U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,624.94
    -5.71 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,919.14
    -133.49 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,664.56
    +14.96 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,385.47
    +23.61 (+1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.25
    -2.66 (-3.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.30
    -27.10 (-1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.31 (-1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1585
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5660
    +0.0170 (+1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3664
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0450
    +0.1030 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,229.27
    -1,512.59 (-2.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,535.49
    +3.96 (+0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.89
    -25.92 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

GitHub gets a new CEO

Frederic Lardinois
·6 min read

GitHub CEO Nat Friedman is stepping down from his role on November 15 to become the Chairman Emeritus of the Microsoft-owned service. Thomas Dohmke, who only recently became GitHub's chief product officer, will step into the CEO role.

When Microsoft acquired GitHub in 2018, there was quite a bit of worry in the developer community that it would be an overbearing presence and turn the code sharing and collaboration service into a Microsoft-first platform. With Friedman, who thanks to his developer and open source background brought a lot of community goodwill with him when he took the job, GitHub remained independent and platform-neutral during his three-year tenure.

As Dohmke told me, that's not going to change under his leadership. As he noted in an interview ahead of today's announcement, Friedman had asked him to come on board after the acquisition. The German-born Dohmke is probably best known as the co-founder and CEO of HockeyApp, which Microsoft acquired in 2015.

"In 2018, Nat picked me to lead the GitHub deal from the Microsoft side," said Dohmke, who had risen in the ranks of Microsoft's developer division since the acquisition of HockeyApp. "It was a really exciting time for me. It was kind of like getting back to my CEO roots even then because I was leading all the different deal functions. GitHub has a lot of aspects outside of the product and engineering world that needed to be figured out. And then Nat asked me to join GitHub with him, which I gladly accepted. I ran strategic programs and special projects at GitHub."

new GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke
new GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke

new GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke

One of his first projects was to make private repos free for all developers in early 2019. And while most developers are probably aware of that, Dohmke himself admits that he doesn't have the public profile that Friedman had when he stepped into the CEO role, but he stressed that his background as a developer and open source advocate fits into the overall line of GitHub CEOs of the past.

"I hope people will look back on the last few years with Nat as the leader of GitHub and be excited and grateful for all the things that have shipped and made GitHub a better place for software development," Dohmke said. "I hope they're looking back at this era as one of the great eras of GitHub. During the time of the Microsoft deal, people were nervous about what this will mean for GitHub's independence. Are we getting closer to Microsoft? I think we have proven over the last few years that we will stay independent, that we will stay cloud-neutral and that we do the right thing for the developers and that we put the developers first. Hopefully, they see this transition as a continuation of the tradition of GitHub CEOs being developers. The previous CEOs, we are all developers, Nat was a developer, I'm a developer. I hope everybody's excited about where we will go as a company and how we will innovate and make developers more productive."

He did note that his overall style is a bit different, though, with his focus more on execution than necessarily being a visionary.

"Over the last few years that we have been working together very closely, a lot of our styles have aligned and we have very close conversations almost daily. I think Nat is a little bit more visionary and seeing the future -- and I have a little more of the execution-style of focusing on what has to ship now. But I think we both share that we are very customer-obsessed," Dohmke explained.

Looking ahead, though, Dohmke, who still likes to take on a few mobile-centric private coding projects in his spare time, isn't planning to make any major changes right away. Instead, a lot of what he described is the continuation of the trajectory that GitHub is already on -- and to continue its march to getting 100 million developers onto its platform. In his view, there are four pillars to this.

First of all, the company will continue to build out AI projects like Copilot. As Dohmke noted, in the last few years, GitHub worked a lot on the CI/CD side of software development -- everything that happens after the pull request. "With artificial intelligence and Copilot, we're bringing this to the inner loop, to what developers are doing on their laptops, what they're doing in their editor," he said.

The second pillar he described is Codespaces, GitHub's cloud-based developer environment, backed by Visual Studio Code. The idea here, he said, is to ensure that GitHub can meet developers where they are -- and free them from having to set up complex development environments for every new project.

