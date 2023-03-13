GitLab’s Shares Tumble as Tepid Guidance Signals Slowing Growth
(Bloomberg) -- GitLab Inc. sank after the software company reported revenue forecasts for the first-quarter and full year that fell short of expectations.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Bonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets Wrap
Fed’s New Backstop Shields Banks From $300 Billion of Losses
Signature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s Fall
North Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles From Submarine and Issues New Threat to US
Shares of the San Francisco-based tech firm dropped as much as 38% in afterhours trading Monday after it said it expected quarterly revenue guidance in the $117 million to $118 million range, while the average analyst estimate was $126.7 million. Its full year forecast was for $529 million to $533 million, coming in well below the $587.3 million estimate.
“The guidance suggests a meaningful slowdown in growth, even with the steep price hikes on midtier plans,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Sunil Rajgopal. “We see continued risk to free-cash-flow turnaround targets.”
See also: Gitlab Slumps as Outlook Points to Weaker Growth: Street Wrap
Earlier this month, GitLab said it was increasing the list price of GitLab Premium from $19 to $29 per user per month, effective April 3 — its first price increase in more than five years.
The price hike was included in its forecasts, and the company reassessed its near-term revenue growth outlook assuming trends it saw in the fourth quarter will continue, Chief Financial Officer Brian Robins said during the earnings conference call. Hiring freezes and workforce reductions impacted GitLab’s expansion, particularly in its premium tier, and the company also saw greater deal scrutiny at the end of the calendar year, with more people involved in the approval cycle, leading to longer sales cycles.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Digital Age Ushers in a Speedier, More Viral Breed of Bank Run
Next Big Job Cuts Will Be in Finance and Health Care, Data Show
The Promise of Higher Pay Woos MBAs, Yet Earnings Haven’t Kept Up With Inflation
The Biggest Winner of the Gas Stove Fight Is Induction Ranges
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.