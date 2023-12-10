GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is GitLab's Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When GitLab last reported its balance sheet in October 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth US$990m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$3.9m. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of October 2023. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is GitLab Growing?

Given our focus on GitLab's cash burn, we're delighted to see that it reduced its cash burn by a nifty 95%. Pleasingly, this was achieved with the help of a 42% boost to revenue. Overall, we'd say its growth is rather impressive. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can GitLab Raise More Cash Easily?

While GitLab seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

GitLab's cash burn of US$3.9m is about 0.04% of its US$9.2b market capitalisation. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is GitLab's Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about GitLab's cash burn. For example, we think its cash burn reduction suggests that the company is on a good path. And even its revenue growth was very encouraging. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Its important for readers to be cognizant of the risks that can affect the company's operations, and we've picked out 3 warning signs for GitLab that investors should know when investing in the stock.

