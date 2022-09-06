U.S. markets closed

GitLab Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

GitLab Inc.
·16 min read
GitLab Inc.
GitLab Inc.

Quarterly revenue of $101.0 million, up 74% year-over-year
Added largest number of base customers ever in a single quarter

Fiscal Second Quarter Highlights:

  • Total revenue of $101.0 million

  • GAAP operating margin of (65)%; Non-GAAP operating margin of (27)%

  • GAAP net loss per share of $(0.40); Non-GAAP net loss per share of $(0.15)

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All-Remote - GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB), The One DevOps Platform, today reported financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2023, ended July 31, 2022.

“We continue to see strong momentum in our business, and our second quarter results indicate that the market is embracing our One DevOps Platform leadership position,” said Sid Sijbrandij, GitLab CEO and Co-Founder. “Enterprises are navigating economic uncertainty while still needing to embrace the imperatives of digital transformation, cloud migration, and app modernization. Delivering software fast and efficiently in a secure way is essential for success. GitLab empowers them to do exactly that all in one platform.”

“We are pleased to have delivered another strong quarter. Q2 FY23 resulted in 74% year-over-year revenue growth and our largest number of new base customers added ever in a single quarter,” said Brian Robins, GitLab CFO. “We also added a substantial number of new team members, and continue to hire across the organization. Our non-GAAP operating margin improved by 1,500 basis points year over year, and we remain committed to growing in a responsible manner.”

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights (in millions, except per share data and percentages):

 

Q2 FY 2023

 

Q2 FY 2022

 

Y/Y Change

Revenue

$

101.0

 

 

$

58.1

 

 

 

74

%

GAAP Gross margin

 

87

%

 

 

88

%

 

 

Non-GAAP Gross margin

 

89

%

 

 

88

%

 

 

GAAP Operating loss

$

(65.3

)

 

$

(29.8

)

 

$

(35.5

)

Non-GAAP Operating loss

$

(27.0

)

 

$

(24.5

)

 

$

(2.5

)

GAAP Net loss attributable to GitLab

$

(59.0

)

 

$

(40.2

)

 

$

(18.8

)

Non-GAAP Net loss attributable to GitLab

$

(21.5

)

 

$

(26.1

)

 

$

4.6

 

GAAP Net loss per share attributable to GitLab

$

(0.40

)

 

$

(0.75

)

 

$

0.35

 

Non-GAAP Net loss per share attributable to GitLab

$

(0.15

)

 

$

(0.49

)

 

$

0.34

 

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is contained in this release under the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Business Highlights:

  • Customers with more than $5,000 of ARR increased to 5,864, up 61% from Q2 of fiscal year 2022.

  • Customers with more than $100,000 of ARR increased to 593, up 55% from Q2 of fiscal year 2022.

  • Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate above 130% in Q2 of fiscal year 2023.

  • Released GitLab version 15 bringing forward new cutting edge DevOps capabilities in one platform. Additional releases in the quarter include 15.1 and 15.2, marking 130 consecutive months of innovation as of July 31, 2022.

  • New and expansion customers included KeyBank, Indeed, and Worldline.

  • GitLab partnered with Dynatrace, LaunchDarkly, Split, Flagsmith, and CloudBees to launch OpenFeature, the new standard for feature flagging and management solutions.

  • GitLab Inc. won the 2021 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Application Development Award.

  • GitLab Inc. ranked #49 on Fast Company’s 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators list.

Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, GitLab Inc. expects (in millions, except share and per share data):

 

Q3 FY 2023 Guidance

 

FY 2023 Guidance

Revenue

$105.0 - $106.0

 

$411.0 - $414.0

Non-GAAP operating loss

$(27.5) - $(26.5)

 

$(111.5) - $(108.5)

Non-GAAP net loss per share assuming approximately 149 million and 148 million weighted average shares outstanding as of Q3 FY2023 and FY23, respectively

$(0.16) - $(0.15)

 

$(0.67) - $(0.64)

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially as a result of many factors. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, foreign exchange (gain) loss, and equity investment (gain) loss. We have not provided the most directly comparable GAAP financial guidance measures because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance for operating loss and net loss per share to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available.

Conference Call Information

GitLab will host a conference call today, September 6, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. (PT) / 4:30 p.m. (ET) to discuss its second quarter and full year fiscal 2023 financial results. Investors and analysts should register for the call in advance by visiting https://gitlab.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qfI4bKSoR4-cWzuMp2xblQ. A replay of the call will be available on GitLab’s investor relations website (ir.gitlab.com).

