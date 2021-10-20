U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,508.25
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,310.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,379.50
    -19.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,271.20
    -1.60 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.38
    -0.58 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.60
    +3.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.79
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.0510 (+3.22%)
     

  • Vix

    15.70
    -0.61 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3807
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4910
    +0.1310 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,965.68
    +1,272.46 (+2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,481.64
    +18.28 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,261.51
    +45.99 (+0.16%)
     

Giti Tire Selected as OE Tire for The New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Ora Goodcat

·2 min read

BANGKOK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Ora Goodcat was previewed in Thailand this February. The vehicle is a five-door hatchback with two battery capacities, offering 401 km and 501 km of claimed range. Standard charging takes eight hours, while fast charging from 30% to 80% levels can be completed in 30 minutes. A single-motor sends 145 PS and 210 Nm of torque to the front wheels. It also comes with semi-autonomous driving features, and its Driving, Safety and Parking includes a smart dodging function, collision warning, and memory parking.

Goodcat with Giti Tires
Goodcat with Giti Tires

With its commitment to sustainability in mind, Singapore-based Giti Tire is proud to announce its Original-Equipment (OEM) tire supply partnership with Ora Goodcat. Working with the newly launched vehicle, the new generation GitiComfort 225v1 from Giti Tire has proven to be an ideal choice for electric vehicles.

With the growing popularity of energy saving and green travel, NEVs have become increasingly popular with new car buyers. Starting in 2018, Giti Tire focused on AdvanZtech integrated globally, and established R&D modules for the two primary areas related to energy: green energy savings and smart innovation. The GitiComfort 225v1 is its highest achievement, equipped with cutting-edge technology as part of a new generation of green energy-saving products developed by Giti Tire.

Automotive companies select only the highest quality tire manufacturers, with an emphasis on performance and safety. Giti Tire has demonstrated its reliability and trust, being chosen by leading automakers around the world, including General Motors, VW, Renault and many others.

While NEVs perform better than conventional passenger cars, there are considerations to keep in mind. For example, their acceleration is faster than ordinary cars, as the torque is higher. Meanwhile, the drive will be quieter as it relies on battery pack, instead of a combustion engine. That puts extra weight and pressure on the tires, and only the best can adapt. The GitiComfort 225v1 uses a highly durable construction material, new tread technology, and special compounds to support the increased vehicle weight and safety during starting, accelerating, and braking. The tires also have sufficient grip and sensitive steering for both wet and dry environments.

Durability and battery range are also sources of concern. To maximize battery range, the rolling resistance of tires is a key factor. With the new low RR technology used in the GitiComfort 225V1, the thickness of its thread rubber is optimized, and tire heat generation is reduced. Ultimately, this reduces the car's energy consumption and tire wear.

Giti Tire is proud to say that the GitiComfort 225V1 can meet the most stringent rolling resistance requirement by car makers.

Media contact:
e-marketing.int@giti.com

SOURCE Giti Tire

Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Ford Stock?

    Although the computer chip shortage wrecked third-quarter auto sales by causing third quarter auto sales to tumble, the market still finds an investment in Ford (NYSE: F) to be intriguing. Ford's sales for the period were hurt along with most everyone else's, but it was actually able to beat expectations and management says sales improved as the quarter progressed. Because the automaker also continued its dominance in the truck market and sales of its electric vehicles are revving up, it's no wonder everyone is talking about Ford's stock.

  • Tesla's discount car insurance rolls into another state — should you hop in?

    While the company boasts savings of up to 60%, it isn't an option for everyone.

  • Foxconn, Lordstown Motors' potential partner, launches its own electric vehicles

    Hon Hai Technology Group, the Taiwanese company that has agreed to buy Lordstown Motors' plant near Youngstown, Ohio, introduced its own first electric vehicle models on Monday.

  • Rivian Steps On the Pedal

    Rivian Automotive Inc. has not only launched the world's first electric pickup in an attempt to conquer the great outdoors but it is also set to become a public company. Additionally, the EV automaker is also about to open the first of its experiential brand spaces in Venice on Sunday. First Hub in Venice Rivian's Hub on Venice Boulevard is designed to be much more than the typical dealer retail shop. Although there will be vehicles, Venice will also be a workshop venue for events with speakers

  • C-Suite Rides: Got wealth? Lexus LC 500 convertible is for you! (PHOTOS)

    You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more luxurious and eye-catching ride than the Lexus LC 500 convertible.

