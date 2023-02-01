GIS market to grow by 15.66% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising applications of GIS solutions in disaster management will drive growth - Technavio
Vendors: 15+, Including Alphabet Inc., AmigoCloud Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Caliper Corp., Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd., Esri, General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Hi-Target, Mapbox Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Rolta India Ltd., Scan point Geomatics Ltd., Takor Group Ltd., TomTom International BV, Topcon Corp., Trimble Inc., and UrtheCast Corp. among others
Coverage: key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Product (software, data, and services), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
In 2017, the GIS market was valued at USD 7,332.84 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 2,801.11 million. The GIS market size is estimated to grow by USD 13,429.94 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 16.42% according to Technavio.
Global Gis market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
Alphabet Inc: The company offers GIS services such as Google Earth Desktop under the subsidiary Google LLC.
Bentley Systems Inc: The company offers GIS products for utilities and communications networks.
Caliper Corp: The company offers GIS services such as tools, maps, and demographic data.
Global GIS market – Market dynamics
Major drivers –
Integration of BIM and GIS
Rising applications of GIS solutions in disaster management
Increasing adoption of GIS solutions in healthcare, insurance and other sectors
KEY challenges –
Lack of planning leads to implementation failure of GIS solutions
Open-source GIS software makes the market more competitive
Data privacy and security concerns
The gis market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this GIS market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the GIS market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the GIS market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the GIS market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of GIS market vendors
GIS Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
171
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.42%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 13429.94 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
15.66
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Alphabet Inc., AmigoCloud Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Caliper Corp., Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd., Esri, General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Hi Target, Mapbox Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Rolta India Ltd., Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd., Takor Group Ltd., TomTom International BV, Topcon Corp., Trimble Inc., and UrtheCast Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global GIS market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Data - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by Deployment
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Deployment
7.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Alphabet Inc.
12.4 AmigoCloud Inc.
12.5 Autodesk Inc.
12.6 Bentley Systems Inc.
12.7 Caliper Corp.
12.8 Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd.
12.9 Esri
12.10 Hexagon AB
12.11 Hi Target
12.12 Mapbox Inc.
12.13 Maxar Technologies Inc.
12.14 Pitney Bowes Inc.
12.15 Rolta India Ltd.
12.16 Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd.
12.17 Takor Group Ltd.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