About GitLab

GitLab is The One DevOps Platform that empowers organizations to maximize the overall return on software development by delivering software faster and efficiently, while strengthening security and compliance. GitLab’s single application is easier to use, leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over all stages of the DevOps lifecycle. With GitLab, every team in your organization can collaboratively plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes faster with complete transparency, consistency and traceability.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GitLab believes non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance. GitLab uses this supplemental information to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. GitLab believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively with its GAAP financial information, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. We define non-GAAP financial measures as GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, foreign exchange (gain) loss, (gain) loss from a deconsolidation of a subsidiary, and equity investment (gain) loss. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying earnings call contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this release and the accompanying earnings call are reasonable, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors include, but are not limited to the following:

  • our ability to appropriately manage future growth;

  • our revenue growth rate in the future;

  • our ability to achieve and sustain profitability, our business, financial condition, and operating results;

  • our intense competition and loss of market share to our competitors;

  • the market for our services may not grow;

  • a decline in our customer renewals and expansions;

  • our transparency;

  • our publicly available company Handbook;

  • security and privacy breaches;

  • customers staying on our open-source or free SaaS product offering;

  • fluctuations in our operating results;

  • our limited operating history;

  • our ability to manage our growth effectively;

  • our ability to respond to rapid technological changes;

  • our ability to accurately predict the long-term rate of customer subscription renewals or adoption, or the impact of these renewals and adoption;

  • our hiring model;

  • the effects of the armed conflict in Ukraine on our business; and

  • general economic conditions (including changes in interest rates and inflation) and slow or negative growth of our markets.

Further information on these and additional risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those included in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this release are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the filings and reports we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Operating Metrics

Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”): We define annual recurring revenue as the annual run-rate revenue of subscription agreements, including our self-managed and SaaS offerings but excluding professional services, from all customers as measured on the last day of a given month. We calculate ARR by taking the monthly recurring revenue (“MRR”) and multiplying it by 12. MRR for each month is calculated by aggregating, for all customers during that month, monthly revenue from committed contractual amounts of subscriptions, including our self-managed license, self-managed subscription, and SaaS subscription offerings but excluding professional services.

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate: We calculate Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate as of a period end by starting with our customers as of the 12 months prior to such period end (“Prior Period ARR”). We then calculate the ARR from these customers as of the current period end (“Current Period ARR”). The calculation of Current Period ARR includes any upsells, price adjustments, user growth within a customer, contraction, and attrition. We then divide the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate.

 

GitLab Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

 

 

July 31, 2022(1)

 

January 31, 2022(1)

ASSETS

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

410,757

 

 

$

884,672

 

Short-term investments

 

519,433

 

 

 

50,031

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,340 and $1,098 as of July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively

 

89,344

 

 

 

77,233

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs, current

 

23,648

 

 

 

24,363

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

20,807

 

 

 

15,544

 

Total current assets

 

1,063,989

 

 

 

1,051,843

 

Property and equipment, net

 

5,459

 

 

 

3,271

 

Equity method investment

 

14,581

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

8,145

 

 

 

8,145

 

Intangible assets, net

 

5,081

 

 

 

6,285

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current

 

13,945

 

 

 

14,743

 

Other long-term assets

 

4,219

 

 

 

7,151

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,115,419

 

 

$

1,091,438

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

5,379

 

 

$

4,984

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

24,474

 

 

 

24,571

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

15,503

 

 

 

32,820

 

Deferred revenue, current

 

201,348

 

 

 

179,224

 

Total current liabilities

 

246,704

 

 

 

241,599

 

Deferred revenue, non-current

 

24,401

 

 

 

32,568

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

13,994

 

 

 

18,002

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

285,099

 

 

 

292,169

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0000025 par value; 50,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022; no shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

Class A Common stock, $0.0000025 par value; 1,500,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022; 83,025 and 27,141 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

Class B Common stock, $0.0000025 par value; 250,000 shares authorized as of July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022; 65,746 and 119,747 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,413,491

 

 

 

1,320,479

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(638,460

)

 

 

(553,337

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

3,456

 

 

 

7,724

 

Total GitLab stockholders’ equity

 

778,487

 

 

 

774,866

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

51,833

 

 

 

24,403

 

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

830,320

 

 

 

799,269

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

1,115,419

 

 

$

1,091,438

 

__________
(1) As of July 31, 2022 and January 31, 2022, the condensed consolidated balance sheet includes assets of the consolidated variable interest entity, GitLab Information Technology (Hubei) Co., LTD (“JiHu”), of $60.9 million and $17.7 million, respectively, and liabilities of $3.6 million and $3.7 million, respectively. The assets of JiHu can be used only to settle obligations of JiHu and creditors of JiHu do not have recourse against the general credit of the Company.

