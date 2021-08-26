Girls Inc. of San Diego Recognizes Donna DeBerry, Saundra Pelletier and Supervisor Nora Vargas at Inaugural SHE LEADS: Strong, Smart and Bold Women of San Diego event

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, September 23, Girls Inc. of San Diego will host its first annual SHE LEADS: Strong, Smart and Bold Women of San Diego event. Business and community leaders throughout San Diego County will come together for this virtual event to honor three extraordinary women who have made standout contributions in the fields of health, technology and government, as well as a commitment to making an impact on women and girls.

"Overcoming gender inequity is one of the most critical issues of our time. Many promising young women of color are still at risk of being left out of critical opportunities in education and employment before they even reach high school," said Sandra Ainslie, CEO of Girls Inc. of San Diego. "This makes now an essential moment to invest in girls – and highlight female leaders for our girls to look up to."

We are privileged to recognize the following trailblazers who are paving the way for the next generation of girls:

Donna DeBerry, Vice President of Global Inclusion at Seismic Software, for her long commitment to social justice and diversity and inclusion.

Saundra Pelletier, CEO of Evofem Biosciences, for her work in revolutionizing women's healthcare.

Honorable Nora Vargas, Supervisor District 1, for her incredible service to community and the first Latina, immigrant and woman of color in the history of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

The featured guest emcee will be Keristen Holmes of CBS 8. Along with our honorees, the event will feature stories from three students about how the Girls Inc. programming has shaped them to become strong, smart and bold.

The event will take place on September 23 from 5-6 pm PST. While virtual for the audience, there will be live segments which will be broadcast from Hera Hub, a co-working space for women entrepreneurs in Sorrento Valley. The event will conclude with a live panel discussion featuring all three women.

To purchase tickets or become a sponsor, visit: https://girlsincsd.org/.

About Girls Inc. of San Diego County

Girls Inc. of San Diego County inspires girls to be strong, smart and bold by providing hundreds of girls each year with life-changing support and real solutions to the unique issues girls face. By providing no-cost, research-based programming the organization helps girls in the county overcome gender, economic, and social barriers so they may see college as attainable, resist peer pressure, explore professional fields in STEM. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) and take their seat as tomorrow's leaders.

For more than 50 years, the nonprofit organization has supported high-need girls with no-cost programming to help them succeed in life.