The third pillar is, unsurprisingly, the GitHub community. "If you think about creator communities today, we think about TikTok, and YouTube and Substack," he said. "But really, open source was one of the original creative communities going back to the '90s. If you think about the early days of open source, the early days of Linux -- this is all about creating stuff and sharing stuff with the world and partnering with each other to create this universe of software. And so we think GitHub is becoming more and more of a creative community, or, if you will, it was one of the original creator communities when it started in 2008."

Security, in Dohmke's mind, is the fourth pillar for GitHub to build on top off -- and that has obviously been a focus for the company for a while. Dohmke himself helped lead some of the acquisitions in this space, including the Dependabot and Semmle acquisitions in 2019.

Dohmke only became GitHub's CPO in August, and it looks like he didn't expect to be in this new role quite this quickly.

"In August, I didn't know that I would already become the CEO, but from talking to Nat as a friend, from talking to Nat as a peer, a partner within GitHub, I knew at some point that his heart is elsewhere and he wants to go back to his entrepreneurial roots and explore the startup scene more," Dohmke told me. "So this has been for a while coming and we were preparing for an orderly transition." As part of his role in the GitHub leadership team, he had already been in all product reviews for the last three years.

Friedman confirms that he wants to return to the startup scene. "With all that we’ve accomplished in mind, and more than five great years at Microsoft under my belt, I’ve decided it’s time for me to go back to my startup roots," he writes in today's announcement. "What drives me is enabling builders to create the future. I’ve loved working with and learning from developers who are building new tools and new projects, solving thorny problems, and creating magic out of code. That’s why I’m moving on to my next adventure: to support, advise, and invest in the founders and developers who are creating the future with technology and tackling some of the biggest opportunities of our day."

It's hard to blame him. He sold the Xamarin to Microsoft in 2016 and stayed longer than most would've expected. In part, that's surely due to the fact that he was offered the role as GitHub's CEO. We'll keep an eye on what he does next. There is a good chance it will involve a monkey as a mascot, after all.

Xamarin CEO Nat Friedman on getting acquired by Microsoft

Microsoft has acquired GitHub for $7.5B in stock

Recommended Stories

  • Is Starbucks Stock A Buy Right Now After Diving On Earnings?

    Global coffee giant Starbucks is one of top growth stocks to watch in 2021, but is it a buy in the current stock market rally?

  • Match Group details plans for a dating 'metaverse,' Tinder's virtual goods-based economy

    Tinder has already undergone a big revamp with its recent launch of "Explore," a new section inside the app that will enable more interactive experiences, including the second "Swipe Night" series, real-time chat, interest-based matching and more. Now, parent company Match Group is detailing its longer-term vision for Tinder and Explore, which will expand to include exclusive, shared and live experiences and a virtual goods-based economy, supported by Tinder's new in-app currency, Tinder Coins. In addition, Match spoke today about its broader plans for a dating "metaverse," and avatar-based virtual experiences that may later roll out to apps across its portfolio, including Tinder.

  • The inherent tensions within venture capital

    Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. The issue of venture capital expectations in certain sectors where startups may not be the best fit. Natasha and Alex had former founder and present-day indie journalist Vincent Woo come on the show.

  • Microsoft's Edge browser is now 'stable' on Linux

    Microsoft has released its first stable version of the modern Edge browser for Linux, two years after the Mac and Windows versions.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Tencent Unveils First Chips in Push Beyond Online Content

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. has unveiled its first chips, showcasing a yearlong foray into silicon design as the Chinese tech giant seeks to grow beyond digital entertainment.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Results on Key Ballot Initiatives, From

  • Apple's Bottom Line Boosted by Strong Growth in This Massive Smartphone Market

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings may not have wowed Wall Street -- a supply chain crunch put the brakes on the tech giant's sales growth -- but there was a lot to like in the company's stellar report. Apple recorded sharp jumps in revenue and earnings. The global chip shortage and COVID-19-driven manufacturing restrictions kept Apple from delivering stronger numbers, but they couldn't prevent the company from registering terrific growth in the world's second-largest smartphone market: India.

