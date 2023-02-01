GIS market to grow by 15.66% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising applications of GIS solutions in disaster management will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GIS market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global GIS Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Alphabet Inc., AmigoCloud Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Caliper Corp., Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd., Esri, General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Hi-Target, Mapbox Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Rolta India Ltd., Scan point Geomatics Ltd., Takor Group Ltd., TomTom International BV, Topcon Corp., Trimble Inc., and UrtheCast Corp. among others

Coverage: key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product (software, data, and services), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

To understand more about the information services market, request a sample report.

In 2017, the GIS market was valued at USD 7,332.84 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 2,801.11 million. The GIS market size is estimated to grow by USD 13,429.94 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 16.42% according to Technavio.

Gis market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Global Gis market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Alphabet Inc: The company offers GIS services such as Google Earth Desktop under the subsidiary Google LLC.

Bentley Systems Inc: The company offers GIS products for utilities and communications networks.

Caliper Corp: The company offers GIS services such as tools, maps, and demographic data.

Story continues

Global GIS market – Market dynamics

Major drivers –

Integration of BIM and GIS

Rising applications of GIS solutions in disaster management

Increasing adoption of GIS solutions in healthcare, insurance and other sectors

KEY challenges –

Lack of planning leads to implementation failure of GIS solutions

Open-source GIS software makes the market more competitive

Data privacy and security concerns

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report !

The gis market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this GIS market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the GIS market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the GIS market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the GIS market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of GIS market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 28,285.28 million. The rapid increase in the use of mobile and other connected devices is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of deployment may impede the market growth.

Cloud Encryption Software Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The cloud encryption software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 39.25% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,995.34 million. The increasing use of in-built cloud encryption solutions is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increasing adoption of BYOD may impede the market growth.

GIS Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13429.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.66 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., AmigoCloud Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Caliper Corp., Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd., Esri, General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Hi Target, Mapbox Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Rolta India Ltd., Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd., Takor Group Ltd., TomTom International BV, Topcon Corp., Trimble Inc., and UrtheCast Corp. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global GIS market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Data - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

7.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Alphabet Inc.

12.4 AmigoCloud Inc.

12.5 Autodesk Inc.

12.6 Bentley Systems Inc.

12.7 Caliper Corp.

12.8 Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd.

12.9 Esri

12.10 Hexagon AB

12.11 Hi Target

12.12 Mapbox Inc.

12.13 Maxar Technologies Inc.

12.14 Pitney Bowes Inc.

12.15 Rolta India Ltd.

12.16 Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd.

12.17 Takor Group Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global GIS Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gis-market-to-grow-by-15-66-y-o-y-from-2022-to-2023-rising-applications-of-gis-solutions-in-disaster-management-will-drive-growth---technavio-301734359.html

SOURCE Technavio