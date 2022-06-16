GIS Market in the Utility Industry Records a CAGR of 16.16%|Integration between GIS and Building Information Modeling (BIM) to boost market growth| Technavio
NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the GIS Market in the Utility Industry, operating under the global information technology market. The latest report on the GIS Market in the Utility Industry estimates it to register a growth of USD 1.68 billion, at a CAGR of 16.16% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Sample Report
Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
AABSyS IT Pvt. Ltd., Autodesk Inc., Avineon Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., and Schneider Electric SE are among some of the major market participants.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Get a Sample Report.
The increased adoption of GIS solutions in the utility industry is notably driving the GIS market in the utility industry growth, although factors such as threats from open-source GIS software may impede the market growth.
GIS Market in the Utility Industry Segmentation
Application
Software
Data
Services
Geography
North America
Europe
APAC
MEA
South America
Due to increased demand for GIS software from the wastewater recycling sector in developing nations, the software segment is likely to rise significantly throughout the forecast period. The benefits of GIS software, such as real-time global geographic visibility, intelligent linking and mapping, and smart sourcing across cloud-based and on-premise channels, are driving this segment's growth.
Download the latest Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.
GIS Market in the Utility Industry Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The GIS Market in the Utility Industry covers the following areas:
Market trends such as the adoption of GIS for grid modernization in utilities are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as threats from open-source GIS software is may threaten the growth of the market.
GIS Market in the Utility Industry Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist the GIS market in the utility industry growth during the next five years
Estimation of the GIS market in the utility industry size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the GIS market in the utility industry
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the GIS market in the utility industry vendors
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to an Analyst Now!
Related Reports:
GIS Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
AI Market in Recruitment Industry by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
GIS Market In The Utility Industry Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.16%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 1.68 billion billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.23
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Canada, Russian Federation, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
AABSyS IT Pvt. Ltd., Autodesk Inc., Avineon Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., and Schneider Electric SE
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Market characteristics
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.3 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.3 Market size 2020
Exhibit 04: Market segments
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
Exhibit 14: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
5.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 15: Comparison by Application
5.4 Data - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 16: Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 17: Software - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 18: Data - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 19: Data - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
5.6 Market opportunity by Application
Exhibit 20: Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 24: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 25: Geographic comparison
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 26: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
Exhibit 28: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 29: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
Exhibit 30: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 31: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Exhibit 32: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
Exhibit 33: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
7.8 Key leading countries
Exhibit 34: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 35: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
Exhibit 36: Key leading countries
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers – Demand led growth
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Competitive scenario
9.2 Overview
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 39: Vendor landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 42: Vendors covered
10.3 AABSyS IT Pvt. Ltd.
Exhibit 43: Market positioning of vendors
10.4 Autodesk Inc.
10.5 Avineon Inc.
Exhibit 48: Autodesk Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 49: Autodesk Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 50: Autodesk Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 51: Autodesk Inc. - Key offerings
10.6 Bentley Systems Inc.
Exhibit 52: Avineon Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 53: Avineon Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 54: Avineon Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 55: Avineon Inc. - Key offerings
10.7 Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.
Exhibit 56: Bentley Systems Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 57: Bentley Systems Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 58: Bentley Systems Inc.- Key news
Exhibit 59: Bentley Systems Inc. - Key offerings
10.8 General Electric Co.
Exhibit 60: Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 61: Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 62: Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 63: General Electric Co. - Overview
Exhibit 64: General Electric Co. - Business segments
10.9 Hexagon AB
Exhibit 65: General Electric Co.- Key news
Exhibit 66: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 67: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
10.10 Maxar Technologies Inc.
Exhibit 68: Hexagon AB - Overview
Exhibit 69: Hexagon AB - Business segments
Exhibit 70: Hexagon AB.- Key news
Exhibit 71: Hexagon AB - Key offerings
Exhibit 72: Hexagon AB - Segment focus
10.11 Pitney Bowes Inc.
Exhibit 73: Maxar Technologies Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 74: Maxar Technologies Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 75: Maxar Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 76: Maxar Technologies Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 77: Maxar Technologies Inc. - Segment focus
10.12 Schneider Electric SE
Exhibit 78: Pitney Bowes Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 79: Pitney Bowes Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 80: Pitney Bowes Inc.- Key news
Exhibit 81: Pitney Bowes Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 82: Pitney Bowes Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 89: Research Methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 91: Information sources
Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gis-market-in-the-utility-industry-records-a-cagr-of-16-16integration-between-gis-and-building-information-modeling-bim-to-boost-market-growth-technavio-301568796.html
SOURCE Technavio