  • Alibaba's Cloud Computing Competitor Highlights Chip Development Progress

    Computer games and social media app WeChat owner Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) is offering a rare public glimpse of its R&D initiatives on semiconductor chip development and investment, Reuters reports. Tencent has been steadily investing in the research and development of semiconductors along with other Chinese tech firms. "Facing scenarios with strong business needs, Tencent has had a long-term plan and investment for chip R&D," Tencent posted. Tencent's cloud and smart industry group CEO

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • VMware’s Solo Act Should Sing

    Completion of its spinoff from Dell should help the software maker shed its conglomerate discount.

  • Microsoft announces new tools to modernize supply chain and manufacturing

    The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the world's supply chains for a number of reasons -- from a lack of raw material to labor shortages -- but whatever the reason, the problems are persisting, and Microsoft has decided to bring to bear its considerable resources on modernizing supply chain and manufacturing. To help address these issues, the company is announcing a new manufacturing solution called the Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing, along with Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Insights, a tool designed to give customers more visibility into what's happening along their supply chain routes and intelligence to deal with issues as they arise.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold For the Long Term

    $5,000 might not seem like much in the tech sector, where stocks often cost hundreds or thousands of dollars per share. However, the best tech stocks can still transform a modest investment into a small fortune.

  • Riot Blockchain Raises Hashrate Guidance by 11.7% for 2022

    The miner continues to hold onto its mined bitcoin and expects to increase its hashrate to 8.6 EH/s next year.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Ahead Of Holiday Shopping Season?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Nintendo Shares Lose After Cutting Switch Console Production Target By 20%

    Nintendo Co Ltd (OTC: NTDOF) (OTC: NTDOY) will produce about 24 million units of its popular Switch game console in the fiscal year through March, 20% below an original plan Nikkei Asia reports. The production was affected by the crisis of semiconductors and other electronic parts amid solid demand for Switch, including for its latest version released on October 8. Nintendo initially aimed to produce 30 million Switch units to tap the pandemic triggered budding demand for computer games. The eme

  • BlackBerry and Okta Partner to Deliver Seamless Identity and Access Capabilities

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced today a technology integration between Okta, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OKTA) Identity Cloud and BlackBerry Spark® unified endpoint management (UEM).

  • Facebook To End Facial Recognition System On Its Platform

    Facebook Inc, now rebranded Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), would shutter its facial recognition system and delete data collected from 1 billion users, citing growing regulatory scrutiny of the field. What Happened: Facebook used the data to identify users in photos posted on the platform. Facebook would delete the face scan data of the users, a third of its total daily active user base. It would end features that allow users to get automatically notified about their presence in photos or video

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 2nd, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Monday, avoiding Monday’s lows will be key to support a bullish day ahead.

  • Microsoft rolls out new tech to connect its cloud to rivals

    Microsoft Corp on Tuesday announced a new round of technologies aimed at making its cloud computing services work in data centers it does not own - including the cloud data centers of its rivals. The strategy, Microsoft executives and analysts say, has been key to the company's rise in the cloud computing infrastructure market, which research firm Gartner estimates hit $64.3 billion and where Microsoft is second only to market leader Amazon.com's Amazon Web Services. Microsoft last week said revenue from Azure, its flagship cloud offering, grew 48%, results that helped it overtake Apple Inc as the world's most valuable publicly traded company.

  • Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13 -Nikkei

    Production of the iPad was down half from Apple's original plans for the past two months, the newspaper said on its website, adding that parts intended for older iPhones were also being switched to the iPhone 13. Apple has weathered the supply crunch better than many other companies due to its massive purchasing power and long-term supply agreements with chip vendors, eating into its rivals' market share in the smartphone and tablet space in the third quarter.