essel, Ghana

  • Rocío Mejía, Mexico

  • Sriya Chippalthurty, Tex.

  • Subah Mahbub, N.Y.

  • Tatiana Fahie, British Virgin Islands*

  • Victoria Ortiz, N.Y.*

*Denotes Teen Advisor Co-Chair

###

About Girl Up

GIRL UP is a global leadership development initiative, positioning girls to be leaders in the movement for gender equality. With resources in six languages and 4,500 Girl Up Clubs in more than 125 countries, we've trained 85,500 girls of all backgrounds to create tangible change for girls everywhere.

Girl Up provides leadership training and gives girls the tools to become gender equality advocates and activists. Through our programs, girls broaden their social impact skill set, benefit from a platform to tell their stories, and apply STEM for social good. Our girl leaders create real policy change at local and national levels, help raise millions of dollars to support United Nations programs that reach hundreds of thousands of girls around the world, and build community-based movements.

Girl Up was founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010 and continues to work across a global community of partners to achieve gender equality worldwide.

Media Contact

Rahkendra Ice, Girl Up, United Nations Foundation, 2023708083, rice@girlup.org

SOURCE Girl Up, United Nations Foundation

