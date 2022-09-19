GIS Market In EMEA Size worth USD 2.01 Bn by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by Component and End-user - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the GIS market in EMEA is expected to grow by USD 2.01 billion at a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period of 2021-2026? Technavio's latest report on the GIS market in EMEA is segmented by Component and End-user are curated by covering all market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of business needs & impeccable growth strategies.
All major aspects that include a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications are covered. Both qualitative & quantitative analyses are focused on a better way of helping you with decision-making strategies. Free Sample Report Available for GIS Market In EMEA!
GIS Market In EMEA Vendors
arxiT SA
Autodesk Inc.
Bentley Systems Inc.
Cimtex International
CNIM SA
Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd.
Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.
Fugro NV
General Electric Co.
HERE Global BV
Hexagon AB
Hi-Target
Mapbox Inc.
The integration of BIM and GIS is one of the key factors driving the geographic information system (GIS) market growth in EMEA. A GIS adds value to BIM by visualizing and analyzing data about buildings and their surroundings, such as environmental and demographic data. BIM data and workflows include sensor and device placement information in IoT-connected networks. Apart from this, other market trends include the use of drones in GIS, and the increasing use of GIS in the development of smart cities. Buy Sample Report.
GIS Market In EMEA Split By
Component
End-user
The regional distribution of the GIS market in EMEA industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the International market over the period from 2021-2026. The GIS market in the EMEA research report shed light on the foremost region: EMEA. Download Free Sample Report.
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
What was the size of the global GIS in the EMEA industry by value?
What will be the size of the global GIS in the EMEA industry in 2026?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global GIS in EMEA industry?
How has the industry performed over the last five years?
What are the main segments that make up the global GIS market in EMEA?
GIS market in EMEA research report presents critical information and factual data about GIS in EMEA industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in GIS market in EMEA study.
The product range of the GIS in EMEA industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in GIS market in EMEA research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world is discussed.
GIS Market In EMEA Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.23%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 2.01 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.89
Regional analysis
EMEA
Performing market contribution
EMEA at 100%
Key consumer countries
Germany, UK, France, Sweden, and Rest of EMEA
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
arxiT SA, Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Cimtex International, CNIM SA, Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., Fugro NV, General Electric Co., HERE Global BV, Hexagon AB, Hi-Target, Mapbox Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., PSI Services LLC, Rolta India Ltd., SNC Lavalin Group Inc., SuperMap Software Co. Ltd., Takor Group Ltd., and Trimble Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Component
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Component
5.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Data - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Component
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Utilities - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.8 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 Rest of EMEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Autodesk Inc.
11.4 Bentley Systems Inc.
11.5 Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd.
11.6 Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.
11.7 Fugro NV
11.8 HERE Global BV
11.9 Hexagon AB
11.10 Mapbox Inc.
11.11 Maxar Technologies Inc.
11.12 PSI Services LLC
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
