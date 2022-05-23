U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,970.83
    +69.47 (+1.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,896.57
    +634.67 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,510.42
    +155.81 (+1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,796.59
    +23.33 (+1.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.21
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.10
    +14.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    +0.22 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0695
    +0.0133 (+1.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8570
    +0.0700 (+2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2579
    +0.0083 (+0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9170
    +0.0670 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,787.16
    -253.47 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    670.25
    -4.62 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.44
    +123.46 (+1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.52
    +262.49 (+0.98%)
     

GitLab expands its DevOps platform with new observability and security tools

Frederic Lardinois
·3 min read

GitLab, the popular open source DevOps service, today announced version 15 of its platform. As usual, GitLab is basically announcing its roadmap for the entirety of the GitLab 15 release cycle here, with all of the new features rolling out over the course of the next year or so. The company says it will focus on observability, security, enterprise planning and workflow automation.

One of the first new features GitLab plans to launch is based on its acquisition of Opstrace last December.

"We're going to continue to integrate not just an observability platform -- available by default for developers to store their observability data and easily instrument their apps -- but bring really great experiences that no other DevOps platform can create by showcasing that information in the right context for developers," Kenny Johnston, product leader at GitLab, told me during an interview at last week's KubeCon Europe event. "Think about things like developers writing code and being aware of recent incidents or errors related to that specific part of the code."

Image Credits: GitLab

But in addition to giving developers more context around how their code performs (or fails), the new release will also give teams more insights into their overall DevOps process. Since teams are doing all of their DevOps work on GitLab, the service can provide metrics like time to merge, change failure rates or deployment frequency. GitLab is now expanding its support for all DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA4) metrics. "What we're realizing is that it's not just one number," Johnston said. "It's also important how you slice that number, so you need that number by an individual team, for example. [ … ] You can get a kind of team-based score for each one of those [teams] and then organizations can say: What's that team doing that these other teams should be doing?"

On the security side, GitLab is adding new software supply chain security features in this cycle (no surprise there, given that it's maybe the hottest topic in security right now). Teams will soon be able to automatically generate a Software Bill of Materials with a signed attestation for build artifacts, for example. Security teams will also be able to set group-level security policies soon, and the company is adding next-gen security testing tools to its scanners.

Also new in this release are additional features in GitLab's planning tools to provide teams with more flexibility as to which frameworks they want to use, as well as a few quality-of-life changes like the addition of saves views and queries. GitLab 15 will also get the ability to automatically select code reviewers and the next workflow steps.

More importantly, though, GitLab is also launching new tools to make it easier for developers and the data science teams that are building ML models to work together. "We're seeing this very common pattern of a mix between application, software data and models — and the DevOps process for that is that we write new code that's going to take advantage of this new model. But we have a really hard time ensuring that the changes we're making in the model and the code are combined together because the model is in a different application than where the code is."

Recommended Stories

  • Harris, Murthy to outline recommendations to address health worker burnout

    Vice President Harris and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Monday will visit Children’s National Hospital to highlight the issue of burnout and mental health among health care workers. The two officials will detail a new advisory from the surgeon general highlighting the need to address burnout among health care workers, who have been inundated with…

  • Why Roku Stock Tumbled on Monday

    Early in the trading day on Monday, shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) turned sharply lower, declining as much as 6.7%. The catalyst that sent the streaming pioneer tumbling was a report that a big player was entering the streaming device and connected-TV space. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is working to expand is Xbox Cloud game-streaming platform.

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped on Monday

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed higher on Monday, adding as much as 4.1%. The catalysts that sent shares higher were several reports that were good news for Apple shareholders. A report over the weekend suggested that the iPhone maker is looking to increase its production outside China, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Apple’s VR headset compromises power for portability - report

    Apple executives wanted a standalone device while augmented and virtual reality lead Mike Rockwell wanted it to have more power

  • Michael Dell in line for $20bn if chipmaker Broadcom buys VMware

    Michael Dell, one of the world’s richest technology entrepreneurs, is in line for up to $20bn (£12bn) if Broadcom, a semiconductor company, pushes ahead with a $50bn takeover of VMware.

  • VMware May Test Broadcom’s Code for Software Buys

    The acquisition would be its biggest move yet in software—but could alter the chip company’s playbook.

  • A Potential Broadcom Bid for VMware Has Wall Street Mostly Upbeat

    A report that chip giant Broadcom was in talks to buy software firm VMware found a receptive audience among analysts.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • VMware stock rallies on reports Broadcom is weighing third software acquisition in four years

    VMware shares rallied as Wall Street chimed in on reports that Broadcom is once again looking for a threepeat, when it comes to software acquisitions.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell With Q1 Earnings Due?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • VMware Stock Surges On Reports of Potential $50 Billion Broadcom Takeover

    Broadcom's acquisition march under CEO Hock Tan is reportedly set to continue with the potential $50 billion takeover of cloud software specialists VMware.

  • Chipmaker Broadcom in talks to acquire VMware -sources

    Broadcom Inc is in talks to acquire cloud service provider VMware Inc in a deal which could transform the chipmaker into a diversified tech firm, people familiar with the matter said. Negotiations between Broadcom and VMware are ongoing and a deal is not imminent, the sources said. Broadcom makes an array of chips used in products ranging from mobile phones to telecom networks but a buyout of VMware would give it access to data centers where the latter's technology is a mainstay for cloud customers.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Apple in 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    For the lucky bunch who invested $1,000 in Apple stock twelve years ago, their investment would be worth $18,400 today. Let's look more closely at the probable causes for Apple's previous performance and consider if investors who buy Apple stock today can expect similarly impressive returns. Apple's dominant performance over the last decade could not have been achieved without the overwhelming success of the iPhone.

  • ‘Move-to-earn’ Solana app StepN is latest crypto gaming craze

    Since its launch in December, StepN, an app that lets users walk and run to earn tokens, has quickly become a household name in the play-to-earn blockchain gaming, or GameFi, world. Two to three million users worldwide are now active on the app every month, StepN's co-founder Jerry Huang recently told TechCrunch. As of May 22, the market cap of StepN's native token GMT stood at around $860 million.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy Or Sell? 5G, Sprint Merger Synergies Kick In

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Amid Market Downturn, ‘Goblintown’ NFTs Have Their Moment

    The goblin-themed PFP collection did over $7 million in sales volume this weekend, fueled by rumors a larger team could be behind the scenes.

  • You can buy a full-featured smartwatch for only $50 at Amazon — today only

    I've tried a number of Amazfit wearables over the past couple years, and this watch— now $20 off —is one of the best yet.

  • Broadcom in Advanced Talks to Buy VMware

    The tech companies are discussing a cash-and-stock deal that could come soon, setting the stage for what would be one of the year’s biggest deals.

  • Epic Games' Bandcamp temporarily wins right to use its own payments system on Google Play

    Epic Games isn't just fighting the app stores over the right to process its own in-app payments in its popular game Fortnite, it's also taken up its antitrust legal battle with the tech giants via Bandcamp, the internet music company Epic acquired in March. The following month, Epic filed an injunction asking for the right to allow Bandcamp to continue operating as usual instead of being forced to adopt Google's own payments system as is now required via a policy change, or risk expulsion from the Google Play Store. On Friday, Bandcamp prevailed on this front, earning the ability to continue to legally operate its existing payment system on Android devices until Epic's case with Google is resolved, per a new court agreement.