  • Demers Ambulances and Lion Electric Launch All-electric, Purpose-Built Ambulance

    Demers Ambulances, a leading North American manufacturer of ambulance vehicles and The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, unveiled today the Demers eFX Ambulance, the first all-electric and purpose-built ambulance.

  • China's EV sales expected to exceed 35% in 2025, Xpeng CEO says

    New energy vehicles (NEV) are expected to make up over 35% of new vehicle sales in China in 2025, He Xiaopeng, the chief executive of electric car maker Xpeng Inc said at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. China, the world's biggest auto market, is promoting NEVs, which includes battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, to combat pollution and support the country's car technologies. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said earlier this month that NEV sales in China are likely to rise to 3 million units this year, up from 1.4 million last year.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now As Automakers Charge Higher?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Running on hydrogen, this car set a record of 845 miles between fill-ups

    A Toyota Mirai with a full tank of hydrogen managed to set a Guinness World Record with an 845-mile run.

  • How a Beaver County company is pioneering hydrogen in long-haul trucks

    A deal announced late last week with Nikola Corp., a Phoenix vehichle manufacturer, will make PGT Trucking among the first companies in the country to have a significant part of its fleet powered by hydrogen-electric engines.

  • Foxconn reveals electric SUV, sedan, bus under the Foxtron name

    Foxconn, the Taiwanese manufacturing juggernaut with ties to Apple, has revealed a trio of electric vehicles: an SUV, a sedan and a bus. Leading the charge for consumer vehicles is the SUV, called the Model C. Reuters reports that it will go on sale sometime next year under one of the Yulon car brands, possibly Luxgen or CMC.

  • Israeli startup AIR unveils flying vehicle to be used 'like cars'

    Israeli startup AIR on Tuesday unveiled its first "easy-to-operate" electric, vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that it aims to sell directly to consumers predominantly in the United States starting in 2024. AIR has been working with the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) for two years and expects to obtain certification by the end of 2023 for the AIR ONE, a two-seater, 970 kg (2,138 lb) eVTOL, which will have a flight range of 110 miles (177 km), Chief Executive Rani Plaut told Reuters. Air taxi firm Joby Aviation has gone public via a merger with a blank-check company and Vertical Aerospace - which has pre-orders for up to 1,000 eVTOL aircraft with launch customers Avolon and American Airlines - is going public via a merger with Broadstone Acquisition Corp.

  • Tesla market share slipping as sales and delivery wait times grow

    This happened at the same time that Tesla sold about 67% more cars in the country this year than last year at a time that overall auto sales in the country dropped by about 13%.

  • Honda's Latest Civic Si Drops In Power But Keeps the Stick

    All the details on the 2022 Honda Civic Si including horsepower, torque, and features.

  • Smartphone producer Foxconn announces electric car venture

    The Taiwanese company that manufactures smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands announced plans Monday to produce electric cars for auto brands under a similar contract model.

  • Viper Powered1932 Ford Roadster Looking For A New Outlaw

    This 1930s legend was known in its prime for its high performance antics and is now searching for a new owner to push it to the limits once more.

  • Toyota earmarks $3.4 billion to boost EV battery production in the US through 2030

    Toyota Motor is joining other major automakers in putting its money behind electrification, saying Monday it would invest $3.4 billion in battery development and production in the United States through the end of the decade. The investment, which comes through the Japanese automaker’s North American arm, includes plans for a new $1.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant under a new company and with its metals unit Toyota Tsusho. The new plans are part of Toyota’s larger aim to invest $13.5 billion globally to keep up with other automakers who have already pledged to earmark massive sums to boost battery development and electrify their respective portfolios.

  • The Most Reliable Car Brands on the Road

    When you buy a new car, you want to ensure you're getting the most value for your money. That doesn't mean that you're looking for bells and whistles. Most often it means you're looking for the most...

  • FDNY: 4 Fires In A Week Caused By Lithium-Ion Batteries On E-Bikes

    The FDNY is urging New Yorkers to follow the manufacturers' instructions for charging and storing lithium-ion batteries.

  • Auto sector blasts Mexico's move to legalize imported used cars

    Mexico has published a decree to legalize millions of imported used cars, mainly from the United States, a move that was criticized by the country's powerful auto sector as allowing "car smuggling." The new policy, published in government's official gazette late on Monday, tasks local authorities with creating a plan to encourage residents of states that border the United States to officially register vehicles that were driven into Mexico, known as so-called chocolate cars. Baja California state alone is home to more than 500,000 unregistered vehicles, which are commonly used in crimes, said the state security minister, Rosa Rodriguez.