 

GitLab Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription—self-managed and SaaS

$

88,936

 

 

$

51,860

 

 

$

165,859

 

 

$

96,768

 

License—self-managed and other

 

12,105

 

 

 

6,267

 

 

 

22,589

 

 

 

11,289

 

Total revenue

 

101,041

 

 

 

58,127

 

 

 

188,448

 

 

 

108,057

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription—self-managed and SaaS

 

10,671

 

 

 

5,809

 

 

 

18,604

 

 

 

10,758

 

License—self-managed and other

 

2,359

 

 

 

1,383

 

 

 

4,274

 

 

 

2,859

 

Total cost of revenue

 

13,030

 

 

 

7,192

 

 

 

22,878

 

 

 

13,617

 

Gross profit

 

88,011

 

 

 

50,935

 

 

 

165,570

 

 

 

94,440

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

80,689

 

 

 

44,165

 

 

 

147,399

 

 

 

83,019

 

Research and development

 

39,520

 

 

 

22,603

 

 

 

71,350

 

 

 

43,943

 

General and administrative

 

33,104

 

 

 

13,998

 

 

 

54,996

 

 

 

23,337

 

Total operating expenses

 

153,313

 

 

 

80,766

 

 

 

273,745

 

 

 

150,299

 

Loss from operations

 

(65,302

)

 

 

(29,831

)

 

 

(108,175

)

 

 

(55,859

)

Interest income

 

3064

 

 

 

45

 

 

 

3,590

 

 

 

99

 

Other income (expense), net

 

1,500

 

 

 

(9,991

)

 

 

19,948

 

 

 

(11,043

)

Loss before income taxes and loss from equity method investment

 

(60,738

)

 

 

(39,777

)

 

 

(84,637

)

 

 

(66,803

)

Loss from equity method investment, net of tax

 

(816

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,019

)

 

 

 

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

(57

)

 

 

989

 

 

 

2,454

 

 

 

2,245

 

Net loss

$

(61,497

)

 

$

(40,766

)

 

$

(88,110

)

 

$

(69,048

)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

(2,473

)

 

 

(577

)

 

 

(2,987

)

 

 

(922

)

Net loss attributable to GitLab

$

(59,024

)

 

$

(40,189

)

 

$

(85,123

)

 

$

(68,126

)

Net loss per share attributable to GitLab Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.40

)

 

$

(0.75

)

 

$

(0.58

)

 

$

(1.29

)

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to GitLab Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

147,797

 

 

 

53,424

 

 

 

147,248

 

 

 

52,941

 


 

GitLab Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

 

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

Net loss, including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

$

(88,110

)

 

$

(69,048

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

55,218

 

 

 

8,663

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

1,176

 

 

 

169

 

Depreciation expense

 

 

1,286

 

 

 

 

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs

 

 

21,618

 

 

 

15,099

 

Gain from deconsolidation of Meltano Inc.

 

 

(17,798

)

 

 

 

Loss from equity method investment

 

 

1,290

 

 

 

 

Net amortization of premiums or discounts on short-term investments

 

 

(1,293

)

 

 

 

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

 

 

(1,572

)

 

 

9,839

 

Other non-cash (income) expense

 

 

469

 

 

 

(143

)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(13,568

)

 

 

(7,059

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(5,488

)

 

 

(215

)

Deferred contract acquisition costs

 

 

(21,210

)

 

 

(15,112

)

Other long-term assets

 

 

2,700

 

 

 

(1,918

)

Accounts payable

 

 

528

 

 

 

(1,189

)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

90

 

 

 

4,910

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

 

(16,680

)

 

 

(2,385

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

17,549

 

 

 

19,613

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

(696

)

 

 

135

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(64,491

)

 

 

(38,641

)

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

Purchases of short-term investments

 

 

(520,664

)

 

 

(50,000

)

Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

 

 

50,031

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(3,234

)

 

 

 

Deconsolidation of Meltano Inc.

 

 

(9,620

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(483,487

)

 

 

(50,000

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options, including early exercises, net of repurchases

 

 

11,311

 

 

 

7,652

 

Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

 

 

9,554

 

 

 

 

Repurchase of common stock in a tender offer

 

 

 

 

 

(590

)

Contributions received from noncontrolling interests, net of issuance costs

 

 

57,673

 

 

 

26,450

 

Payments of deferred offering costs

 

 

 

 

 

(825

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

78,538

 

 

 

32,687

 

Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(4,475

)

 

 

(642

)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(473,915

)

 

 

(56,596

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

887,172

 

 

 

282,850

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

413,257

 

 

$

226,254

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash within the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows above:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

410,757

 

 

$

226,254

 

Restricted cash, current included in prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

2,500

 

 

 

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

413,257

 

 

$

226,254

 


 

GitLab Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Gross profit on GAAP basis

$

88,011

 

 

$

50,935

 

 

$

165,570

 

 

$

94,440

 

Gross margin on GAAP basis

 

87

%

 

 

88

%

 

 

88

%

 

 

87

%

Stock-based compensation expense

 

1,585

 

 

 

239

 

 

 

2,375

 

 

 

391

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

521

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,025

 

 

 

 

Gross profit on non-GAAP basis

$

90,117

 

 

$

51,174

 

 

$

168,970

 

 

$

94,831

 

Gross margin on non-GAAP basis

 

89

%

 

 

88

%

 

 

90

%

 

 

88

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing on GAAP basis

$

80,689

 

 

$

44,165

 

 

$

147,399

 

 

$

83,019

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(14,851

)

 

 

(1,687

)

 

 

(21,902

)

 

 

(3,126

)

Sales and marketing on non-GAAP basis

$

65,838

 

 

$

42,478

 

 

$

125,497

 

 

$

79,893

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development on GAAP basis

$

39,520

 

 

$

22,603

 

 

$

71,350

 

 

$

43,943

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(11,339

)

 

 

(1,541

)

 

 

(16,375

)

 

 

(2,506

)

Research and development on non-GAAP basis

$

28,181

 

 

$

21,062

 

 

$

54,975

 

 

$

41,437

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and administrative on GAAP basis

$

33,104

 

 

$

13,998

 

 

$

54,996

 

 

$

23,337

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

(74

)

 

 

(85

)

 

 

(151

)

 

 

(169

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(9,972

)

 

 

(1,765

)

 

 

(14,566

)

 

 

(2,640

)

General and administrative on non-GAAP basis

$

23,058

 

 

$

12,148

 

 

$

40,279

 

 

$

20,528

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations on GAAP basis

$

(65,302

)

 

$

(29,831

)

 

$

(108,175

)

 

$

(55,859

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

37,747

 

 

 

5,232

 

 

 

55,218

 

 

 

8,663

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

595

 

 

 

85

 

 

 

1,176

 

 

 

169

 

Loss from operations on non-GAAP basis

$

(26,960

)

 

$

(24,514

)

 

$

(51,781

)

 

$

(47,027

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net on GAAP basis

$

1,500

 

 

$

(9,991

)

 

$

19,948

 

 

$

(11,043

)

Gain from deconsolidation of Meltano Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(17,798

)

 

 

 

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

 

(1,646

)

 

 

8,821

 

 

 

(2,506

)

 

 

9,872

 

Other income (expense), net on non-GAAP basis

$

(146

)

 

$

(1,170

)

 

$

(356

)

 

$

(1,171

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to GitLab common stockholders on GAAP basis

$

(59,024

)

 

$

(40,189

)

 

$

(85,123

)

 

$

(68,126

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

37,747

 

 

 

5,232

 

 

 

55,218

 

 

 

8,663

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

595

 

 

 

85

 

 

 

1,176

 

 

 

169

 

Gain from deconsolidation of Meltano Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(17,798

)

 

 

 

Loss from equity method investment, net of tax

 

816

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,019

 

 

 

 

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

 

(1,646

)

 

 

8,821

 

 

 

(2,506

)

 

 

9,872

 

Net loss attributable to GitLab common stockholders on non-GAAP basis

$

(21,512

)

 

$

(26,051

)

 

$

(48,014

)

 

$

(49,422

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share on GAAP basis

$

(0.40

)

 

$

(0.75

)

 

$

(0.58

)

 

$

(1.29

)

Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss per share

 

0.25

 

 

 

0.26

 

 

 

0.25

 

 

 

0.36

 

Net loss per share on non-GAAP basis

$

(0.15

)

 

$

(0.49

)

 

$

(0.33

)

 

$

(0.93

)

Shares used in per share calculation - diluted on GAAP and non-GAAP basis

 

147,797

 

 

 

53,424

 

 

 

147,248

 

 

 

52,941

 

Media Contact:
Natasha Woods
GitLab Inc.
press@gitlab.com

Investor Contact:
Jack Andrews
GitLab Inc.
ir@gitlab.com


